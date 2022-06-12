After two years of running her business out of her house, Gabriela “Gaby” Loera Chim now has an official home for her business, Amity Home Care of Yuma.
On Thursday, at 9 a.m., Amity will celebrate the grand opening of its new office at 2607 S. 4th Ave., Unit D6.
Chim, a registered nurse, founded Amity in June 2020. “Everyone on my team has been so flexible and adapted to every trial that came our way,” Chim said. “This is for my family, my community, every person that has encouraged me, allowed me to dream, and most importantly to continue serving God in the way he has allowed me to.”
At a young age, the Yuma native helped care for her Tia Gloria who suffered from multiple health complications. Her love for helping others grew into a dream of becoming a nurse, and her passion for helping others brought Amity Home Care of Yuma to life.
With more than 17 years of home health experience, Chim has made it her life’s goal to run a company that not only provides the best in home care to the elderly population, but treats her employees with the utmost respect and appreciation.
Reach Amity Home Care of Yuma at 928-581-2705.
******
Garibay Financial has opened a location in San Luis. The new office is located at 1910 Juan Sanchez Blvd., Suite 5, in Plaza Reidel.
The local family-owned mortgage broker is driven by a single goal of making home ownership more affordable and attainable to the growing Yuma County community. The company also offers commercial loans.
Garibay Financial recently celebrated its second anniversary, and in that time, has expanded into three offices, two in Yuma County and one in Tempe.
To reach the San Luis office, call Carlos Celaya at 928-304-2449.
The Yuma office is located at 850 W 32nd St., Suite 500, and can be reached at 928-261-9095 or 928-256-3090.
******
The wait is over for the Foothills fans of Carnitas El Taste. The restaurant has officially opened a second location at 5836 E. 32nd St.
The restaurant specializes in a Mexican pork dish called “carnitas,” which means “little meats” in Spanish. “It reminds you of home cooking, reminds of grandma’s cooking from Mexico. It brings you back home,” owner Juan Barajas said. “These are my grandma’s recipes from my mom’s side and grandma’s recipes on my dad’s side. It’s really good food.”
The restaurant space was remodeled and includes a bar and back patio and automatic tortilla maker so customers can enjoy freshly made corn tortillas at home.
The new location also has an “al pastor trompo,” a vertical rotating spit where meat is shaved into tacos. Both the tortilla maker and the trompo, which literally means “spinning top” due to the shape, are in view of the public.
Barajas wants to give customers not just good food but an experience. They will be able to see the tortillas being made and the meat being cooked and cut. “Just something different in Yuma,” he added.
Barajas has also opened a food truck, which is currently set up on 32nd Street, between Araby Road and Avenue 3E. “There’s not really that much Mexican food down there. I just want to bring good food to Yuma. Our food is delicious, and I want more people to experience it,” he said.
The first location is at 3250 S. 4th Ave., Suite D, next to Cal Ranch.
To reach Carnitas El Taste Foothills, call 928-256-3135.
******
The 928 Night Market has moved from the Yuma Palms Regional Shopping Center to the Yuma County Fairgrounds, 2520 E. 32nd St., and now runs two nights a week, Friday and Saturday, from 6-10 p.m., through July 2.
More than 100 vendors participate in the market. Shoppers will find food, sweets, clothes, crafts and more as well as “fun for the whole family.”
For more information or to join the market as a vendor, contact Norma Varela at nvarela85349@gmail.com or call 928-398-1654 or 928-785-7268.
******
Three Yuma Regional Medical Center doctors have moved to YRMC Bone and Joint Tuscany Plaza located at 2851 S. Avenue B, Suite 201. They are Dr. Michael Tracy, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in shoulder and elbow, Dr. Ryan Zerr, a non-surgical sports medicine specialist, and Dr. Alfonso Tellez II, a non-surgical sports medicine specialist.
To make an appointment, call 928-726-5600.
******
Here is the Yuma commercial construction updates for the past three weeks:
• Certificates of Occupancy Issued: Adore Nail Salon, 3080 S. 4th Ave., for tenant improvements.
• Building Permits Issued: Gowan Co., 354 S. Main St., for tenant improvements of offices and conference center; Med Spa, Tuscany Plaza, 2851 S. Avenue B, Building 5.
• New Plans Submitted for Review: New Mountain Church, 3939 S. Avenue 3E, Suite 130, for tenant improvements; Student Choice High School, 1730 S. 4th Ave., for tenant improvements; University of Arizona, Dietary Program, 7875 E. 24th St. Suite 4, for tenant improvements; Werrlein Auto Sales, 2450 W. 8th St., for tenant improvements.
******
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.