There’s another new business in town. With the motto “Because Care Begins at Home,” Miranda Home Care is providing home care services for all of Yuma County.
Owner Mary Miranda explained that home care is care that allows a person with special needs to stay in their home. It might be for people who are getting older, are chronically ill, recovering from surgery, or disabled.
Home care services include personal care, such as help with bathing, washing hair or getting dressed; assistance with medications and meals; transportation to doctors, “and wherever else you may wanna go,” Miranda said.
Miranda Home Care takes all long-term care insurance as well as private pay. The company charges $18 per hour.
Reach Miranda Home Care at 928-304-1513.
***
It’s hot out there, and Desert Heroes LLC is willing to come to the rescue and do any outside jobs you might have to tackle.
Desert Heroes is now serving Yuma and the Foothills. The company will take care of landscaping, installing/removing pavers and gravel, tree trimming, residential and business moving services, hauling of unwanted items, and the list goes on.
Owner Ken Stevens promises “fast, efficient, affordable” service. He accepts touchless payments via Zelle and Square. Ask him about his military and essential worker discount.
To get a free quote, call Stevens at 928-257-0492.
***
Did you catch the Yuma Sun story on the permit approved for a screen printing and embroidery business at 639 E. 39th St.?
The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission OK’d a conditional use permit for BGD Custom Creations, which stands for By God’s Design. The company specializes in custom decorations, printing, embroidery, sublimation printing, laser engraving, sand engraving and impact engraving.
BGD also custom decorates apparel, gifts and awards and offers limited retail sales of school uniforms, business attire, gifts and awards to the public.
The business is currently located at 3336 E. 33rd Place, Suite B, and has three employees. City staff reported that the business will operate Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. November through June and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July through October.
To reach BGD, call 928-726-2191 or 844BGD1WAY.
***
I’ve been asked what’s going on with the old Fallas Paredes store off Pacific Avenue. According to a sharp-eyed coworker, crews have totally stripped the building, installed doors and windows around the building and are subdividing the interior into sections.
Alan Kircher, the Yuma deputy building official who supplies me with the weekly commercial construction updates, previously reported that tenant improvements are being made to accommodate the Arizona Department of Economic Security. The agency will be moving into the building located at 1800 E. Palo Verde St.
Here’s the Commercial Construction Projects for this week:
Building Permits Issued: Crane Ronald Reagan School, 3200 W. 16th St., for solar PV canopies.
New Plans Submitted for Review: Crane Salida Del Sol School, 910 S. Avenue C, for an administrative office expansion.
***
Business is still slower than normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but if you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears.
And, as a reminder, I can’t personally answer questions. If I find an answer, I will put it in this column. My thoughts are with our readers and all the businesses struggling to survive this pandemic. Stay strong and healthy!