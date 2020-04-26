The owners of Birrieria El Gordo had been planning to open a location to offer their birria, a Mexican spiced stew, but then along came the coronavirus pandemic, and they were forced to put their plans on hold.
But the crisis hasn’t completely stopped Liz and Gerry Orozco. “Due to current world events, we had to put a pause on opening our location, but we want to provide you with everything birria,” they posted online.
Gerry told me that “it has been our life dream to feed people our birria, and we pour our heart and soul into it!”
Until they can open a physical location, they are preparing their birria dishes at home and offering them via pickup or delivery on purchases over $20, however, delivery is only in the Yuma area as they have limited staff. They choose different locations for pickup and plan to hit all points, including Yuma, Somerton, San Luis and even the Foothills. Currently the pickup point is the Wells Fargo Bank on Avenue B.
El Gordo serves its signature birria in various ways, including in a bowl and in tacos and quesadillas and with nachos or ramen, as well as other ways. Rice and beans optional.
For now hours of operation for Monday, Tuesday and Friday are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until they sell out, and they have sold out every day! For Saturday and Sunday, they’re serving birria from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are closed on Wednesday and Thursday.
Call or text 928-318-1677 to place your orders. They accept credit, debit and cash. They have discounts for active military, first responders and essential workers.
Have you seen dirt being moved around at the corner of Arizona Avenue and 32nd Street? Vertical Church, 3142 S. Arizona Ave., broke ground last month on a new 750-seat auditorium expansion that will be connected to the existing building, which years ago housed the Mandarin Theater.
A few years ago the church purchased the hotel and Chinese restaurant that were located in that corner with plans to demolish them to make way for future expansion. The current auditorium and lobby will be converted into offices and spaces for students and kids. The new building will also have a cafe, conference room, classrooms and extra lobbies.
The Vertical Church started about 15 years ago after Pastor Jason Taylor, originally from Kentucky, moved from Illinois to Yuma to “plant” Vertical, along with his wife Melissa and their two children, Hudson and Haley.
Vertical Church is currently live-streaming services due to the pandemic. For more information, call 928-726-3007.
Here’s the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Update for the past two weeks:
CERTIFICATES OF OCCUPANCY ISSUED: Welbrook Senior Living (renamed to Ridgeview), a skilled nursing care and rehab center located at 2271 S. Ridgeview Drive; Yuma Regional Medical Center, 2400 S. Avenue A, for tenant improvements and new dietary kitchen and dining area.
BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: Dutch Bros Coffee, 3002 S. 4th Ave., for a new coffee shop; Foothills Animal Clinic, 3325 S. Avenue 8E, Suite B3, for tenant improvements; Soft Cloth Car Wash, 900 S. 4th Ave., for new vacuum stations.
NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: Ronald Reagan Elementary School, 3200 W. 16th St. for new solar PV parking canopies; C.W. McGraw Elementary School, 2345 S. Arizona Ave., new solar PV parking canopies.
We didn’t publish the business licenses issued by the City of Yuma for a few months, and while things are slow in the business community, we thought we could catch up and share the list of companies that obtained or renewed business licenses in the city. Here’s the list for December:
CONTRACTORS: 7 Coast Builders, 269 W. Jackson St., Somerton, 928-750-8887; Luxury Electrical Services, 1234 S. 10th Ave., 928-246-0360.
HOTELS: Home2Suites, 155 N. Madison Ave.
ITINERANT VENDOR: Hurts Donut Co., 2750 S. Pacific Ave., 480-765-2101.
PROFESSIONAL SERVICE: Sanchez Law Group, 225 S. 2nd Ave., 928-782-3110.
RETAIL: Desert Shooting Sports, 175 S. San Jose Drive, 928-246-0823.
SALON/SPA/BARBER: The Posh Spa, 850 W. 32nd St., Suite 3, 626-620-7121.
SERVICE PROVIDER: Desert Squid Event Company, 2538 S. Fernwood Drive, 928-919-2841; Gomez Towing, 4375 W. 25th Place, 928-276-1942; Good Time Massage, 2540 S. 4th Ave., Suite 5, 626-617-5473; R7 Entertainment DJ Services, 7759 E. 41st Lane, 928-502-9928; NCC Pools, 6274 E. 45th St., 541-301-5112; JM Agricultural & Industrial Repairs, 3696 S. 39th Drive, 831-596-8914; Sweet Cream & Rose, 1700 S. 1st Ave., Suite 309, 928-920-8251; A Dog Gone Good Grooming, 1801 W. 24th St., 928-315-8118.
Business is slow now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but if you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears.
