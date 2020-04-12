Hello, readers! Comings and Goings will be going on hiatus on and off. With many businesses closed due to the pandemic, there isn’t much happening in the business community. But still, this week we have a few happenings to report.
As most of you know, restaurants have closed their dining areas, but they’re still offering takeout and delivery. This is good for Tacos Sahuaro, which recently found a new permanent location. The food truck is now serving up their traditional Mexican food in the Guzman MarketPlace at 1744 S. Pacific Ave.
The menu includes carne asada, fish, al pastor, chicharron and cabeza tacos as well as burritos, quesadillas, tortas and other specialty items with daily specials. Menudo is served on Saturday and Sunday.
Tacos Sahuaros invites Yumans to try them out at the new location. They are “taking all precautions that are needed, and we will make sure our service is still excellent.”
Drop by for takeout or order ahead by calling 760-604-5743.
***
SVN Velocity Commercial Real Estate has moved into a new office. Jerry LoCoco and his team relocated from 190 S. Madison Ave., Suite 3, to 1575 S. 7th Ave., the site of the former Massage Yuma building.
“We are very excited for this change, as our team is growing and we wanted an office to officially call ours,” the company announced.
SVN Velocity provides full-service commercial brokerage to Yuma County with a specific focus on investment sales, industrial, development and leasing.
Reach SVN Velocity Commercial Real Estate at 928-277-8211.
***
Realtor Matias Rosales announced that the “Yuma Home Team,” Realty ONE Group Gateway has moved to a new location in San Luis. His new office can be found at 748 Archibald St., behind Circle K.
If the name sounds familiar, it’s because Rosales also serves as a San Luis council member. According to realtor.com, he’s been a licensed real estate agent since 2008. He first served as an assistant to Shelley Ostrowski, who sold him his first home in Yuma County. They worked together until they decided to form the Yuma Home Team as business partners. In 2020 they opened Realty ONE Group Gateway with offices in Yuma and San Luis.
Rosales speaks English and Spanish and specializes in first-time buyers, foreclosures, residential listings and as a buyer’s agent. To reach him, call 928-304-2447.
***
The Yuma Commercial Construction Project Update for this week follows:
Building Permits Issued: Country Roads RV, 5707 E. 32nd St., for a ballroom addition and alterations; Dune Co., 2498 S. Avenue 7E, for a new shade canopy and silos; Premier Self Storage, 3265 S. Avenue 3 3/4E, for new Building No. 6; and Washington Federal, 1315 S. 4th Ave., for an alteration and remodel.
New Plans Submitted for Review: Soft Cloth Car Wash, 900 S. 4th Ave., for an addition of vacuum stations; Yuma Regional Medical Center, 2400 S. Avenue A, for an upgrade of medical gas piping and valves.
***
And that’s it for now! If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.
I get a lot of messages asking questions, which I welcome, but I can’t personally answer every question. If I find the answer to your question, I will answer it in the column. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears. Thank you!