Pet owners have a new option when it comes to their care. Animal Nurse At Your Door is a mobile service offered by Casandra West, a veterinary technician with 18 years of experience.
If your fur baby isn’t a fan of car rides to the vet’s office, she is there to help. West provides basic vet tech needs in the comfort of their home, such as nail trims, anal gland expression, teeth brushing, medication administration, pet sitting, ear cleaning, sanitary clipping and more.
For more information, call or text 619-456-3318.
Vickie Bender has started a new business selling toe rings, thumb rings and anklets. The business is called Tootsie Toe Rings.
They come in sterling silver and 14K gold and feature Hawaiian-inspired designs. After buying toe rings from a high-end vendor in Hawaii 20 years ago, “I fell in love with the designs and fit of these toe rings. I still have them to this day. This is why I decided to start selling them.”
She is available for small get-togethers or personalized sizings. All the products are backed by a lifetime guarantee against stone loss and breakage.
Ke Rollo is now bringing “Culichi style” sushi to Yuma. That means sushi, mariscos and teriyaki bowls with a Culiacán (Sinaloa, Mexico) twist.
The new restaurant held its soft opening on Friday at 362 W. 32nd St., in the Big Curve Shopping Center. It shares space with Birrieria El Gordo. As a matter of fact, Isaiah “Tio Gordo” and Liz Lopez also own the new eatery.
“It’s very special, very different. Nothing like it here, in or around town,” Tio Gordo told me. “The whole menu and the idea came from general manager Victor Santiestaban. He was a sushi chef in Culiacan for about five years. He’s my right-hand man. That’s his creation. It’s very important that I mention him.”
Ke Rollo is open 12-7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
A reader asked whether Chocolate Crafters had closed its downtown store. It appears so. The handmade chocolates and sweets shop was located inside Brocket Farms at 102 E. 3rd St.
I wondered if they had relocated, but couldn’t find anything on that. I reached out by phone, email and social media to both shops, and never heard back.
An internet search indicates that Chocolate Crafters is “permanently closed,” however, both websites are still up.
I went by the shop in search of more clues and discovered the space completely vacant with a sign on the door announcing what’s to come: Touch of Class Feline Resort, a pet-grooming business to be offered by Melissa Hall.
More details to come later!
In case you missed it … A Bajo El Sol story by Cesar Neyoy reported that the Comite de Bienestar recently celebrated the completion of an apartment complex for low- and moderate-income tenants in San Luis.
The Comite, a nonprofit housing development organization, began work in September 2021 on the Valley View Apartments using $25 million from investors receiving tax credits for the project through the federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit program.
The 86-unit complex, located at 1312 N. 4th Ave. in San Luis, includes 10 ground floor units for handicapped tenants, plus space for an administrative office, a laundry room, computer room and multi-use room.
As sections of the complex were completed, they were occupied by tenants whose rents are subsidized in amounts according to their incomes. The complex is now fully occupied.
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
• Building Permits Issued: El Buen Taquito, 2500 S. 4th Ave., Suite B-2, for tenant improvements; Swire Coca Cola, 7420 E. 30tth St., for restroom addition,
• New Plans Submitted for Review: Country Roads RV, 5707 E. 32nd St., for a remodel of the pool bathroom building; McDonald’s Restaurant, 1610 S. Avenue B, for interior renovations.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please send the information to mknaub@yumasun.com.