Coincidentally, the names of all four businesses featured in today’s column start with Yuma: Yuma Bagel Co., Yuma Cleaners, Yuma Nephrology and Yuma Top Team. Let’s get to it ...
A new bagel shop is coming to town. Yuma Bagel Co., 2431 S. 4th Ave., will begin serving its fresh baked bagels on Saturday. You’ll be able to have a bagel any way you like, from plain to everything on it, with countless spreads and toppings.
Yuma Bagel Co. will serve more than bagels. The shop will also offer sandwiches, toast, pizza and more for breakfast and lunch.
You’ll be able to savor the bagels every day of the week from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s located next to Taco Salsa, in the former space of Nadia’s Gianta Pizzza, in the 4th Avenue Shops.
Check out the menu at http://yumabagelcompany.com. For more information, when it opens, call 928-294-1027.
*****
Yuma Cleaners opened a third location, and it’s in the Foothills at 11411 S. Fortuna Road, next to the Donut Corral, in the Yuma East Shopping Center.
The other two locations are in the Big Curve Shopping Center, 305 W. Catalina Drive, and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, 965 Quilter St.
Aside from keeping your wardrobe like new, Yuma Cleaners does alterations and cleans suede and leather, wedding gowns (and preserves them too), shoes and household lines.
*****
Another business opened a second location, and also in the Foothills. Yuma Nephrology PC is now seeing patients at 11871 S. Fortuna Road and can be reached at 928-329-8331, Option 7.
The first location is at 1220 W. 24th St., Suite 1; the number is 928-329-8331.
The nephrologists will help patients understand their kidney disease and take charge of their health. Their goal is to improve patients’ quality of life by providing them with the tools to prevent, or delay as long as possible, the need for dialysis.
Yuma Nephrology provides a wide spectrum of services related to kidney disease in adults, including blood pressure checks, dialysis, hypertension, kidney transplant and management of anemia due to chronic kidney disease and iron deficiency related to kidney disease.
*****
And right next to Yuma Nephrology is another new business. Yuma Top Team Mixed Martial Arts celebrated its grand opening on Saturday with a Halloween bash. The gym is now located at 11825 S. Fortuna Road, across from Wheezy’s.
The family-friendly mixed martial arts gym offers both kids and adult classes weekly. Everyone from beginners to professional fighters are welcome.
The schedule includes classes in MMA, jiu jitsu, muay thai, wrestling, karate, and boxing.
For more information, call 928-248-4266.
Here’s the Yuma Commercial Construction Project update for this week:
New Plans Submitted for Review: Fisher Collision Center, 3365 S. Chevy Lane, for a new paint booth.
And that’s it for now! If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.
I welcome your questions, and if I find the answer, I will include it in the column. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears. Thank you!
My thoughts are with our readers and all the businesses struggling to survive this pandemic. Stay strong and healthy!