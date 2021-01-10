A new barber has set up shop in Yuma. Immanuel Bell, hailing from Detroit, Michigan, is now offering his services at the Artistry Factory Studio, 1330 S. 4th Ave.
Studio owner is Loyda De Los Reyes, a hair educator and “the perfect teammate to team up with to take the hair industry where it will be 10 years from now,” Bell said.
Bell promises a “5-star private studio experience, very upscale customer-focused service.” He brings with him “many tips, tricks and secrets that I learned back home in Detroit.” Also, he added, “you’re getting more than a haircut from me – the best quality from razor shaves, facial massage or hot lather steam towels A-Z, you name it. If you sit in my chair, I guarantee I’m going to do more than what you pay me for every time. I’m personally customizing my clients lifestyles one head at a time, starting at the crown,” Bell said.
His passion in the hair industry began at a young age. “Since I was 12 years old, art and hair has always interested me. In fact, the clippers were always one big paint brush for me. I would cut all the children’s hair in the neighborhood by day and draw by night. It has always been my passion, so the work comes natural,” he said.
With the ongoing pandemic, Bell assures customers that their safety and health are his top priority. “As a barber, these CDC rules applied to us in the hair industry before COVID-19 broke out and many of us live by them daily. Cleanliness in the shop has always been and still is my first priority. Deep, thorough cleaning once a week is still my standard,” he said. “So if you come to the Artistry Factory Studio, I can guarantee that you and your family’s safety and health is absolutely 99.9% safe with us.”
Bell is open for business 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sundaya.
Appointments recommended; walk-ins welcome. To book an appointment, call or text 248-820-1256.
FarmWise, headquartered in San Francisco, with offices and shops in Salinas, California, has opened a location in Yuma.
FarmWise builds innovative systems and processes to streamline farm operations and increase food production efficiency. FarmWise’s first product, an automated mechanical weeder powered by artificial intelligence and robotics, has captured more than 100 million crop images. Today, it is offered as a service to vegetable growers in California and Arizona.
Owned by Sebastien Boyer and Thomas Palomares, FarmWise is for vegetable growers who face increased growing costs and new regulatory pressures, according to Sasha Torres, business operations manager.
Torres explained that in April, FarmWise released the Titan FT-35, the company’s third and most advanced robot. “Titan distinguishes vegetable crops from harmful weeds using computer vision, a subfield of artificial intelligence, and precisely removes weeds with mechanical tools which helps farmers reduce cost and their reliance on herbicides. No chemicals are involved in our process,” she said.
“It also offers a concrete alternative to the shrinking field labor supply,” Torres added.
Titan works on a wide range of vegetables from lettuce to cauliflower. Currently, FarmWise deploys a fleet of 14 Titan robots across California and Arizona.
“Our weeder has been tested for the past few months in broccoli and celery. We’re now proudly adding these crops to our service offering,” Torres said.
Why is the company so proud of weeding broccoli and celery? Torres pointed out that these vegetables are planted just 5 inches apart, making it very difficult for traditional farm equipment to operate without damaging the crops. Lettuce, for example, is planted with an average of 9 inches of separation.
“Thanks to our capacity to accurately detect the location of the root zone, we’re managing to get closer to the broccoli plants without damaging them, mimicking the action of a manual hoeing process that was prevalent before FarmWise,” Torres said.
For more information, contact Jason Mellow, head of field operations, at jason.mellow@farmwise.io or 831-524-7816 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A reader notified me that MasterCuts, located at 1418 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Suite H, in the Yuma Palms Regional Shopping Center, has closed.
“I drove by there about a week ago and the sign was down and the store is empty, plus the phone number has been disconnected. I have been a customer of theirs for a couple of years now and was told nothing. I was very surprised and saddened,” she said.
I was not able to reach the company, but the hair salon’s Google listing indeed says that it has permanently closed.
And thank you, Rhonda, for letting me know!
