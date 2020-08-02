A new Ace Hardware is coming to the Pioneer Shopping Center, 11274 S. Fortuna Road. The long-vacant space next to the 99-Cents Only Store is being renovated for the future store Kabat’s Ace Hardware.
Brian and Ashley Kabat have been in the hardware business since 1977 in St. Helen, Michigan. They have hardware stores in Apache Junction, East Mesa, San Tan Valley and soon-to-be Yuma.
According to their website, the Kabats believe in offering guests “the most friendly and knowledgeable service.” The Kabat’s Ace Hardware stores are “truly family businesses with all Arizona members of the Kabat Family working at the stores.”
The Kabats said they are “very proud of all their team and feel they are the best in the hardware business. From the largest paint, keys and most complete nut and bolt selections in the area, we honestly feel we have you covered in all areas of home improvement. And as always, you are treated not just as a valued customer but as a guest and a friend.”
The Yuma store will have all usual hardware departments, including electrical, hand and power tools, lawn and garden, paint, outdoor living, plumbing, sporting goods, automotive and cleaning supplies.
No word yet on when the store will be ready to open, but I’ll share that information when I get it.
***
Sierra Coffee Company, a mobile coffee shop, recently started offering its specialty coffee and drinks. And I’m so impressed with this young business owner!
Sierra McHone just graduated from Gila Ridge High School with the Class of 2020, and she’s already opened her own business. She wanted to be her own boss, following in the footsteps of her parents, David and Lisa McHone, who are small-business owners in Yuma.
“I have learned so much from them about responsibility and customer service,” Sierra wrote on a menu brochure.
Calling herself a “mobile barista,” she parks her coffee truck in several locations, including in the parking lots of the Humane Society of Yuma, Napa Auto Parts and Yuma Insurance, 2691 S. 4th Ave., where she spends a lot of her time.
Aside from serving your favorite coffee drinks, Sierra would love to fill the coffee needs at your special events.
Her menu includes hot, blended and iced coffees, mochas, cappuccinos, lattes, espresso shots, macchiatos, hot chocolate, cold brews and more. And the flavors cover the whole gamut, including french vanilla, hazelnut, pumpkin spice, caramel, peppermint, English toffee and more. You might even try the toasted marshmallow and cupcake flavors.
To call in your orders, find out where she’s parked on a particular day or to book Sierra for a special event, call 928-920-5888, or look for updates on Facebook.
***
And here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
Certificates of Occupancy Issued: Yuma Senior Living, 2600 S. 4th Ave., for alterations to eight units.
Building Permits Issued: Vega & Vega Engineering/Agua Real Water, 2619 S. Avenue 2 1/2E, for grading-only for new offices/warehouse; Yuma Carpet & Tile, 575 E. 18th St., for a new rooftop solar PV.
New Plans Submitted for Review: Aquapulse,3337 E. 33rd Place, for a new shade structure addition; Sprague’s Sports, 345 W. 32nd St., for an addition to the shooting range.
***
And that’s it for now! If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.
I get a lot of messages asking questions, which I welcome, but I can’t personally answer questions. If I find the answer, I will answer it in the column. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears. Thank you!
My thoughts are with our readers and all the businesses struggling to survive this pandemic. Stay strong and healthy!