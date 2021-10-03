A reader asked about the new building being constructed across from the Sun Vista RV Resort and next to the Yuma County Farm Bureau on 32nd Street.
“It is a large building but has no sign saying what it is,” the reader noted.
The building currently under construction at 7201 E. 31st Place in Plaza Del Este will be a 24-bed geriatric behavioral health facility. The tenant and operator will be Talas Harbor, a healthcare company devoted to helping elderly patients in distress heal mentally and emotionally by providing psychiatric care, according to the company website.
Yuma Care LLC is the building owner, Edward Homes is the contractor, and RadStudio is the architect, all with Las Vegas addresses.
*****
There’s finally a Circle K in the Fortuna/Foothills area! The former Porter’s is now a Circle K convenience store located at 11235 S. Fortuna Road, adjacent to South Frontage Road and off Interstate 8.
The gasoline station has previously sold various brands of fuel, most recently Mobil and, before that, Shell.
Yes, the inside looks like a typical Circle K, and it offers the expected Circle K items and merchandise, such as Polar Pops, Frosters, donuts and coffee stands, snacks and more.
*****
Estate planning attorney Harry Wm. Longbottom has moved from his location in the Foothills Village Shopping Center at 11242 S. Foothills Blvd. to … the other side of the center.
He was previously in Suite 19 facing 34th Street. He’s now on the front side in Suite 9, between Wicked Taco and Farmers Insurance.
Longbottom specializes in wills, trusts, probate, real estate, tax lien foreclosures, corporations and LLCs. To reach the attorney, call 928-342-0444.
*****
Another business that has moved (and changed the name) is Karla Isbell Hair. Formerly called Studio 7 by Karla, located at 1335 S Pacific Ave., Suite 205, Karla Isbell Hair is now at 310 S. Main St. in “good ole historic downtown Yuma.”
The reader who first told me about the relocation described the new place as “absolutely beautiful and the ambiance is incredible for a hair salon.”
Isbell explained the reason for the new name: “It was time to retire it now that everyone is familiar with my name. I wanted to with the last move, but I didn’t want to confuse clients.”
Isbell specializes in color and cutting techniques. She was inspired to begin doing hair at a very young age and has worked in salons since the age of 12.
She first opened a full-size salon in 2006 and “decided I liked a quiet and a stress-free workplace. So to better service my clientele, I relocated to a solo suite in 2013.”
To reach Karla Isbell Hair, call 928-246-8719.
*****
The City of Yuma issued the following business licenses in June:
• AUTOS: D&D Used Auto Sales, 1700 S. 1st Ave., Suite 213, 928-257-7599.
• COMMERCIAL LEASE: M Sol Zeed LLC, 14 Caraway Court, Princeton, New Jersey, 858-342-4893; CONTRACTORS: Spray Tech Drywall Contractors, 1306 Monte Vista Ave., Suite 7, Upland, California, 909-981-2400; Integrity Building Corp., 1150 N. Country Club Drive, Suite 8, Mesa, 480-835-8938; ISI Design & Installation Solutions, 10 Bunsen, Irvine, California, 760-929-6700;
• CONSULTANT: J&R Advising, 2073 S. 6th Ave., 928-261-5881.
• CONVENIENCE OR LIQUOR: Shoppers Save, 1600 S. Avenue B, 928-782-1020.
• ENTERTAINMENT: 197 Downtown Venue, 197 S. Gila St., 928-287-7488.
• FINANCE AND LENDING: Loansuite Mortgage, 2052 S. 4th Ave., 9282479320.
• NONPROFIT: Shine Program, 1100 S. 13th Ave., 928-782-3823.
• RESTAURANTS: Ellie’s Wood Fired Pizza, 3795 W. 22nd Lane, Suite 8, 360-672-2123.
• RETAIL: Hiram’s Guns, 801 W. 32nd St., 619-507-7476; Reyes Dombrowski Funeral Home, 3880 S. 4th Ave., 928-294-1031; Highlander Laundromat, 309 W. Catalina Drive, 619-770-0074.
• SALON/SPA/BARBER: Novi Lash, 1355 W. 16th St., 760-222-3239; Studio By Judith Lo, 2855 S. 4th Ave., Suite 127, 928-503-0522; Flawless Skin Studio, 780 E. 39th Place, Suite 219, 928-580-2957; Just You & Me Beauty Lounge, 2500 S. 4th Ave., Suite 5, 928-276-3705.
• SPECIALTY STORES: Good Times Smokeshop, 174 S. 4th Ave., 442-270-9688.
• SERVICE PROVIDERS: Diamond Detailing, 3785 E. Ortega St., San Luis, 928-920-6874; The Brickkicker Inspection Services, 2290 E. Lorie Lane, 928-315-0163; CSL Plasma, 501 W. Catalina Drive, Suite A; Suttons Autobody, 4396 E. 30th Place, 928-341-4660; Camp Titan Fitness, 5214 W. Francis St., 928-287-8458; S&J Services, 13247 E. 46th Drive, 520-979-5625; P.A.S, 750 W Jacob St., Somerton, 928-750-4729; West Wash 1795 W 28th St., 928-256-6215; Desert Accounting & Income Tax, 183 E. 24th St., Suite 1, 928-248-5818; John’s Handyman Services, 13407 E. 55th St., 619-929-2394; Happy Place Cleaning, 466 S. Magnolia Ave., Suite 15, 928-287-0380; Effective ABA, 1060 S. 5th Ave.; Orta’s Power Washing, 7602 E. 41st St., 928-304-4461; Coglez, 986 W. 3rd St., 928-256-1900; Bluetech Laboratories, 3337 E. 33rd Place, 209-595-5254; Scott Wardal Cleaning, 1127 S. Pagent Ave., Suite C, 9282474204.
*****
And here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
• Certificates of Occupancy Issued: Vertical Church, 3142 S. Arizona Ave., for a new worship center.
• Building Permits Issued: Bravo 6 Nutrition, 7929 E. 32nd St., Suite 8, for tenant improvements; Premier Self Storage, 3265 S. Avenue 3¾E, for new self-storage buildings No. 4 and 8; Yuma Regional Medical Center, 2261 S. Avenue B, for a remodel of the Avenue B Endoscopy Center.
• New Plans Submitted for Review: Picacho Dental, 3325 S. Avenue 8E, Suite 4, for a remodel.
I appreciate readers who act as my eyes and ears. If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.