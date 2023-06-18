The AEA Federal Credit Union celebrated the grand opening of its new full-service branch in San Luis, Arizona, with a ribbon cutting on Thursday.
The 3,995 square-foot facility located in the South Valley Center, 1565 N. Main St., is the credit union’s fourth retail location in Yuma County.
“Over the last few years we strategically closed a few branches with the intention of opening branches in areas we feel are underserved by financial institutions. This is our first, and we’re so excited to start our journey in San Luis,” said AEA’s president and CEO Adele Sandberg.
“This branch is not just a new location. It is our vision for the future, a flagship branch that will become an example for all of our locations. San Luis is the first,” she added.
The new branch is designed with an “open, welcoming environment” featuring a full-service teller line and drive up, individual offices and services spots, three ATMs, and a community room which is available to local nonprofits as a meeting space.
“I am proud to say that our San Luis Branch is now open and that our vision of having a full-service location in this growing community has been realized,” Sandberg said. “The team has worked hard to create a space that is bright and inviting. We believe that this branch is your branch, and we invite you to stop in and visit us.”
The lobby and drive-thru hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 am. To 5 p.m. Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
To reach the San Luis branch call 928-783-8881.
*****
Did you read the Yuma Sun story about the closing of the Yuma Family YMCA after 23 years? The facility is located at 1917 W. 32nd St., Suite 2.
Annie Clary, executive director, announced that the facility will close Aug. 11. She noted that the planned closure comes “after careful consideration, and despite our best efforts … We understand this decision will have an impact on our members, staff, and the broader community, and it was not a decision taken lightly.”
Members will no longer be charged but can use the facility until Aug. 11. All guests and walk-ins can get a complimentary membership until closure.
The facility is also providing a list of community resources to members who need alternate Silver Sneakers/Gym facilities as well as childcare services.
“The Yuma Family YMCA has been an integral part of the Yuma community for 23 years. We are immensely grateful to the community members, staff and volunteers who have contributed to the YMCA’s success over the years,” Clary said.
“The YMCA has always been committed to supporting and strengthening communities, and we are proud of the positive impact we have had in Yuma,” she added.
For more information, call 928-317-0522.
*****
Readers have been asking for an update on the Yuma Regional Medical Center Foothills Medical Plaza, located at 11351 S. Frontage Road, behind Fry’s.
“We are very excited to be opening the Foothills Medical Plaza soon,” said Shay Andres, director of marketing.
She explained that the state has accepted the YRMC Foothills Medical Plaza application and is currently waiting for the survey to be scheduled.
“Upon a successful survey, we anticipate opening to the public within two to three weeks. We understand this has been a long journey, but we can’t wait to finally open the doors to provide care for neighbors, friends and families in the Foothills,” Andres said.
More to come soon!
As for the YRMC COVID-19-testing lab annex on Avenue A, the hospital has closed it due to continuing drops in COVID-19 hospitalizations and testing volumes. The lab annex closed as of June 9.
Patients and staff can still test for COVID-19 at YRMC outpatient locations, including primary care offices and some specialty clinics.
“Fortunately, the need for COVID-19 testing has dramatically decreased and we’re currently only testing two to four patients per day,” said Karen Stratton, administrative director of ambulatory operations. “Unfortunately, COVID-19 is not going away, so we felt it was time to shift this testing to our outpatient clinics.”
Patients who need COVID-19 testing are encouraged to contact their primary care provider’s office for guidance on testing options. Patients who do not have an established primary care provider are encouraged to visit the YRMC Primary Care Foothills Walk-in Clinic, 11142 S. Scottsdale Drive, or all 928-336-1815.
*****
The Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services invites the public to attend the grand opening celebration of its newest Arizona State Veteran Home in Yuma. A ceremony will be held on Saturday, June 24, at 10 a.m.
Immediately following the event, staff will offer tours of the facility. Lunch is also available at $4 cash per person.
ASVH-Yuma is located at 6051 E. 34th St. in Yuma, near East 32nd Street and South Avenue 6E.
Arizona State Veteran Home-Yuma is a 24-hour skilled-nursing facility serving the long-term care and rehabilitative needs of veterans. Staff provides nursing, therapeutic recreation and social services to those who served the nation. The goal is for each veteran to attain or maintain his or her highest practicable physical, mental and psychosocial well-being.
ADVS broke ground on the 80-bed facility in 2019. ASVH-Yuma began taking residents in October 2022 and recently passed the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Recognition Survey in April.
*****
Yuma Senior Living announced the completion of the renovation of their senior apartments and will celebrate with an open house on Thursday, June 22, from 4:30-6 p.m.
The newly remodeled apartments offer additional amenities and comfortable living spaces for seniors who want to live independently in a supportive community.
In addition to remodeled apartments, the community added new amenities that are tailored to meet the needs of its residents. These amenities include a community game room for social gatherings, a new elevator, wellness clinic, enhanced laundry rooms and a library for quiet reading and relaxation.
“We are thrilled to offer our residents a newly renovated living space that provides unique amenities and comfortable living,” said Deb Hall, executive director. “And we are excited about opening up our community to the public at our open house event.”
Independent seniors are offered a private and spacious living apartment for $2,250 a month. Included are all daily meals, activities, housekeeping, WiFi and access to all community amenities.
“Our community is designed to be affordable and accessible to all seniors who are on a fixed income,” Hall said.
For more information regarding this open house event or to schedule a tour, contact Yuma Senior Living at 928-388-6858.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please send the information to mknaub@yumasun.com.