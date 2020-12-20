Fresenius Kidney Care, the dialysis division of Fresenius Medical Care North America, has opened a dialysis center in Yuma. The center offers people living with kidney failure more convenient access to quality care to do their treatments at home.
Fresenius Kidney Care Yuma, which has capacity to treat up to 60 home patients a month, opened on Dec. 14.
“We are excited for the opportunity to bring state-of-the-art equipment and the highest quality care to people in Yuma in need of dialysis,” said Clinical Manager Alecia Lopez. “At Fresenius Kidney Care, we are committed to providing comprehensive care to people living with chronic kidney disease so that our patients can lead fuller lives.”
Dialysis is a treatment for kidney failure that rids the body of unwanted toxins, waste products and excess fluids by filtering the blood, essentially replacing some of the lost kidney function. When kidneys fail, they are no longer able to filter the blood. Patients must either receive a kidney transplant, perform their dialysis treatments at home, or receive in center dialysis treatment three times a week.
Choosing home dialysis can mean fewer food restrictions, greater scheduling flexibility, less frequent transportation challenges, and better outcomes, Fresenius said.
“Home dialysis allows patients to receive life-sustaining treatment in the comfort of their homes, on a schedule that works best for their medical and lifestyle priorities,” said Dr. Jeffrey Hymes, chief medical officer for Fresenius Kidney Care. “With the proper education, training, and support, we can help most patients thrive on home dialysis.”
About 1 in 7 adults in the U.S. have chronic kidney disease, with many not detecting the condition until they have lost more than 96 percent of their kidney function. Symptoms and warning signs for late-stage kidney disease include changes in urination, fatigue, swelling in hands or feet, and pain in the small of the back. Physicians recommend that people who are at risk for CKD are screened at least once a year. More than 600,000 Americans live with kidney failure, which requires either a transplant or dialysis to remove waste from the blood, maintain safe levels of potassium and sodium, and control blood pressure.
Fresenius Kidney Care is hiring care team members at this new location. Job listings are posted online at https://jobs.fmcna.com/.
*****
Lynn’s Cleaning Service is now offering its services to the Yuma community. Aundrea Lynn Gates moved to Yuma from Alabama in August and she’s restarting her business from scratch. She’s cleaned houses for two years.
She invites anyone who needs a weekly, biweekly, monthly, deep clean, regular clean or a one-time clean to reach out to her. Pricing goes by size of home or business and job.
She is available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Gates explained that she opted to use her middle name for her business because “people don’t always pronounce my name correctly.” Actually, because she’s from Alabama, some people call her Bama.
For more information or to reach Lynn’s Cleaning Services, call 251-253-2138.
*****
Blended Juice and Smoothie Bar has a new name and new owner within the family. It’s now called Green Java, but it’s still at the same location at 11242 Foothills Blvd., Suite 9, in the Foothills Village Shopping Center.
Green Java closed briefly for some remodeling and menu changes, and it’s back open.
Tara Taylor is the new owner. Her mother, Jettie, owned Blended. “Now she has turned over the keys, and I have changed it over in my new vision of a true healthy alternative,” Taylor said.
Green Java is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Happy hour is 3-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Taylor noted that Green Java is honoring the Blended loyalty program. “If you had points racked up, no worries, we will transfer over all points you had prior.” In the new loyalty program, for every 10 items bought (excluding shots), the customer will receive a free item of their choice.
Order your morning coffee, treat or salads and sandwiches ahead for pickup or curbside service or have it delivered via DoorDash.
To reach Green Java, call 928-210-7562.
*****
Little Joe’s Western Wear, 11242 S. Foothills Blvd., Suite 28, is closing and everything is for sale, even the business. If someone would like to buy the store, call 619-647-4898.
The store carries a little bit of everything, including quality boots for men and women, clothing (including jeans and shirts) by Wrangler, Panhandle, Rock & Roll and Cowboy Hardware, buckles, belts and jewelry by Montana Silversmiths.
Last year, owner Lanny Rhodes, after a summer hiatus, reopened his store in the Foothills Village after moving from down the road, where the store first opened.
Little Joe’s was his retirement project, and Rhodes chose western wear because “I like western stuff, and Yuma is very cowboyish.” He named the store after his son, although he points out that his son is not so little anymore and goes by “Joseph.”
“We want to thank all of our past customers,” Rhodes posted on social media.
*****
Here is Yuma’s Commercial Construction Project Updates for the past two weeks:
Certificates of Occupancy Issued: Premier Self Storage, 3265 S. Avenue 3 3/4E, for a new self-storage building No. 7; Walmart, 2900 S. Pacific Ave., for a HVAC upgrade.
Building Permits Issued: Cositas Restaurant, 2500 S. 4th Ave., Suite 7, for tenant improvements; YUHSD, Cibola High School, 4100 W. 20th St., for sports medicine alterations; YUHSD, Gila Ridge High School, 7150 E. 24th St., for sports medicine alterations; Yuma Ortho, 2383 W. 24th St., Suite 120, for tenants improvements.
New Plans Submitted for Review: Apodaca Repair Garage, 4340 E. 30th Place, for an addition; Le Vogue Nail and Spa, 1580 S. 4th Ave. Suite B, for tenant improvements.
*****
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears.
I welcome your questions, and if I find the answer, I will include it in the column.
My thoughts are with our readers and all the businesses struggling to survive this pandemic. Stay strong and healthy!