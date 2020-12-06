LemonGrass Asian Cuisine recently opened its doors at 2585 E. 16th St., the site of the former Brown Bag Burger and Highway 95 Cafe.
The restaurant serves “healthy, authentic and high-quality gourmet Chinese food.” It notes that its experienced chefs use the “freshest ingredients, skinless chicken, fat-trimmed beef and seafood to produce delicious food.”
For more info or to place an order, call 928-783-0622 or 928-783-0390. Or order online at https://lemongrassyuma.square.site/.
LemonGrass is open 10 a .m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week for dine in, take out or pickup.
***
Your CBD Store celebrated the opening of a second location in Yuma with a ribbon-cutting on Nov. 25. The new Center Pointe store is located at 1651 S. 4th Ave., Unit A3, right across from the DogHaus.
The store touts itself as “Yuma’s premier cannabis store that specializes in minor cannabinoids.” It carries CBG and CBN rich products that are geared towards more specific needs. The store offers water solubles, oils, tinctures, edibles, vape products, pet care, skin care and topical creams. Its products are derived from 100% organic, non-GMO industrial hemp.
About a year-and-a-half ago, husband-and-wife Chris and Vanessa Soliz, her sister, Elizabeth Whitney, and their mother, Merlinda Whitney opened the first Yuma store at 11259 S. Frontage Road, Suite 104, in the Fortuna Commons shopping center. They first heard of CBD products from a friend struggling with fibromyalgia who had been on opioids for pain management and decided to try CBD. They were so impressed by how it helped their friend that the family decided to open a CBD store.
People who suffer from anxiety, inflammation, sleep problems, PTSD, arthritis and other ills have seen the benefits of CBD, Chris said.
For more information, call 928-259-7933.
***
A ground-breaking ceremony was recently held on Lot 19 of the Magrino Industrial Park in San Luis, Arizona, to celebrate Labrie Enviroquip’s future 83,223-square-foot manufacturing facility.
It is a design-build project by Eckard Commercial Construction in conjunction with Thomson Architectural Group of Yuma (not to be confused with Thompson Design Architects).
Troy Eckard, president of Eckard Commercial Construction, said the project is scheduled to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2021.
The facility will build and assemble garbage trucks for national clients throughout the USA. When completed, it will employ between 30 to 40 people.
“We couldn’t be more excited to see Labrie Properties breaking ground on this new 83,000-square-foot facility in San Luis Arizona,” said Diana Grootonk, CEO of Labrie. “The continued high demand for Labrie products has escalated our expansion efforts in all of our U.S. and Canada facilities, with a goal to increase production by 35% in the next 12 months.
“This facility would allow us full manufacturing capabilities in the Southwest U.S. much the same way as we have in our Southeast U.S., Canada and Mexico operations,” Grootonk added.
***
The new Dairy Queen on Fortuna Boulevard has finally confirmed that it will serve food in addition to its tasty sweet treats. However, it will not be serving hamburgers.
“Unfortunately, Carl Jr’s exclusive on burgers in (the) shopping center restricted us from selling burgers, but we will have chicken strips and other yum offerings,” DQ said.
Husband-and-wife team Raman and Ramandeep Kalra are building the new DQ franchise in the Pioneer Shopping Center at 11280 S. Fortuna Road. The property is currently under construction. They have not announced when the new store will open.
***
I need to correct some information I got wrong in last week’s column when announcing the Beast Factory CrossFit’s new location. I was not aware that the fitness center is also under new ownership.
Husband-and-wife team Rey Gulley and Brandi O’Neill-Gulley bought the business from Anthony Sierra earlier this year. They now run the business with their daughter, Korrin.
“We love the business, the past and current members and our new location,” Brandi said. “We plan to have many successful years at our new location. We are hoping to have a positive impact on health and fitness in the Yuma community.”
Rey is a certified Level 2 Crossfit coach, and Brandi is a certified yoga instructor. Other team members are Ari Shay Sierra, who is a Level 1 Crossfit coach and yoga instructor, and Tomi Moreno, a yoga instructor.
Beast Factory, located at 312 W. 19th St., in the WOW Electronics Center, offers a highly energetic and inclusive workout experience for all levels of fitness, including CrossFit classes, group training, personal training, yoga, weightlifting and mobility classes.
For more information, call Rey at 928-615-0567 or Brandi at 928-246-3407.
***
And a reminder … It’s that time of the year when Comings and Goings starts putting together the annual Wish List of businesses that readers would like to see come to Yuma County.
What businesses would you like? Do you have a favorite store or restaurant you wish would open here? What kind of businesses do you think are needed in the area?
Please let us know your wish and why you want it here by sending an email to mknaub@yumasun.com. The deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Comings and Goings will publish the list in the Dec. 20 column.
***
Here is the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Update for the last two weeks:
Building Permits Issued: Askari Medical Offices, 2475 S. Avenue A, for an office addition; Yuma RV and Boat Storage, 2680 E. Gila Ridge Road, for a new self-storage facility,
New Plans Submitted for Review: Yuma Ortho Dental Offices, 2383 W. 24th St., Suite 120, for tenant improvements.
***
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears.
I welcome your questions, and if I find the answer, I will include it in the column.
My thoughts are with our readers and all the businesses struggling to survive this pandemic. Stay strong and healthy!