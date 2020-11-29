It’s that time of the year … when Comings and Goings starts putting together the annual Business Wish List of companies and services that readers would like to see come to Yuma County.
What businesses would you like? Do you have a favorite store or restaurant you wish would open here? What kind of businesses do you think are needed in the area?
Please let us know your wish and why you want it here by sending an email to mknaub@yumasun.com. The deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Comings and Goings will publish the list in the Dec. 20 column.
In case you missed the reports published earlier in the Yuma Sun, Factor Sales, the parent company of Del Sol supermarkets, plans to build a grocery store in the Foothills. It will have 30,000 to 35,000 square feet of floor area.
Two requests from the company got the thumbs up from the Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission. Andres Salcido of Factor Sales requested a change to the land use designation of the 3.67-acre parcel from local commercial to regional commercial and the rezoning of the parcel from manufactured home subdivision (20,000 square feet minimum) to general commercial.
Staff recommended approval of both requests, with certain conditions, including the completion of a traffic study and for the improvements required by the traffic study. Salcido agreed with all the conditions and said he believes the new store will be of “great benefit to the area.”
The property is currently occupied by the Desert River Spa and RV Resort, formerly the Schechert Family Aquatics, located at 11737 S. Foothills Blvd. Desert River closed earlier this year after the former owner reported that the COVID-19 pandemic closure proved to be “too much.”
Another project that got the thumbs up, this time from the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission, is a solar recycling company to operate in a light industrial district.
The commission approved a permit that allows We Recycle Solar to wholesale used and refurbished solar panels on properties located at 1925, 1940 and 1970 S. Factor Ave. After receiving used solar panels, WRS will wash, evaluate, repair, sort, store and ship them.
The existing buildings are about 32,970 square feet, 10,150 square feet and 2,840 square feet.
No alterations will be made to the site or buildings other than to add more striped parking spaces.
Ridgeview Transitional Rehab is now accepting guests at its brand-new facility at 2271 Ridgeview Drive, next to the Yuma Regional Medical Center Cancer Center.
Whether recovering from an injury, planned surgery or illness, Ridgeview wants their guest stays to be as comfortable as possible. The facility has state-of-the-art equipment and offers daily rehabilitation as well as physical, occupational, speech and orthopedic therapy.
Find a video tour of the facility on YouTube. For more information, call 928-256-4066.
Beast Factory CrossFit has moved to a new location. The fitness center is now at 312 W. 19th St., in the WOW Electronics Center. It was formerly located at 2185 E. Palo Verde St.
Established in 2015, Beast Factory offers a highly energetic and inclusive workout experience for all levels of fitness, including CrossFit classes, group training, personal training and yoga, weightlifting and mobility classes.
Business owner Anthony Sierra started in a 4,000-square-foot facility with a small group of people that later grew into a family. Sierra has been coaching CrossFit since 2013. He spent many years as a swim coach prior to that. Since then he has earned his certifications in CrossFit L1, CrossFit Kids, CrossFit Mobility, CrossFit Scaling, CrossFit judges course, 200-hour yoga teacher training, U.S.A. Weightlifting, and Trigger Point Level 1 Foam Rolling.
For more information, call 928-246-3407.
I always leave the bad news for last. A couple of readers (thank you!) let me know that The Chicken, 12415 S. Frontage Road, will permanently close after today.
“So sad to see this iconic establishment closing apparently due to the pandemic,” one of the readers wrote.
On Facebook, the owners posted this explanation: “COVID 19 has really affected business for everyone and unfortunately we can not afford to stay open anymore. We won’t be moving anywhere or relocating. It is just all closing down. We are very sorry and this is hard for all of us as well.”
The restaurant, formerly known as Chicken on the Run, had moved a couple of years ago into the site of the old Mandarin Garden, giving the restaurant much more space.
There’s no Yuma Commercial Project Update this week, but here are the business licenses issued by the city in August:
• CONTRACTORS: Dominion Flooring Concepts LLC, 1041 E. 20th St., Suite B, 928-580-0811; RMP Construction, 219 S. Siesta Lane, Suite 101, Tempe, 480-941-1944; Kayo Energy-Kayo LLC, 1809 W. 4th St., Tempe, 480-516-6442; Mountain Alarm, 8415 W. Sherman St., 801-395-8700 Whiting Turner Contracting Co., 3911 Sorrento Valley Blvd., Suite 100, San Diego, California, 858-792-0600.
• NONPROFIT: Habitat for Humanity of Yuma, 1245 S. 4th Ave., 928-783-3993.
• RESTAURANT: Dutch Bros Coffee AZ1302, 3002 S. 4th Ave., 541-955-4700.
• RETAIL: Grand Prix BMX, 3555 S. Cactus Wren Way, 928-210-6415; T-Mobile West LLC (YPP), 1463 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Suite 102, 928-539-0200; T-Mobile Financial LLC (24th), 2383 W. 24th St., Suite 140, 425-383-4000; T-Mobile Financial LLC (YPP), 1463 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Suite 102, 928-539-0200; T-Mobile Leasing LLC (YPP), 1463 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Suite 102, 928-539-0200; T-Mobile West LLC (24th), 2383 W. 24th St., Suite 140, 630-857-2106; T-Mobile Leasing LLC (24th), 2383 W. 24th St., Suite 140, 425-383-4000.
• SALON/SPA/BARBER: Shawnalisa’s Barber & Beauty Supply Lounge, 2500 S. 4th Ave., Suite 3, 928-318-3370; Hermosa Salon & Spa, 2615 E. 24th St., Suite 5, 928-920-8109; Bernice The Stylist, 2855 S. 4th Ave., Suite 120, 928-580-9149; Kimmie Nguyen Manicurist, 313 W. Catalina Drive, 928-318-1317; Rosemary Ramirez, 313 W. Catalina Drive, 928-919-1355.
• SERVICE PROVIDER: Top Notch, 13852 E. 46th Drive, 928-955-6327; Safety Direct Compliance LLC, 3603 W. 19th Place, 928-580-5274; Massage By Irma, 2615 E. 24th St., Suite 5, 928-304-2001; Garcia Jr Construction Fencing & Concrete, 13627 S. Patton Drive, 928-955-3083; JB Refinishing, 780 E. 39th Place, Suite 211, 928-446-4582; Yuma Exhaust Hood Services, 2071 S. 4th Ave., 928-750-1213; Classic Accounting, 1840 S. 4th Ave., Suite 7, 928-343-1040; Extreme Heat Wrestling Club, 1472 S. 2nd Ave., 928-261-2572.
• SPECIALTY STORES: Lost Empire, 1401 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Suite G8, 928-261-2584; Shawnalisa’s Sweet Tooth Candy, 2500 S. 4th Ave., Suite 5, 928-318-3370.
