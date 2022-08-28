Yuma has a new Mexican food option for breakfast and lunch. 928 Tacos opened its doors at 1840 S. Arizona Ave., Suite A, at the site of the old Lincoln Market (not to be confused with 9TWO8 Tacos that was located on Pacific Avenue).
The restaurant serves carne asada tacos, burritos, quesadillas, bistec (steak) ranchero, chile verde and “authentic” guisos (stews) and other Mexican cuisine such as mole and other traditional favorites. It also serves menudo on weekends starting at 7 a.m.
The business hours are Tuesdays through Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Did you catch Randy Hoeft’s photos in the Yuma Sun of the new medical spa under construction this past week? I now have more information.
Justin Haile, who owns the 4th Ave. Gym locations in Yuma and the Foothills in partnership with David and Ryan Haile, announced that Elite Tan/MedSpa/Salon is growing. Currently located at 2886 S. 4th Ave., Suite 1, the company will be moving to a brand new 3,300-square-foot facility now under construction at 2851 S. Avenue B.
Tuscany Plaza Building 5 will house Elite MedSpa + Wellness, which will feature multiple treatment rooms, new services and a “luxury environment.”
Elite MedSpa will be moving to the new building in December. “We hope to continue to be your choice for all things aesthetics and wellness,” Justin Haile posted.
In addition, two new businesses will join the facility, Madres 3D/4D Ultrasound and Valley Speech, which will focus on swallowing, voice and language.
In the meantime, Elite can be reached at 928-341-4700.
And another article, this one written by Cesar Neyoy of Bajo El Sol, reported that the Cocopah Tribe plans to build a recreational vehicle park in the Somerton area. The proposed 17.2-acre park will be located on the southeast corner of Jefferson Street and Avenue E.
The complex, the first of its kind in Somerton, will have 60 spaces for RVs. The tribe hopes to attract winter visitors and tourists.
Gary Magrino, the tribe’s business development manager, said that work will likely begin after Christmas and could begin operating during the winter season of 2023.
Last week I shared news of a new radio station coming to Yuma. However, I inadvertently left out the contact information, and some organizations have reached out, asking for it.
Ozcat Entertainment is bringing the newly licensed 91.5 KIZY-FM to Yuma. The company, which is currently on the airwaves in Vallejo, California, has been granted a construction permit from the Federal Communications Commission to build a nonprofit community radio station for the Foothills area.
The radio station started alpha testing this past week with an internet stream as the tower is built by local company Gila Electric. In the meantime, Yuma listeners can tune in online at www.OzcatRadio.com.
Co-founder David Martin is the point man for the Yuma station, and he welcomes questions. He can be reached at ozcatradio@gmail.com or 707-602-7545.
Martin explained that the radio station will promote local and independent artists and musicians as well as highlight community events, history and other nonprofits.
“We look forward to being a vital new voice in the Yuma area media and music communities,” he said.
He previously noted that Ozcat Radio wants to work with local community organizations to highlight their programming and events and aims to serve as the official emergency radio station for the Yuma foothills area.
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
• CERTIFICATES OF OCCUPANCY ISSUED: Catholic Community Services Daybreak Adult Day Care for building alterations at 321 S. 15th Ave.
• BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: Nicklaus Engineering for solar PV on a parking canopy at 1851 W. 24th St.
• NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: Chapman Dodge/Chrysler/Jeep for additions to the Parts and Service Departments and new quick lane services at 349 E. 32nd St.; Enhance Aesthetics/Wellness Beauty Clinic for tenant improvements at 330 S. Main St.; Maverik for a new fuel station and convenience store at the southwest corner of Interstate 8 and Gila Ridge Road; YRMC for clinical labs interim alterations at 2400 S. Avenue A.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.