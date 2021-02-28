Raising Cane’s is now serving its “One Love,” what it calls it chicken finger meals, in the Sunniest City in the World. The much-anticipated restaurant opened in Yuma on Tuesday and is now serving customers through its mobile app, takeout and double drive-thru.
Located at 1837 E. 16th St., across from the Yuma Palms Regional Shopping Center, Raising Cane’s is open from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring ‘Caniacs’ in Yuma a Raising Cane’s to call their own,” said Manny Lopez, area leader. “Our new restaurant is in a great spot, conveniently located near the intersection of 16th Street and Pacific. We’ve hired 110 awesome local crewmembers, and we’re looking forward to becoming an integral part of this beautiful community.”
Aside from the popular chicken fingers and “addictive” secret sauce, the menu also has crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade.
Yuma’s first Raising Cane’s marks the 24th in Arizona and 544th systemwide. This is just the latest step in the restaurant’s expansion throughout the Grand Canyon State, as the brand recently announced its intention to open at least three more local restaurants in 2021.
In a press release, Raising Cane’s said it operates the restaurants with the highest standards of food safety, cleanliness and health. Due to COVID-19, the dining room will remain closed until it is safe to reopen for crew and customers. Along with wearing masks and gloves, crewmembers are following proper social distancing guidelines and continuously sanitizing surfaces throughout the restaurant.
To learn more about the extra precautions that Raising Cane’s is taking to deliver the safest experience possible for its crew and customers, visit raisingcanes.com/covidresponse.
*****
Rigo Otanez, an Air Force veteran, has moved back from San Bernardino County and started a business called Rigo’s Mobile Mechanic. He is serving Yuma and the Imperial Valley and works on foreign and domestic vehicles. He is licensed and insured and offers a six-month, 6,000-mile warranty on all labor.
“I won’t guarantee you that I’m the cheapest because good work is never cheap!! I also offer discounts for certain career fields so don’t hesitate to ask,” Otanez posted online.
“Please don’t go to shops where they overcharge you or sell you stuff you don’t need. I’ll be more than happy to help you, just ask.
To reach Rigo’s Mobile Mechanic, call or text 760-960-5902.
*****
A reader asked about a construction project on the lot west of Wally’s World and east of Plaza Auto Sales on 32nd Street, just east of Araby Road. The new construction at 6656 E. 32nd Street is for a new 38,471-square-foot self-storage facility being built by C5 Properties. The contractor is Eckard Commercial Construction.
*****
In case you missed the Yuma Sun reports this past week: Rental electric scooters have hit the Yuma streets. Bird, the scooter rental company, plans to start with 50 to 100 scooters and might eventually have 150 devices in Yuma.
For now, the rentable electric scooters are limited to sections of northern Yuma, including downtown (Interstate 8 to Avenue B, from the Colorado River to 8th Street). The scooters are equipped with GPS devices, and Bird fleet managers will retrieve and redistribute them to the appropriate locations.
To rent a scooter, the rider can find the closest device by checking the map in the Bird app. Scooters can be reserved up to 30 minutes in advance.
To start a ride, the rider scans the scooter’s QR code with the app, hits the throttle on the right to go and pulls the brakes to slow.
City officials noted that riders of electric scooters will be expected to obey all traffic laws and regulations as well as exercise caution when operating.
Here are some of the rules:
• Electric scooters are allowed on sidewalks, multi-use paths, and streets where the speed limit is not greater than 35 mph. When riding on a sidewalk or multi-use path, riders should ride to the right, share the area with others, and always yield to pedestrians.
• Electric scooters will not be allowed in any area marked as a “No Ride” zone. When entering a “No Ride” zone, riders should dismount and walk their scooter through those areas.
• Scooters must be parked in an upright position and in a bicycle rack or electric scooter rack/area when available.Scooters can be parked on a sidewalk parallel to the street; however, riders should keep the walkway clear for others. Electric scooters cannot be parked on private property.
• Riders operating electric scooters at night must have the proper safety equipment.
• As with operating any other moving vehicle, it is illegal to ride an electric scooter while under the influence of any substance or substances as defined by Arizona law.
*****
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
• Certificates of Occupancy Issued: Yuma Regional Medical Center 2400 S. Avenue A, after tenant improvements for a Starbucks.
• Building Permits Issued: Apodaca, 4340 E. 30th Place, for a repair garage addition; Arizona Department of Child Safety, 1800 E. Palo Verde St., Suite B, for tenant improvements; Camelot Apartments, 1334 S. Avenue B, for fire damage repairs; Elliott Construction, 6255 E. 26th St., for a new office and multi-tenant building; Le Vogue Nail & Spa, 1580 S. 4th Ave. Suite B, for tenant improvements.
• New Plans Submitted for Review: Econolodge, 2151 S. 4th Ave., for a laundry remodel; NOVA Financial, 1590 S. 2nd Ave., for office alterations.
*****
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears.
I welcome your questions, and if I find the answer, I will include it in the column.
My thoughts are with our readers and all the businesses struggling to survive this pandemic. Stay strong and healthy!