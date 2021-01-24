The newly constructed Home2 Suites by Hilton Yuma Pivot Point opened its doors in Yuma’s historic downtown last month.
The 114-room extended stay hotel is located at 155 N. Madison Ave., at the northeast corner of 1st Street and Madison Avenue.
It’s near Interstate 8 and about half a mile from the Colorado River State Historic Park and a 10-minute drive from the Yuma Palms Regional Shopping Center, home to bars, restaurants and shopping. Yuma International Airport is five miles from the door.
Some of the amenities include a Spin2Cycle fitness center, free breakfast and WiFi, and an outdoor pool that is closed until Feb. 28 “for maintenance purposes.” Pets are welcome.
Home2 Suites covers about 85,736 square feet of property with a four-story 21,434-square-feet footprint. Kalthia Group Hotels, a San Diego-based company, developed the hotel, and Kesari Putra Hospitality, also based in San Diego, bought and runs the property. Kalthia Group Hotels also operates the Hilton Garden Inn, which is down the road at 310 N. Madison Ave.
To reach Home2 Suite, call 1-928-783-0057.
*****
For those eagerly anticipating the reopening of the now-named Julieanna’s Steak and Seafood, Chef Eddie and Yessi Guzman have announced a target date of Feb. 10. The restaurant will start taking reservations next week.
Julianna’s is located at 1951 W. 25th St., in the courtyard of Picacho Mountain Medical Center in Yuma.
“We are very excited to reopen our doors and for you to see what we have been working so hard on. Thank you for your patience,” they posted online.
Chef Eddie Guzman, owner of Takos and Beer, 2071 S. 4th Ave. and Fresh Taste Catering, bought Julieanna’s Patio Cafe from Julie Fritz Feinberg in September.
For almost a quarter of a century, Julieanna’s Patio Cafe has been a favorite destination for dining in Yuma. Built in 1996 by Feinberg and her husband, Dale, Julieanna’s has long served as a prime location for special occasions such as anniversaries, birthdays, engagements and weddings.
Chef Eddie’s vision was to keep “much of what has made Julieanna’s so special, like the patio setting, but to bring in the fresh twist,” he said. “The logo and restaurant will have a different look. My goal is for Julieanna’s to become one of the best steakhouses, not only in Yuma, but also in Arizona. We’re going to ramp up the fine dining to give Yuma a great steakhouse with outstanding cocktails, food, and exceptional quality. “
In 2010, Guzman had the chance to work with Chef John in the kitchen. “That was a dream. Now the dream is even more a reality, to own this restaurant. We want to bring the restaurant into a new era,” he said.
*****
Two law firms with deep roots in the Yuma community have merged together and will continue to serve the region under the name Benesch, Shadle & White PLC.
Shadle & White PLC was comprised of partner Trevor T. White and associate attorney Elizabeth Norton, following the recent passing of Stephen P. Shadle, who practiced law in Yuma for more than 50 years.
Wayne C. Benesch, who has been the managing partner of Benesch & Davy and its predecessor firms since 1976, will be joining together with the Shadle & White lawyers “to continue providing the highest quality legal services” to their clientele and the community.
Minda Davy is leaving private practice, having taken a position in the Civil Services Division of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office.
The firm of Benesch, Shadle & White PLC began operating Jan. 4 at 833 E. Plaza Circle, Suite 100, in Yuma. The phone number is 928-783-8321. The general email address for the firm is lawoffice@yumalawyers.com.
Benesch attended the University of Arizona for both undergraduate and law school and received his juris doctor degree in 1967. Following a four-year tour as an Air Force JAG officer, and two years with the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, he has practiced law in Yuma for 47 years with his primary areas of emphasis in real estate law, business and corporate law, and estate planning and trust administration. He has represented numerous quasi-governmental agencies throughout the region.
White graduated from Gonzaga University and received his juris doctor degree from California Western Law School. He served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps JAG office and has practiced as a partner with Shadle & White for four years. White’s primary areas of practice include commercial litigation, business and corporate law, real estate, estate planning, probate and trust administration. He is licensed to practice in Arizona, California and New Mexico.
Norton graduated from Morningside College in Iowa with a triple major and graduated cum laude from Creighton Law School in Omaha, Nebraska, with a juris doctor and a master’s degree in government organizational leadership. She served a judicial clerkship with the Fourth Judicial District of Iowa. She has been practicing with Shadle & White for three years as an associate attorney and is licensed to practice in Arizona, California and Texas.
*****
Here is the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week and last:
• Certificates of Occupancy Issued: Tortas Sr. Picos, 2450 S. 4th Ave., Suite 117, for tenant improvements for a restaurant.
• Building Permits Issued: Broken Yolk Café, 1731 E. 16th St., for tenant improvements; CSL Plasma, 501 W. Catalina Drive, Suite A, for tenant improvements; Fisher Collision Center, 3365 S. Chevy Lane, for a new paint booth; and Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization, 230 W. Morrison St., for office alterations.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears.
I welcome your questions, and if I find the answer, I will include it in the column.
My thoughts are with our readers and all the businesses struggling to survive this pandemic. Stay strong and healthy!