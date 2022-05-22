After 43 years of business, 24 Karat Jewelers, 2390 S. Avenue B, will close its doors at the end of June.
“I’m closing because my son, Jeff, who has been my partner for 11 years, is relocating to a different state,” owner Kathy Ahuactzin told the Yuma Sun.
Ahuactzin and her late husband, Jorge, opened the store in 1979, specializing in the sale and repair of jewelry and watches as well as engraving and awards.
In a story published in Yuma BIZ, Kathy shared that they met in Mexico, where Jorge worked for the family’s jewelry business. Kathy was a college foreign exchange student learning Spanish.
They got married and, shortly after, in 1971, they came to Yuma, where Jorge had been offered a job as a jewelry and watch repairman with Zales. But Jorge wanted his own business, so in 1979, the couple opened 24 Karat at the corner of Avenue A and 24th Street – hence the name.
After 30 years there, in 2009, the store moved to its present location, still just off 24th Street.
Kathy recalled that the couple’s three children grew up in 24 Karat. “My whole thing,” she said, “was for my children to get an education and go on to successful careers.”
Daughter Lisa became an optometrist in Tucson and son Mark an accountant in Yuma. Younger son Jeff, who is certified through the Gemological Institute of America in jewelry repair, worked with his mother in 24 Karat as the executive manager and repairs jewelry and watches, while Kathy ran the engraving and awards side of the business.
She has seen many changes over the years, with new technology revolutionizing the business, including the latest laser and etch engraving equipment and a laser system to repair jewelry.
But, she told Yuma BIZ, their commitment to service remained the same, that of providing quality and trustworthy service to their customers.
“We’ve spent money on equipment as our commitment to being in business and doing things right,” Kathy said. “It’s always about making customers happy and coming back.”
24 Karat is currently holding a going-out-of-business sale with inventory at 50% off.
Store hours until June 30 are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call 928-782-3306
*****
A new liquor store has now opened in the Yuma Foothills. Fortuna Hills Liquor is located at 11525 S. Fortuna Road, the site of the old Milo’s Plumbing.
Store owner Rivan Saad Nona offers liquor, wine and craft beer as well as propane refills, snacks, sodas and ice. The store also has a cigar shop.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
*****
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce helped InStyle Salon by AnnaLuz celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on May 16. Anna Luz Serrano’s new salon is at 313 W. Catalina Drive, next to Yuma Cleaners and behind Daybreakers 2 on 4th Ave.
Her team includes seven stylists with more than 30 years in the beauty industry. Their services include haircut, coloring, nail services, and waxing.
Appointments are available, and walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call 928-343-9660.
*****
Have you seen the new Mohave Mist & Spa “coming soon” banner at 1150 S. Castle Dome Ave., Unit B, in the Las Palmillas Shopping Center? The business is currently renovating the space in the center that’s also home to Kohl’s and Hobby Lobby.
The company installs and services high-pressure misting systems, outdoor kitchens, barbeques, swim spas, and hot tubs with many of the leading brands in the industry.
Mohave has showrooms in Fort Mohave, Kingman and Lake Havasu. No opening date yet on the Yuma location, but we’ll let you know when we know.
In the meantime, if you want to learn more about Mohave Mist & Spa, check out their website at https://mohavemist.com or call 928-565-6478, ext. 4.
*****
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project updates for this week:
• Building Permits Issued: Catholic Community Services, 321 S. 15th Ave., alterations to the adult day care; Mohave Spas, 1150 S. Castle Dome Ave., Suite. B, for tenant improvements.
• New Plans Submitted for Review: Advance Auto Parts, 155 E. 32nd St., for tenant improvements; Chase Bank, 1580 S. Avenue B, for solar PV canopies; Five Below, 1496 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Suites J3/J4, for tenant improvements; Pep Boys, Interior Alt’s. Tenant Suite, 155 E. 32nd St., for interior alterations.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.