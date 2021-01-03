In case you haven’t noticed the long line winding down the back of the Pioneer Shopping Center, the new Dairy Queen in the Foothills opened on Wednesday.
It’s been a long time coming! Fans have been waiting for the return of the DQ since the old one to the north closed down in 2017. That building was demolished to make way for a new Carl’s Jr.
Construction on the new DQ started at 11280 S. Fortuna Road in the spring of 2019, but with frequent pauses, construction took more than a year-and-a-half.
The goods news is that the new Dairy Queen serves food in addition to its famous frozen treats. However, the menu doesn’t have hamburgers. DQ explained the reason: “Unfortunately, Carl Jr’s exclusive on burgers in (the) shopping center restricted us from selling burgers, but we will have chicken strips and other yum offerings.”
I took a peek at the menu and saw my favorite, the chicken strip basket. I just love the gravy! But it also includes a variety of chicken sandwiches, chili and hot dogs, onions rings, french fries and salads. And, of course, all the favorite desserts, such as Blizzards and slushies.
The hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
*****
And just a few doors down is Foothills Shoes, which is sporting more than a new logo. The one-stop shop for quality footwear has moved next door into the former Snap Fitness space. The store moved from Suite C3 to the much larger Suite C4, 11274 S. Fortuna Road, in the Pioneer Shopping Center.
The store is known for its wide variety of athletic, work and leisure comfortable shoes, as well as work boots, including the Red Wing brand. But with such a huge space, the store can now offer more shoe brands, more sandals, more work boots and more accessories. And it’s now added sunglasses, hats and apparel, such as work shirts and jackets.
The hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. To reach the store, call 928-345-1907.
*****
I just learned of a new coffee house in Somerton. Holly Fresh, 109 Cactus St., Suite D, is serving up lattes, refreshers, power drinks, teas, acai bowls, cold and hot brews, espressos, fraps, and more.
You can also try a bagel with your coffee, and, since it’s conveniently located next to Sushi House, you can hop on over for dessert, such as cheesecake, after enjoying a meal.
Holly Fresh is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. To reach Holly Fresh, call 928-315-6176.
*****
Here’s the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
• Building Permits Issued: McDonald’s Restaurant, 1195 E. 16th St.; for a remodel; The Joint Chiropractic, 1418 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Suite H-5, for tenant improvements.
• New Plans Submitted for Plan Review: Camelot Apartments, 1334 S. Avenue B, for fire damage repairs.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears.
I welcome your questions, and if I find the answer, I will include it in the column.
My thoughts are with our readers and all the businesses struggling to survive this pandemic. Stay strong and healthy!