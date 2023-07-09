Pet owners have a new option when it comes to their care. Animal Nurse At Your Door is a mobile service offered by Casandra West, a veterinary technician with 18 years of experience.

If your fur baby isn’t a fan of car rides to the vet’s office, she is there to help. West provides basic vet tech needs in the comfort of their home, such as nail trims, anal gland expression, teeth brushing, medication administration, pet sitting, ear cleaning, sanitary clipping and more.

