Well, this is a bummer. For the last two-and-a-half years, Foothills developer Ross Wait had been in negotiations with Aldi. The supermarket chain wanted to build a store in Fortuna Palms, the 13.5-acre commercial development located between the Dairy Queen and Walgreens on Foothills Boulevard.
Aldi was No. 1 in the 2022 Business Wish List and has been a top wish for many years.
Aldi first expressed interest in coming to the Foothills a couple of years ago. The company wanted Lots 2-3 of the development.
Wait worked with Aldi for seven months before the company pulled out because it first wanted to build warehouse space. For two years, Wait held on Lots 2-3 for the company.
“I could have sold those two lots four times over. Yeah, I could have gotten $250,000, $300,000 more per lot. But I gave that up because I wanted an Aldi as my going out. You know, I’m 78 so I wanted that as kind of my gift to Yuma. And that’s why I gave up that money,” Wait said.
On Thursday, the Aldi reps told him they would be dropping out again.
“They have the right to cancel because there’s still their due diligence period,” Wait explained.
The reason for pulling out, according to Wait, is that the El Centro location is underperforming.
“It makes me want to cry,” he added. “But that’s on me. I didn’t try to sell (the two lots). I downplayed them, hoping they would come back and get that done.”
Wait has been keeping me abreast of the negotiations, and I was so excited to finally be able to share the news with readers, who have repeatedly noted a desperate need for another grocery store in the Foothills.
I know many of you will be disappointed. I told Wait, maybe there’ll be an uproar, and a lot of people will write in and they’ll see the error of their ways.
The alternative? “Probably gonna end up with a couple of more fast foods on the road,” Wait said.
Kevin Kehl, a licensed general contractor since 1998, has started a new business, Yuma Home Watch. The company “keeps an eye on things” at vacation or primary homes while their owners are not in residence. He visually inspects homes and properties, looking for obvious issues.
Kehl, a native of Yuma, had been in the construction industry for more than 35 years, for the last 25 years as the owner of two successful construction companies.
He was looking for a business opportunity that would allow him the chance to use his skills and background as a general contractor, certified home inspector and facility maintenance contractor.
He was also looking for an industry that provided a needed service. When he came across the National Home Watch Association website and the home watch industry, it was clear that he had found the opportunity to fit his background perfectly.
His background includes facility maintenance, water and fire damage mitigation and restoration services, new construction and remodeling residential and commercial buildings. He has built his businesses on his reputation for providing quality service, integrity, dependability, responsiveness and the ability to get the job done, no matter what it takes. He is also a certified home inspector.
Yuma Home Watch serves Yuma and the Foothills. The company has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association. The NHWA was formed in 2009 to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada. All NHWA accredited member companies are background-checked, insured and bonded.
Neverlow Smoke Shop and Vape Lounge celebrated its grand opening May 26. It’s located at 2760 S. 4th Ave., between Papa-San and Knights Inn.
This is the company’s second location, with Neverlow Glass Gallery at 1910 S. 4th Ave. The second location is bigger with a lot more parking space, and it has a family friendly lounge with tons of games. It offers cigars, hookahs, accessories, clothes, ice cream, cookies and more. And don’t be surprised to find farm fresh eggs as well.
Neverlow Smoke Shop and Vape Lounge honors veterans and active duty military with 25% off their purchase . The offer is only valid at this location.
Business hours are 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 928-247-9659.
Here are the Yuma commercial project updates for this week:
• CERTIFICATES OF OCCUPANCY ISSUED: Kennedy’s Karne, a new butcher shop at 380 E. 16th St., for tenant improvements.
• BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: Maverik, a new convenience store and gas station at 2930 E. Gila Ridge Road; Northwestern Industries/Glasswerks, 7595 E. 30th St., for warehouse and canopy additions; Solar Storage, a new rooftop solar PV system at 6656 E. 32nd St.; Yuma Regional Behavioral Health, New Behavioral Health Facility and Offices, 7214 E. 31st Place.
• NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: Edward Jones Investments, 7929 E. 32nd St., Suite 7, for tenant improvements.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please send the information to mknaub@yumasun.com.