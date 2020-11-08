Husband-and-wife team Maria L. and Martin Torres Jr. recently celebrated the grand opening of their new clothing boutique. Mary’s Fashion Style is located at 172 S. 4th Ave., in the strip mall across from the Yuma Landing and right next to Tacos Mi Rancho.
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce helped the Torres celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.
Mary’s Fashion Style features designs for men and women, shoes, sneakers, sportswear, accessories and dresses in various sizes, including plus.
The boutique is open 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 928-920-6532.
*****
A new seafood and taco shop debuted on Saturday in the Foothills. Mildred and Hector Casillas opened Tres Islas Mariscos y Tacos at 11411 S. Fortuna Road, Suite 204, in the Yuma East Shopping Center, in the former Taste of Mexico space.
The restaurant features shrimp cocktails, shrimp and fish tacos, aguachile, shrimp ceviche, and street tacos. It will be open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call 928-256-3222.
*****
The new Cocopah Korner Store, a gas station, convenience store and truck stop, is now open across the street from the Cocopah Casino in Somerton. It’s opened to the public.
Diesel pumps are located on the backside of the truck stop, and it has men’s and women’s restrooms. The store hours are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fuel is available 24 hours, seven days a week.
*****
With a view to expanding its business, Icons Grill, 11411 S. Fortuna Road, announced that it’s changing its name to Zydeco Grill.
The restaurant explained that after meeting with trademark professionals, the owners learned the name Icons has been trademarked by a California company that holds the rights to the Icons name.
“In order to move forward with our plans, we thought it was best to do a name change now and avoid any possible lawsuits,” the restaurant said. “We are excited about the new name as it aligns more with our Cajun style food. The name Zydeco is a music genre that evolved in southwest Louisiana by French Creole speakers which blends blues, rhythm and blues, and music indigenous to the Louisiana Creoles and the Native American people of Louisiana.”
Over the next few days and weeks, patrons will see subtle changes in logos, menus, website and names. Due to the cost, the main sign will remain Icons Grill until it can be replaced in the near future.
“We will continue to offer the same or similar menu and all the great Cajun flavors you’ve come to love,” the restaurant stated.
*****
An observant coworker noticed that Best Liquor Store is now closed. It was located for a few months at 138 E. 16th St., at the corner of 1st Ave. It used to be a U-Haul neighborhood dealer as well. Before that, the building was occupied by Porter’s Market, and before that, a Shell gas station.
I swung by and, indeed, all the merchandise and U-Haul equipment was gone, and there was a “For Sale/Lease” sign posted in the parking lot.
*****
Here is the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
Certificates of Occupancy Issued: Best Healthcare Medical, 1394 W. 16th St., Building B, for a new medical office building.
New Plans Submitted for Review: RV World, 5875 E. Gila Ridge Road, for a new shade structure.
And that’s it for now! If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.
I welcome your questions, and if I find the answer, I will include it in the column. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears. Thank you!
My thoughts are with our readers and all the businesses struggling to survive this pandemic. Stay strong and healthy!