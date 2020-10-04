Foothills Animal Hospital, 11769 S. Frontage Road, is opening a sister veterinary clinic, Palo Verde Pet Clinic, 3325 S. Avenue 8E, Suite B3, close to the Foothills Walmart.
The hospital announced in an online post: “In our continued effort to make veterinary services more readily available for all Yuma’s pets, we are thrilled to announce the addition of another full-time veterinarian this fall as well as the opening of our new sister clinic, Palo Verde Pet Clinic, in the Cielo Verde shopping center!”
The goal is to make preventive health care for animals more convenient and accessible for Yuma’s pet parents. Palo Verde Pet Clinic focuses primarily on the core routine veterinary services and products that every pet needs, such as wellness exams, spay/neuter and vaccinations, “in a more relaxed, personalized setting.”
The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It also offers same-day appointments and promises shorter wait times. The clinic will start booking appointments on Monday. For more information or to book an appointment, call 928-224-3131.
***
The Yuma Crossing Discovery Center is now open in the Colorado River State Historic Park, 201 N. 4th Ave. The name explains the purpose of the new center. It gives visitors the chance to “discover” the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, which includes the East Wetlands. It’s still in the works, but a whole wall will feature a map of the wetlands and its trails.
The center tells the story of the Colorado River and how at one time steamboats journeyed up and down those waters. Displays further explain what the Heritage Area does.
“It’s an opportunity to brand ourselves, who we are and what we do, to the public,” spokeswoman Sarah Halligan said.
She noted that there are a lot of misconceptions about the organization. Some people think it’s a city organization, some think it’s a state agency. It’s not either, although the city and the state are connected to the Heritage Area (visit the center to learn more).
The Discovery Center is also a gift shop that offers “cute” souvenirs, like onesies with steamboats, and other “Yuman stuff” for travelers who want to take something with them, including an array of books, including cookbooks and history books.
For a number of years, Visit Yuma operated the Visitors Information Center in that space, as well as assisted with park admissions. With the visitors bureau’s move to a new location, the Heritage Area decided to “capitalize on this opportunity,” Halligan noted.
A grant opening will be celebrated at a future date.
The Discovery Center is currently open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and closed Monday and Tuesday. The Back in the Time Pie Shoppe is also now open.
***
After four years at 281 W. 24th St., Suite 147, Fluid Energies Therapeutic Massage has moved into its own building located at 777 W. 27th St. The move was celebrated with a grand opening on Friday and Saturday. The celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.
Fluid Energies offers therapeutic or relaxing massage treatments, including Swedish, deep tissue, lymphatic massage and more. It also offers manicures, pedicures, facials and salon services.
For more information and/or to book an appointment, call 928-276-4605.
Two businesses have moved into the new office building located at 449 W. 20th Place, right off of 4th Avenue.
***
Valentin Guzman’s Farmers Insurance moved from 2052 S. 4th Ave. into the space behind The Realty Agency, but the agency still has the same phone number: 928-783-1000. It also has a San Luis office in Plaza Riedel, 1910 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd., Suite 5B, which can be reached at 928-627-8000.
***
BlueInk Title Agency moved from 360 W. 20th St., Suite C, into the new building’s Suite B, one block south of its previous location. BlueInk’s phone number also remains the same: 928-276-9900.
***
I’m sad to report that Lapels Dry Cleaning, 2595 S. 4th Ave., has closed its doors after being open less than a year.
“I could not have foreseen a worse case scenario in the past six months, professionally and personally. Tragedy has struck in many ways during this time and I am stepping back to focus on my family,” Melody Langford said in a letter to customers.
“I am thankful for the support of my family, friends and the community during this time and always. I did not make this decision to build Lapels lightly and I have not made the decision to close lightly.”
Langford asked that customers to contact her directly at 928-920-9526 to arrange for pickup of remaining items.
***
Here’s the Yuma Commercial Construction Project updates for this week:
• Certificates of Occupancy Issued: Ron Watson Middle School, 9851 E. 28th St., for a new classroom and shop addition; Yuma Catholic High School, 2100 W. 28th St., for two modular classroom buildings.
• New Plans Submitted for Review: Cox Realty, 2115 S. Arizona Ave., for exterior furring and stucco work.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.
I welcome your questions, and if I find the answer, I will include it in the column. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears.
My thoughts are with our readers and all the businesses struggling to survive this pandemic. Stay strong and healthy!