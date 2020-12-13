South County is growing and attracting new businesses. On Monday, Somerton Vice Mayor Juan Castillo, Councilwoman Martha Garcia, City Manager Jerry Cabrera, City Attorney Jorge Lozano and Economic Development Director Hector Tapia welcomed a new restaurant with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
La Cabaña Breakfast and Grill, located at 633 E. Main St., Suite B, serves Mexican favorites like tortas, flautas, gorditas and menudo.
For more information, call 928-550-5162.
And then on Wednesday morning, San Luis, Arizona, Vice Mayor Matias Rosales, Council Member Gloria Torres, Council Member Jose Ponce and City Administrator Tadeo A. De La Hoya attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the future location of 24/7 Get Fit San Luis, 1922 E. Juan Sanchez Blvd., Suite 6,
24/7 Get Fit is a locally owned and operated gym with locations in Yuma, Foothills and Somerton. As the name implies, the gym is open all day long and members can use any of the locations. There are no long-term contracts, and the gym offers personal training and single, joint and family memberships.
For more information, call 928-236-3031.
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony the grand opening of Student Choice High School, a charter school located at 917 W. 32nd St., in the YMCA building.
The “Home of the Yuma Fire Birds” provides students with an alternative approach to traditional high school, according to its website. Students receive individualized instruction in an environment conducive to focused learning as well as ongoing communication from their instructors.
The student-teacher ratio is about 15 students for every 1 teacher. Credit is earned by subject mastery, not seat time. The curriculum is self-paced and delivered through a computer-based software.
The curriculum adheres to state standards and is designed to help students learn and prepare for the standardized tests they must pass to graduate. Once enrolled, staff helps each student build a personalized graduation plan.
Gerardo Huerta, who was born and raised in San Luis, Ariz., is the principal at our SCHS Yuma Campus and has been in education for seven years.
For more information, call 928-358-1834.
The opening of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is on track. The restaurant recently shared an update with the Yuma Sun.
In the weeks ahead, Raising Cane’s will be gearing up for its spring opening by hiring 100 crewmembers for multiple positions ranging from management-level to hourly crew.
“We couldn’t be more excited to continue Arizona expansion, bringing ‘Caniacs’ in Yuma a Raising Cane’s to call their own,” said Jason Zwerin, regional leader of restaurants. “We have a passion for supporting our community and are thrilled to be bringing 100 new jobs to the area. Being at the center of numerous elementary schools, Yuma High School and Arizona Western College, we are looking forward to furthering our active community involvement.”
When the new restaurant opens at 1837 E. 16th St., it will be the first Raising Cane’s in Yuma, the 24th in Arizona and among more than 550 systemwide. The Yuma opening is just the latest in the brand’s continuing expansion across the Grand Canyon State, with at least three more on tap in 2021. Raising Cane’s ensures that its restaurants are operating with the highest standards of food safety, cleanliness and health. Crews are wearing masks and gloves, socially distancing and continuously sanitizing surfaces throughout the restaurant.
Todd Graves founded the restaurant in 1996 and named it for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane.
I don’t have a Yuma Commercial Project Update this week, but here are the business licenses issued by the city in September:
CONTRACTORS
Timberwolff Construction, 1659 W. Arrow Route, Upland, California, 909-949-0380; Elliott Construction, 6021 E. Morning Lane, 928-317-9701; Systems Waterproofing, 223 W. Blueridge Ave., Orange, California, 714-575-1115; Eco Management Systems, 2820 S. Alma School Road, Suite 18-113, Chandler, 480-454-5609; Raymond-San Diego, 9560 Chesapeake Drive, San Diego, California, 858-292-4499; Semper Fi Plumbing, 18806 W Mescal St., Surprise, 951-440-4520.
DOOR TO DOOR SOLICITOR
Elijah Smyth, 215 W. Phoenix Ave., Apt 322, Flagstaff; Guillermo P. Suarez, 9621 N. 35th Lane, Phoenix; Wesley Loveall, 1846 N. Arena Del Loma Road, Camp Verde; Isaac Weathers, 705 N. San Jose Circle, Mesa; Zachary L. Weathers, 604 W. 8th Ave., Apt 167, Mesa; Alias Starkovich, 2343 W. Main St., Mesa; Kevin Radford Jr. 165 W. 2nd St., Mesa.
RESTAURANT
Happy Days, 811 E. 26th St. RETAIL
Mel Avenue Boutique, 4559 W. 27th St., 928-388-7523; Desert Water Baits, 1831 S. Naples Ave., 928-366-6795; 24/7 Get Fit, 2376 S. 34th Drive, 928-248-4195; Monarch Designs, 3289 S. Appaloosa Way, 760-970-9353; EB Sales, 1238 S. Sunset Drive, 928-248-5601.
SALON/SPA/BARBER
The Haircut Place, 2811 S. 4th Ave., Suite E, 928-315-5481; Avanti Medical Spa, 1763 W. 24th St, Suite 102, 928-376-7546; Maria Renteria, 313 W. Catalina Drive, 928-343-9660.
SERVICE PROVIDER
The Gomez Group & Associates, 1437 S. 41st Drive, 928-261-8713; Sonia G. Castill, 2500 S. 4th Ave., Suite 8, 928-261-8429; Tony’s Cleanout Service, 2001 S. 44th Ave., 928-257-8984; Stonehill Massage, 281 W. 24th St., Suite 147, 928-919-1737; Desert Oasis Pool & Spa Service, 1514 S. 36th Drive, 804-921-3057; AZ Bobcat & Dump Truck Services, 16790 S. Avenue 4E, 928-920-0841; Miners Pest & Termite Control, 780 E. 39th Place, 928-257-2121; Desert Demo And Dirt, 11412 E. 25th St., 619-735-1545; Studio Y Yoga & Wellness, 250 S. Madison Ave., 928-783-4909; Glam Brows Studio By Linda, 1355 W. 16th St., Suite 2, 928-257-5849; J&A Handyman, 2382 S. Mary Ave., 928-941-3501; Aliamar Cleaning Service, 1973 W. 20th Lane, 928-502-9920; Nicholas Zarate’s Foothills Fabrication, 12557 S. Frontage Road, 951-392-1674; Kenneth Martens, 3400 S. Avenue 7E, Suite 111, 719-660-1969; Tattoo By Tommy Crawford, 224 S. Main St., Suite 110, 928-304-5105.
SPECIALTY STORES
Fortuna Floral, 1290 W. 8th Place, Suite C, 928-342-8303; Xkstensive Off-Road & Truck Accessories, 1651 S. 4th Ave., Suite A3, 833-956-7494.
WHOLESALE AND OTHER
Arizona Roads RV Sales, 4396 E. 30th Place.
And a reminder … It’s that time of the year when Comings and Goings starts putting together the annual Wish List of businesses that readers would like to see come to Yuma County.
What businesses would you like? Do you have a favorite store or restaurant you wish would open here? What kind of businesses do you think are needed in the area? Please let us know your wish and why you want it here by sending an email to mknaub@yumasun.com. The deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Comings and Goings will publish the list in the Dec. 20 column.