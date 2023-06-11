Well, this is a bummer. For the last two-and-a-half years, Foothills developer Ross Wait had been in negotiations with Aldi. The supermarket chain wanted to build a store in Fortuna Palms, the 13.5-acre commercial development located between the Dairy Queen and Walgreens on Foothills Boulevard.

Aldi was No. 1 in the 2022 Business Wish List and has been a top wish for many years.

