I’d like to dedicate this column to answering some of the questions that I’ve received. Several readers have asked about Pablo’s Mexican Food, 2004 S. Avenue B. The longtime restaurant closed when the pandemic started, and while other restaurants have since reopened, Pablo’s has not, prompting readers to ask whether it will open again.
The short answer is that for now the restaurant will not be opening. I visited the restaurant and found the inside stacked with boxes, much like a storage warehouse. The owner of Pablo’s also owns the Dairy Queen next door. A DQ employee said that when the owner first considered opening after the pandemic closure, employees were reluctant to come back to work for safety reasons. The owner put off plans for reopening and is busy dealing with other things.
So, at this point, there are no immediate plans to reopen Pablo’s. I’m not sure when the restaurant first opened, but it’s been there a very long time. Some longtimers told me that it’s been there at least 40 years, some said about 50 years, so it’s sad to see it close its doors permanently, if it does. I really enjoyed their carne asada burritos!
A reader asked about Taste of Mexico, which was located in the Yuma East Shopping Center in the Foothills. Unfortunately, this restaurant has closed its doors. But already there are plans for this space.
Taste of Mexico Mildred and Hector Casillas are working on opening Tres Islas Mariscos y Tacos, to be located at 11411 S. Fortuna Road, Suite 204. More details to come later!
Another reader asked about the construction going on at the corner of 24th Street and 1st Avenue. The adjacent Magic Mist Car Wash, 195 W. 24th St., is actually expanding the business. The addresses at that corner are 133 W. 24th Street and 2430 S. 1st Ave.
The expansion will have four self-serve car wash bays and a new automatic car wash bay, along with a shaded area with self-serve vacuums.
The south part of the property is the site of the former Kelland’s Kiddie College while the northern part of the property had been undeveloped,
Another inquiry was about the building being constructed at the corner of Avenue B and 28th Street. That will be Tuscany Children’s Clinic, 2525 W. 28th St. Currently, the clinic and pediatrician Dr. Fahd Al-Alou are located at 2435 S. Avenue A, Suite A.
And finally, sushi lovers have been asking about two restaurants that have upcoming openings. They’re not open yet, but they’re almost there. Both are in the hiring and training process.
Rolls and Bowls announced a tentative soft opening for this coming week at its new location at 11242 S. Foothills Blvd., Suite 15, in the Foothills Village Shopping Center, in the former site of The Boulevard Cafe & Bistro. The original Rolls and Bowls is in San Luis at 1627 Juan Sanchez Blvd.
Patio Susheria Bar and Grill just had a hiring event for the restaurant at 1401 S. Avenue B in Yuma. This will be the second location; Patio Sushi Cafe is located at 616 N. 4th Ave., also in San Luis.
Stay tuned for more details on these two restaurants!
And you’ll notice another new Asian restaurant coming to Yuma. This week’s Commercial Construction Project Update includes a building permit for Mr. Chow Vietnamese Restaurant at 394 E 16th St., in the shopping strip at the corner with Arizona Avenue. The space formerly housed the Century 21 Action Group, which has since moved to 833 E. Plaza Circle, Suite 200.
Here’s the complete Commercial Construction Project Update for this week:
Building Permits Issued: Mr. Chow Vietnamese Restaurant, 394 E. 16th St., for tenant improvements.
New Plans Submitted for Review: Ramirez Law Office, 12 S. 2nd Ave., for new offices; St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1550 S. 14th Ave., for a new solar PV system.
And that’s it for now! If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.
I welcome your questions, and if I find the answer, I will include it in the column. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears. Thank you!
My thoughts are with our readers and all the businesses struggling to survive this pandemic. Stay strong and healthy!