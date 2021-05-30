Yuma County continues to welcome new businesses to the region. Owner and legal preparer Christine Moran opened Arizona State Legal Document Services in late April.
The company helps people with filling out legal documents, including green card and naturalization applications, divorce and child custody petitions, child support, business licenses, power of attorney, wills and living trusts, and more. It also offers notary services.
Arizona State Legal Document Services offers affordable prices compared to attorneys who would charge much more for the same forms, according to Moran. She pledges no hidden charges. Based on the county and court, clients may have to pay filing and service of process fees.
Moran has several years of experience in legal document preparation. Before founding her company, she was an interim clerk of the court at a tribal court in Arizona. Prior to that, she worked as a paralegal at a law office.
The company is located at 706 E. 25th St. in Yuma. Clients are seen by appointments only. Arizona State Legal Document Services offers virtual visits and online forms to limit in-person contact. The service is also available in Spanish.
For more information, contact Moran at christine@azdocservices.com or 520-990-2544 or go to azdocservices.com.
*****
Another new business is Admin-Studio, which wants to be “your new business connection for outsourcing when you need to get things done.”
With a combined experience in marketing, sales, training and administrative work of more than 50 years, Rebecca Drabent and Angela Manzanedo launched Admin-Studio to assist local businesses and entrepreneurs in accomplishing tasks or projects to put their business ahead of their competition.
The company’s consultancy service focuses on business development for the continued and future growth of businesses. Most of the outsourcing is done virtually to keep costs down.
Admin-Studio is “at your service” to bring businesses and their employees sales training, prospecting events, customer loyalty training, build referrals, customer appreciation events, marketing adaptations in English/Spanish, landing pages design, calendar management, creating/managing databases and CRMs.
Services can also be customized based on the needs of a business.
Drabent and Manzanedo want Admin-Studio to save time and money and help businesses get and keep customers, assist with administrative and sales training and much more.
Have a question about how Admin-Studio can match your specific needs? Visit the company’s website at www.admin-studio.com, send them a message or give them a call. Contact Manzanedo at angela@admin-studio.com or 505-252-4952 and Drabent at rebecca@admin-studio.com or 928-210-1972.
*****
Bro’s Pizza has reopened at a new location. The family-run business is now offering its woodfired pizza at 11364 S. Foothills Blvd., two blocks down on the right after the exit.
Bro’s Pizza takes online orders and offers carry out but doesn’t deliver or take phone orders. It’s open from 4-10 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and from 4-9 p.m. Sunday.
Check out the menu at https://brospizza928.square.site/.
*****
I admire entrepreneurs who give business ownership a try. It doesn’t always work out, but at least they can say they gave it a try. It still saddens me to announce business closures. A business that has closed is Green Java, which was located at 11242 Foothills Blvd., Suite 9, in the Foothills Village Shopping Center. It started as Blended Juice and Smoothie Bar before Tara Taylor took it over from her mother.
“This breaks my heart entirely to say, but I will be closing up shop. The equipment will be up for sale. Thank you to those who did come in and support. We will miss all the lovely faces we have met and became friends with,” she posted online.
Taylor is selling Green Java as a business starter pack which includes equipment, machines, furniture, décor, POS system, cash drawer, terminal, electronics, etc. This is not a lease takeover, just everything inside the building, she noted.
For more information, call Taylor at 928-287-8470.
*****
Over the next two weeks, I will be catching up with publication of the business license lists. Here are the licenses issued by the City of Yuma in December and January:
CONTRACTORS: D-S Hardwood Corp., 4706 247th St., Graham, Washington, 541-490-3195; Empire Solar Group, 9 E. Exchange Place, Suite 400, Salt Lake, Utah, 800-467-4562; Kay Constructors LLC, 17936 W. Narramore Road, Goodyear, 801-808-4107; Alpha Plumbing, 132 N. Agave Ave., San Luis, 928-261-0706.
