For a while now, a sign off of Interstate 8 has been announcing that Exceptional Healthcare Community Hospital will be “coming soon” to Yuma. The sign is on Araby Road heading toward 24th Street, next to the Circle K, close to Interstate 8.
The project is moving forward now, with Exceptional Healthcare submitting plans for review. And, on Dec. 9, the Yuma Design and Historic Review Commission reviewed the aesthetic plans submitted by Terraces Retail AZ LLC.
“We’re very excited about bringing some of our services – we’re known for red carpet healthcare – to people of Yuma,” said Saeed Mahboubi, chief financial officer based in Dallas, Texas.
The new hospital, to be located at 2632 S. Araby Road, will have eight beds in the emergency room and nine beds on the hospital side. Original plans for 10 inpatient beds and 10 ER beds were “stepped down” to leave room for future expansion of the hospital and possibly an outpatient clinic.
“The facility will be state-of-the-art. We always start small and then we expand our footprint. So don’t be surprised if we come back in a year or two,” Mahboubi said.
Bob Blevins, a city principal planner, said that the commission previously approved a case for a small shopping center on the property, but that the future center, while maintaining the same footprint, has been “picked up and moved” to another spot on the property.
Staff reports indicate that Exceptional Healthcare has 14 small hospitals in rural markets, with 600 employees. Yuma’s will be patterned after the facility in Livingston, Texas. The hospital group plans to construct in Maricopa, Flagstaff and Kingman as well. The group broke ground on the Maricopa facility on Nov. 13, with the goal of opening in the fall of 2021.
The Yuma project will be located on 2½ acres. The building is anticipated to be about 20,000 square feet, with 1,000 square feet of the building to be shelled for future hospital usages.
The single-story building will have exterior design similar to the Maricopa facility, which will feature a red, white and blue color scheme.
“The facility will be designed to meet the local applicable building codes and the Arizona Department of Health Services rules for medical facilities licensing,” the report noted.
According to Exceptional Healthcare, these types of small-scale inpatient facilities, known as micro-hospitals, are popping up across the country to offer medical care in underserved communities and provide a local alternative to the potentially long waits for emergency and acute care at major hospitals.
The hospital group said that as soon as it has a building permit, it will schedule a groundbreaking. We’ll keep you updated.
*****
Chelsi Healy announced the launch of her business, Chelsi Jane Co., which offers interior design, virtual design consultation, and event and wedding planning services.
She explained that the interior design service is for those who want to freshen up their home but don’t know where to begin. “I will sit down with you (or Zoom depending on COVID shutdowns) and ask you what your design style is, your goals, your ideas, and overall look you are going for. From there I can help with paint colors, finding the perfect pieces that might be missing, and even suggest using what you already have in order to save you time and money,” she notes on her website.
When gatherings are safe again, she can help plan birthday parties, baby showers, retirement gatherings and weddings. She has been “planning and putting together parties since my mom could teach me how to hold a tray,” she said.
Healy offers a whole range of customizable options and is willing to work with any budget. Pricing is based upon the number of people attending, event and time needed “to have peace of mind without breaking the bank.”
For more information, go to https://www.chelsijaneco.com or find Chelsi Jane Co. on social media.
*****
Hairstylist Amanda McCain has opened the doors to her new business, Cactus Wren Salon, at 2375 S. 4th Ave. She specializes in color, balayage, extensions and precision cuts.
Originally from Australia, she’s new to Yuma but has been a hairstylist in Las Vegas.
“This was a very emotional journey for me and wouldn’t be possible without the help of my in-laws and amazing husband. Thank you to everyone who has supported me in my career. Come stop by if you are in the area to say hi ..... see you soon,” she posted online.
By appointment only. Reach Cactus Wren Salon at 850-499-2514
*****
I inadvertently left out the address and contact information for the item on the Fresenius Kidney Care, a new dialysis center that opened in Yuma, published in last Sunday’s Comings and Goings column. The new center is located at 1200 S. Castle Dome Ave., Suite C, in Las Palmillas Shopping Center. The phone number is 1-928-257-3737.
*****
Here is the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
• Building Permits Issued: City of Yuma, Thomas F. Allt Utilities Complex, 270 W. 13th St.
• New Plans Submitted for Review: Exceptional Healthcare for a new hospital at 2648 S. Araby Road; Talas Harbor for a new behavioral health facility at Plaza del Este.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears.
I welcome your questions, and if I find the answer, I will include it in the column.
My thoughts are with our readers and all the businesses struggling to survive this pandemic. Stay strong and healthy!