Mayor Gerardo “Jerry” Sanchez recently announced a couple of new businesses coming to San Luis, Arizona. He informed residents that Burger King applied for a building permit and is going through the permitting process. The 3,273-square-foot project will be located on Main Street and County 22nd Street, next to the new Chevron gas station.
He also shared that Pizzas & Beer, a family restaurant and sports bar, is coming to San Luis, Arizona. The company currently has four locations in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, and one in Mexicali, Baja California, according to its website.
It serves pizza, wings, hamburgers, salads and entrees such as spaghetti and alfredo fettuccine and has a full service bar.
Mayor Sanchez also took part in a Nov. 6 ribbon-cutting ceremony at the grand opening of a new location in San Luis for Adults and Pediatric Rehabilitation, Aquatic Center and Sports Performance Facility. The new location is 1453 N. Main St., Suite 7, in the Aztec Plaza, next to the liquor store.
“This new place is truly amazing. Congratulations on your new location, which will offer more services to our residents,” the mayor said.
APR first established 18 years ago, specializes in therapy services for patients suffering from orthopedic trauma, neurologic conditions and other ailments affecting normal development and functional performance. The facility also provides sports medicine for athletes and young adults and pediatric physical therapy for children 0-18 years old.
The contact number is 928-722-6050.
See’s Candies, a California based company that started in 1921, has a new location in Yuma. It is now located between JCPenney and Dillard’s, next door to Kay Jewelers at Yuma Palms Regional Shopping Center.
See’s is famous for its delicious chocolates, peanut brittle, lollipops and sugar-free candies. The Yuma location is a holiday gift center and is open for the holiday season. All of the candy is prepackaged with a wide variety of choices.
Hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 928-247-0956.
Beebe’s Academy of Beauty has moved to 2607 S. 4th Ave., Suite A. It was formerly at 7875 E. 24th St., Suite 9.
Beebe’s offers cosmetology classes and beauty services. Student salon hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 928-344-1011.
A historic Yuma property has gone from the 1930s to 2020 – and now, it’s ready for rent.
The Bow and Arrow Office Suites have been a labor of love for owner Matt Molenar and his wife Roxanne, who bought the property in July 2018. Since then, the Bow and Arrow has undergone an extensive renovation – literally from floor to ceiling to curb.
The property was originally built in 1935, and records show its earlier names include Swenson’s Apartment Court and Caloma Court.
In 1959, the property changed to the Bow and Arrow Motel, but in recent years, it had fallen into a state of disrepair.
Now sleek office spaces, the Bow and Arrow Office Suites were specifically redesigned with business owners in mind. Each office features a private entrance and a private restroom and is wired for state of the art internet, phone and alarm systems.
“It’s been an amazing experience renovating the Bow and Arrow, taking a tarnished, rundown property and transforming it into a gem on 4th Avenue,” Matt Molenar said. “And, in the midst of a pandemic, we’re excited to offer a clean, private, safe space in which Yuma businesses can grow and thrive!”
The Bow and Arrow Office Suites are located at 1215 S. 4th Ave.
To learn more, call 928-246-1321, or visit www.YumaOffices.com. Roxanne Molenar is the editor of the Yuma Sun, and Matt Molenar owns MGM Design.
My thoughts are with our readers and all the businesses struggling to survive this pandemic. Stay strong and healthy!