Today’s column is all about food, food, food, starting with a new food grab-and-go store. Thee Food Boutique is now open at 281 W. 24th St., Suite 116A, bringing together three different companies with a variety of unique products and an array of flavors.
Chef Lucy Sedano, owner of Caterfit Yuma Meal Prep Services, has partnered with Mama Bella Hot Sauce and Lucha Kombucha to showcase their love of cooking and maintain direct contact with their customers.
AnaBella De Anda, owner of Mama Bella Hot Sauce, offers a scrumptious collection of hot sauces and pepper jellies, which can add unique fruit and spicy flavors to almost any dish with just a pinch.
Fans of her sauces and jellies can also find her products at many of Yuma’s events and seven stores in Yuma County and on her online store. De Anda is happy to be part of Thee Food Boutique and give customers a chance to pair her sauce with the amazing food creations found there.
Jason and Amanda Behl, owners of probiotic tea company Lucha Kombucha, brew a variety of kombucha flavors, “bringing to our store a flare of traditional flavors, making our palates explode of happiness (while) simultaneously offering a product with tons of health benefits,” Sedano said. “Nothing better than a happy and healthy tummy with cultural twist.”
Sedano, an executive chef and entrepreneur, describes herself as a “true believer of the food industry.” She has passion for what she does and enjoys every step of the food process. Her kitchen is “always seasoned with the secret blend of an almost extinguished ingredient … passion,” she added.
The goal of Thee Food Boutique is to offer guests a variety of uniquely handcrafted food and drink items. “We strive that all the items we create satisfy even the most demanding of palates. Our commitment is to share the flavors of our past generations and promote the authentic flare of our traditions,” Sedano said.
Thee Food Boutique will be celebrating its grand opening on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with giveaways and special offerings.
The normal business hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Sunday and Monday are reserved for pre-ordered deliveries and pickups. Find thee_food_boutique on Instagram or call 928-248-4071.
You’re in for a surprise when you walk through the double wooden doors of the eclectic Sunshine Café! It’s located in the Foothills at 10264 N. Frontage Road, behind the Cactus Storage.
The family owned coffee shop has many charming touches inside and out, such as a license plate ceiling and Folgers lights. There’s indoor and outdoor seating with plenty of shaded areas and scenic murals on the surrounding walls. I can see this place becoming a cool hangout.
I’ve heard good things about the “café de la olla” house coffee, which is infused with cinnamon, hot or iced, and the turmeric latte. Aside from cold and hot drinks, the shop also offers a variety of treats, including bagels, waffles, fresh date bread by the slice or loaf and more.
The Sunshine Café is still experimenting with the hours, so call 928-446-5073 to make sure it’s open before heading out.
Patio Susheria Bar and Grill is finally open! The restaurant is located at 1401 S. Avenue B, in the old Pappagallo Mexican Restaurant.
“We would like to thank everyone for your patience and support. With excitement, our team is ready to welcome you and provide quality food and service. Come and enjoy our delicious menu filled with an assortment of flavors and fusions,” Patio Susheria said in announcing its opening.
The “savory deliciousness” it offers includes appetizers, baked and fried rolls, bowls, entrees and salads.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m to 10 p.m. Saturday through Sunday. To order pickup or for more information, call 928-783-0748.
This is the owner’s second location; Patio Sushi Cafe is located at 616 N. 4th Ave. in San Luis.
Del Sol Market located at 1930 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd. in San Luis, Arizona, debuted a new restaurant on the east side of the store. The restaurant offers an array of fresh traditional entrees, appetizers, caldos (soups), sides, drinks and specialty items.
Whether you are looking for a quick meal or picking up dinner for the family, Del Sol Market has freshly made, authentic Mexican food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The new restaurant is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Specials vary each day.
In a time when customers’ safety and wellness is a top priority, Del Sol Market noted that the restaurant offers the following options for customers:
• For those who opt to dine-in, the highest safety and health measures have been implemented to safeguard customers and employees during this time. “We politely ask that customers maintain a 6-foot distance while ordering and wear their masks unless eating/drinking.”
In addition, staff will be frequently cleaning surface areas, tables, chairs disinfectants after each use.
• Place an order by phone and pick-up in-store.
• Place an order at the restaurant and take it to-go.
Del Sol uses its own Doña Lupe tortillas, made locally each day in San Luis with all-natural ingredients. The tortillas have no preservatives, leading to a fresh, homemade flavor every time.
To place an order or for more information, call 928-627-9404.
Here’s the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Update for this week:
Certificates of Occupancy Issued: Advanced Cooling Systems, 4102 S. Avenue 3 1/2E, for a cooler building addition; Crane Salida del Sol School, 910 S. Avenue C, for a classroom building addition; Las Palmitas Taco Shop, 1150 W. 24th St., for restaurant tenant improvements.
Building Permits Issued: Cox Realty, 2115 S. Arizona Ave., for exterior wall renovations; Ramirez Law Office, 212 S. 2nd Ave., for a new office building; Sprague’s Sports, 345 W. 32nd St., for a shooting range addition.
And that’s it for now! If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.
I welcome your questions, and if I find the answer, I will include it in the column. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears. Thank you!
My thoughts are with our readers and all the businesses struggling to survive this pandemic. Stay strong and healthy!