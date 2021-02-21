Several readers have noticed a lot of dirt moving around on Gila Ridge Road, east of the Harley Davidson dealership. The project under construction is the future Yuma RV and Boat Storage, 2680 E. Gila Ridge Road, a 109,561-square-foot self-storage facility.
James Michael “Mike” Snyder, owner of Jacor Construction, of Santee, California, is the owner and builder. No word yet on a completion target date.
*****
A reader also pointed out that right next door, Al’s Tavern, 2175 S. Harley Drive, has closed. I went by and peeked through the door windows. And, yes, the doors were locked, the lights were out, and the tables and chairs have been cleared out.
Al Virgilio, having retired after 34 years in the Army, opened the bar and grill in August 2018 at the site of the old LZ Bar and Grill. We wish him the best!
*****
And might as well get all the closings out of the way … Carter’s, the baby and kids store, will close at the end of March. The store, located at 1490 Yuma Palms Parkway, Suite J, in the Yuma Palms Regional Shopping Center, will permanently close on March 27.
Carter’s has chosen not to renew the lease and there are no plans to move to another location. The company announced in the fall that it would close about 25% of its stores – or 200 or more locations – as the leases come up for renewal.
*****
But as some businesses close, others open. Cucina di Napoli held a soft opening on Saturday. Cucina di Napoli specializes in Neapolitan pizza, which originated in Naples, Italy. It starts with a crispy but light and airy crust covered with a homemade sauce made from San Marzano tomatoes and topped with fresh mozzarella cheese.
Cucina di Napoli is a food stand operating from home at 3127 S. 47th Drive, with a permanent location opening later this year. Hours of operation are 5:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Place your order online at bit.ly/3doiKGI. For more information, email CucinaDiNapoliYuma@gmail.com or call 928-248-3105.
*****
After six years downtown, Artsy Fartsy Studio is moving from 318 S. Main St. to 1221 W. 16th St., right off the corner of Avenue A.
“It is bittersweet to leave downtown, but we will continue to bring the fun art you’ve come to know and love at our new spot,” the studio posted online.
The current location will remain open through the end of February. Then the studio will close the first week of March “to get settled and then back at it!”
Artsy Fartsy offers kids and adult art classes as well as social and interactive and private sessions. For more information, call 928-257-2611.
*****
Here are Yuma’s Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
• Certificates of Occupancy Issued: The Joint Chiropractic Clinic, 1418 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Suite H3, after completion of tenant improvements.
• Building Permits Issued: Ross Dress For Less, 600 W. Catalina Drive, for tenant improvements.
• New Plans Submitted for Review: Desert Fresh Cooling, 4075 S. Avenue 3½E, for a processing facility addition.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears.
*****
I welcome your questions, and if I find the answer, I will include it in the column.
My thoughts are with our readers and all the businesses struggling to survive this pandemic. Stay strong and healthy!