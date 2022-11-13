Allen’s Pacific Ave. Furniture is celebrating its grand opening at the former Oak Tree building, 3030 Pacific Ave.
Allen and Susan Newberry are also owners of Newberry’s Furniture, 7512 E. 32nd St., and Mattress Warehouse and Furniture, 248 E. 24th St.
“And they’re all different,” Susan said.
However, Allen’s is where “luxury meets value,” she noted. “They’re luxury items at really good value.”
The new store incorporates many of the same manufacturers that Oak Tree had while adding “lots more of our own,” Susan said.
“We have so many brands,” including solid wood furniture and larger pieces but also smaller ones for smaller homes, she added.
Right now, to celebrate the grand opening, Allen’s Pacific Ave. Furniture is holding drawings for special prizes. No purchase necessary. Just drop by and sign up. And, maybe while there, check out some of the furniture in stock.
The store is open every day of the week, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 928-344-0640.
*****
Thanks to the Institute of Manual Physical Therapy, outpatient speech-language pathology services are now available to the Yuma community. Services are provided by Lieren Chavez, a native of Yuma.
She discovered her passion for speech, language and swallowing disorders while attending the University of Arizona, where she received her bachelor’s degree. She then obtained her master’s in speech-language pathology from Arizona State University.
Chavez is licensed in the state of Arizona and has her Certificate of Clinical Competence from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association. She is a McNeill Dysphagia Therapy Program, VitalStim and SPEAKOUT! certified clinician.
She works with various patient populations and ages who have experienced stroke, neurodegenerative disease, dementia, traumatic brain injury and post-COVID symptoms.
Treatment options address cognitive deficits, swallowing impairment, language disorders, voice impairment, motor speech disorders and fluency.
Chavez is planning on establishing an Aphasia Group to provide support for patients and their loved ones later this year.
IMPT is located at 1380 S. Castle Dome Ave., Suite 104. Please contact IMPT at 928-259-7758 to ask about an appointment.
*****
Tacna has a new hot dog place called Desert Delites Café, with the motto “We’re Going to the Dogs!” It’s located at 40140 E. Highway 80, next to the Post Office.
Desert Delites serves “exotic” all beef hot dogs with custom toppings and all kinds of homemade sweets.
“Our goal is to serve our community the best hot dogs in our area,” owners Ron and Dawn Bowers said.
They have many styles and toppings to choose from, including chili dogs, barbecue beef, pork dogs and kraut and Korean dogs.
They also have homemade potatoes, macaroni and Italian pasta salads, soups and more.
And don’t forget the homemade sweets and cookies, an “array of kinds you will love.”
Veterans get a 25% discount on all orders and a free lunch on the last Friday of the month.
Desert Delites Café is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. It’s closed Thursdays and Sundays. Call 928-246-7055 for questions or to place an order in advance.
*****
Have you noticed the new electric vehicle charging station right off Interstate 8 in the Foothills? Tesla had 16 supercharger stalls built next to Burger King and Circle K at 11235 S. Fortuna Road.
And there are more to come. The Arizona Department of Transportation plans to install a network of publicly accessible electric vehicle charging stations along the state’s interstate highways over the next five years.
In a Yuma Sun story, reporter James Gilbert noted that charging stations will be placed at least every 50 miles and within one mile of the interstate. The plan also calls for some already existing charging stations, such as the one located in Tacna, to be upgraded.
Each charging station will support the simultaneous charging of at least four electric vehicles with 150 KW DC standard connector.
The purpose of the plan is to increase long-range mobility by giving owners of electric vehicles more places to recharge.
ADOT is currently gathering information from the public about future sites where charging stations could be built, such as truck stops, roadside motels and shopping centers.
The plan also includes identifying other highways where charging stations should be built in the near future.
The next phase of the plan, slated for 2024, will consist of upgrading eight existing charging stations and building 13 new ones.
Once completed, there will only be two gaps with more than 50 miles between charging stations, with one being on Interstate 8 between Gila Bend and Casa Grande, which is a distance of 67 miles.
Under ADOT’s plan, all of the new charging stations being built will also be privately owned and the cost split with the federal government paying 80% and the owner the remaining 20%.
Because these charging stations will be privately owned, maintained and operated, they will not be located on ADOT rights-of-way, including rest stops, due to restrictions at these types of sites.
*****
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
• CERTIFICATES OF OCCUPANCY ISSUED:
Arizona Marketplace, 3351 S. Avenue 4E, for an enclosed shade structure space.
• BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: Circle K, 1415 E. 16th St., for a store remodel; Yuma Headwear, 101 W. 16th St., Suite B, for tenant improvements; Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center, 2440 W. 28th St., for new solar PV canopies; Yuma County Public Health, 2725 S. Avenue B, for a new storage building.
• NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: Valley Surgical Resources, 1536 S. 9th Ave., for tenant improvements; Exceptional Community Hospital, 2648 S. Araby Road, for four dwellings for visiting doctors; Western Village Plaza, 1400 S. 4th Ave., for new parapets and façade walls; YRMC, 2400 S. Avenue A, for a COVID memorial; Yuma’s Red Tacos, 2601 S. 4th Ave., for alterations for a new kitchen hood.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.