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES: No. 21 Artistry Bar, 1455 W. 16th St., Suite A1, Yuma 805-775-1140; Taxes Tamed 1907 E. 26th Place, Yuma, 928-344-9105; Mariana Ruiz Alvarez, 1335 S. Pacific Ave., Suite 204, Yuma, 760-698-4217; Laura The Waxer, 1320 S. 5th Ave., Suite B, Yuma, 928-446-0875.
RETAIL: Botanica Yuma, 3385 W. 13th Place, Yuma, 928-446-9484; Pink Chameleon Farm, 1215 S. 4th Ave., Suite E1, Yuma, 928-261-8452; Setyournest, 4300 W. 17th Place, Yuma, 928-955-3312; Gila Parts & Equipment Sales LLC, 7367 E. 26th Place, Yuma, 928-580-4945.
RESTAURANTS: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 1837 E 16th St., Yuma, 972-769-3364; Yuma Pho, 394 E. 16th St., Yuma, 714-661-0011; Sr. Picos, 2450 S. 4th Ave., Suite 117, Yuma, 928-919-7467.
SERVICE PROVIDERS: One Call That’s All, 1796 S. 33rd Drive, Yuma, 928-271-9595; Alvarado’s Cleaning Services, 2133 S. Madison Ave., Yuma, 928-287-8871; 1101 Massage, 1101 S. 4th Ave., Yuma, 928-257-0219; Mora’s Locksmith, 576 S. 45th Drive, Yuma, 928-388-5416; Michael Tuned LLC, 1900 S. Factor Ave., Suite 4, Yuma, 928-287-5027; Avilez Welding & Custom Fabrication, 3668 E. San Pedro St., San Luis, 928-323-6262; Homewatch Caregivers of Yuma, 1743 W. 24th St., Suite B, Yuma, 928-955-0150; Art Asset Adjusters, 2873 S. Shari Ave., Yuma, 602-956-5119; SB Health & Wellness Coaching, 3532 W. 18th Place, Yuma, 928-235-4553; Renew IV Therapy & Treatments, 10405 E. Tule Road, Yuma, 619-948-2359; Kelly Furr Services, 4426 W. 16th St., Yuma, 919-213-0991; Jimbo’s 24hr Towing, 2210 Winterhaven Drive, Winterhaven, California, 760-572-0203; Eagle Dump Truck Inc., 1311 W. 19th St., Yuma, 928-446-3296; Patriot Environmental Laboratory Svc., 1041 S. Placentia Ave., Fullerton, California, 888-743-0998; A-Tec, 6606 W. Wall Lane, Yuma, 928-920-1580; Arizona State Legal Document Services, 706 E. 25th St., Yuma, 520-990-2544; Serenity Family Connections, 281 W. 24th St., Suite 139, Yuma, 928-581-4911; Durashield Auto Detailing LLC, 1920 S. Arizona Ave., Yuma, 928-343-2122; Pinks Messaging Service, 342 E. 30th St ., Yuma; Two Tails Aquatics & Tank Maintenance, 1731 S. Naples Ave., Yuma, 928-750-7556; Arizona Hauling & Junk Removal Service, 369 E. Zapata St., San Luis, 928-350-0983; Garcia’s Carwash Mobile, 511 S. Tres Arbolitos Trail, Yuma, 928-446-5537; Investment Landscaping & Lawncare, 4256 W. Poppy St., Yuma, 915-999-0636; Advanced Skin Studio, 202 S. 1st Ave., Suite 100, Yuma, 928-482-6558.
SPECIALTY STORES: The Honey Pot, 2540 S. 4th Ave., Suite 7, Yuma, 702-528-6327; Lopez Family Jewelry, 2607 S. 4th Ave., Suite B9, Yuma, 928-503-6243.
TRANSPORTATION: Avid Transportation, 642 S. 16th Ave., Yuma, 928-236-4492; Mary’s Transportation, 3861 E. Nadine St., San Luis, 928-550-0864.
*****
I appreciate readers who act as my eyes and ears. If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.