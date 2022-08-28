Yuma has a new Mexican food option for breakfast and lunch. 928 Tacos opened its doors at 1840 S. Arizona Ave., Suite A, at the site of the old Lincoln Market (not to be confused with 9TWO8 Tacos that was located on Pacific Avenue).

The restaurant serves carne asada tacos, burritos, quesadillas, bistec (steak) ranchero, chile verde and “authentic” guisos (stews) and other Mexican cuisine such as mole and other traditional favorites. It also serves menudo on weekends starting at 7 a.m.

