I took a little break last week and enjoyed a few days of rest. Now that I’m back, I have more business “comings and goings” to report.
Lauri Stumph, a pelvic floor occupational therapist, recently opened a new clinic in town, Rise Pelvic Therapy and Wellness at 1380 S. Castle Dome Ave., Suite 104.
“I’m the first and only pelvic floor occupational therapist to serve the Yuma area,” Stumph said, noting that patients have been going to San Diego or Phoenix if they were receiving pelvic therapy at all.
“I’ve worked as a seasonal health care provider here for the past four winters at local rehab facilities, and my husband and I decided to make it permanent this last year after realizing this gap in care here in Yuma,” Stumph explained.
She had originally planned to open in March, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, she opened just a couple months ago and has been slowly getting her name out within the community. She hopes to provide small informational sessions soon around the community and in her clinic, when it is safe to do so.
After Stumph shared news of her new business, I had one question: What is pelvic therapy?
“I treat the things people either don’t talk about or consider a normal part of having a child or aging, etc., neither of which is true,” she said.
People who visit Stumph might have said, “I quit going to the gym because I leak” or “Pelvic pain is affecting my relationship.” She treats bladder and bowel dysfunction including incontinence (leaking urine, stool), urinary urgency and frequency, constipation, overactive bladder and interstitial cystitis (painful bladder syndrome).
She also treats general pelvic pain, pain with sex and tailbone pain. She works with pregnant women who are experiencing pain and postpartum moms who need pelvic floor rehab, such as scar management, pelvic floor and core strengthening, a safe return-to-exercise program. She also treats diastasis recti, which is very common during and following pregnancy.
Her website www.risepelvictherapy.com has more details as well if you need more information. To reach Rise Pelvic Therapy & Wellness, call 928-605-7070.
***
I have a couple of moves to report. Dr. Dania Sweidan and Sarah Strom, certified nurse midwife, recently moved from Women’s Health Tuscany Plaza, 2851 S. Avenue B, Building 6, to the Yuma Regional Medical Center Women’s Health Center, 2911 S. 8th Ave.
They started seeing patients in their new location starting on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
To reach the YRMC Women’s Health Center, call 928-783-3050.
***
Desert Olive Farms, 224 S. Main St., has moved across the alley from Suite 106 to Suite 103.
Grace Edgar, who lives in Brawley, California, runs Desert Olive Farms with her husband, “Cowboy Clyde.” They produce their extra virgin olive oil in Imperial Valley and sell it in their downtown Yuma store.
The gourmet kitchen store also offers olives, oils and specialty vinegar, “all grown by us,” as well as pasta, teas, napkins, soaps, lotions, candles, gifts and “everything you would need to throw a great little party.” She also puts together gift baskets.
Desert Olive Farms will celebrate the grand opening of the new shop with “food and fun” on First Friday, Oct. 2.
For more information, call the store at 602-418-6826.
***
I also have a couple of project updates. Have you noticed that construction of the Dairy Queen being built in the Foothills has resumed? I have received several emails from readers excited to see that the project has restarted.
Construction began more than a year ago and then went silent with work at a standstill. I have been unable to contact the franchise owner, Raman Kalra of Kalra Hospitality.
Also, the Regional Center for Border Health has reported that construction of the San Luis Medical Mall is coming along. The 68,000-square-foot facility should be completed by the end of the year.
A first-of-its-kind facility in Yuma County, the medical mall will have an urgent care, an outpatient surgery center, a fully integrated clinic, a cancer infusion center, a women’s health center, a wellness center, a drive-thru pharmacy, a diagnostics center, a helipad and a Starbucks Cafe.
***
Here is the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week and last.
Certificates of Occupancy Issued: Premier Self Storage, Building No. 6, 3265 S. Avenue 3 3/4 E; Yuma Regional Medical Center, 2400 S. Avenue A, for SPD Interim HVAC Supply/Exhaust; and Yuma Unified High School District, Yuma High School, 400 S. 6th Ave., for alterations to the culinary lab/classroom.
Building Permits Issued: C5 Properties, 6656 E. 32nd St., for a new self-storage facility; CIC Yuma, 2145 W. 28th St., for a new ambulatory surgery center; FKC Yuma, 1200 S. Castle Dome Drive, Suite C, for outpatient dialysis; Mission Citrus, 3250 E. 30th St., for a new shade canopy; Ortiz Plaza Office Complex, 1606 S. 6th Ave., for new offices; YUHSD, Kofa High School, 3100 S. Avenue A, for construction of six new tennis courts and a new MJROTC field; and Yuma Home Park, 2550 S. Virginia Drive, Suite A6, for fire damage repairs.
New Plans Submitted for Review: All Secure Self-Storage, 7505 E. 32nd St., for modular storage units.
***
