Kabat’s Fortuna Ace Hardware in the Foothills opened its doors on Saturday.
The new hardware store is located in the Pioneer Shopping Center, 11274 S. Fortuna Road, next to the 99-Cent Only Store.
“We’re neighbors serving neighbors,” owner Brian Kabat said, noting that the Yuma store employs 30 team members and both manager Sean Toomey and assistant manager Grant Leamons are locals who coach sports teams.
Both also have a long history in the local hardware scene and are known among contractors and do-it-yourselfers, Toomey said. He invites contractors to check them out.
Kabat’s Fortuna Ace is already helping the community. This past week, the store donated paint supplies for an interior makeover at Gowan Science Academy by Yuma Rotary.
Kabat also pointed out that 35-cents of every dollar spent at the store stays in the community.
“We’re here for the community. Anything they need, feel free to come in. We’ll help where we can,” Toomey said.
Brian and Ashley Kabat opened their first hardware store in 1977 in St. Helen, Michigan. They now have several stores in Arizona.
Toomey noted that the Yuma store carries all the major brands and vendors in the hardware business and has the usual hardware departments, including electrical, hand and power tools, lawn and garden, paint, outdoor living, plumbing, sporting goods, automotive and cleaning supplies.
Store hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. To reach the store, call 928-376-6517.
Daybreakers 2 is also celebrating the opening of their second location. The café is located in the space formerly occupied by Applebee’s Grill and Bar at 3101 S. 4th Ave., in the Big Curve Shopping Center.
The original location is in the Foothills at 10800 N. Frontage Road, next to the Flying J Travel Truck Stop.
“We’re kind of excited,” Jayne Chacon, general manager of the Foothills restaurant, previously told me. She noted that for years, guests drove from the city to the Foothills to enjoy Daybreakers and asked for a location closer to the city.
Daybreakers 2 has the same menu as the original spot. It serves classic traditional American comfort foods every day of the week for breakfast, lunch and dinner. And it serves Thrifty Ice Cream!
A sign off of Interstate 8 has caught the attention of some readers. It’s on Araby Road heading toward 24th Street, next to the Circle K.
The sign announces that Exceptional Healthcare Community Hospital is “coming soon.” I’ve reached out to the developers and have yet to hear from them except for an invitation to the groundbreaking of its Maricopa facility.
But there’s plenty about the company on the Web. The Exceptional Healthcare website describes the facilities as a “premier service provider in emergency and hospital outpatient industries.”
CEO Jeff Love, after completing hundreds of commercial and residential real estate investment transactions including restaurants, gas stations and stand-alone emergency rooms, founded Exceptional Healthcare in 2014.
“When given the opportunity to start Exceptional Health Care, Mr. Love embraced the chance to change the way free-standing emergency rooms can serve the public,” the website says.
According to the company, these small-scale inpatient facilities, known in the industry as “community hospitals” or micro-hospitals, are popping up across the country to offer medical care in underserved communities and provide a local alternative to the potentially long waits for emergency and acute care at major hospitals.
Exceptional Healthcare is breaking the ground of its Maricopa facility on Nov. 13, with the goal of opening in the fall of 2021. Chief Financial Officer Saeed Mahboubi told InMaricopa.com that Maricopa will be the first location for the Texas-based company, followed by Yuma.
Here is the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Update for this week:
• Certificates of Occupancy Issued: Country Roads RV, 5707 E. 32nd St., ballroom and kitchen addition; Sleep Number Store, 1305 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Suite L1, for tenant improvements.
• Building Permits Issued: Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2675 W. 8th St., front of store reconfiguration,
• New Plans Submitted for Review: Cositas Restaurant, 2500 S. 4th Ave., Suite 7, for tenant improvements.
