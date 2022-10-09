On Oct. 3, the Arizona State Veteran Home Yuma welcomed its first resident, Maj. Lloyd Summers.
The 80-bed Medicare-certified, skilled-nursing care facility is located south off the Interstate 8 Araby Road exit, at 6051 E. 34th St.
ASVH-Yuma serves the long-term care and rehabilitative needs of eligible southern Arizona veterans, with an “energetic and caring” staff providing nursing, therapeutic recreation and social services to those who have served the nation.
Honorably discharged veterans and spouses of veterans are eligible for admission to the facility. The applicant must require skilled nursing care as determined by a physician.
Veteran seniors and their spouses who choose long-term care “enjoy a vibrant, independent lifestyle with customized services to fit their needs.” The facility plans a variety of activities to give a sense of community for each resident. Caregivers are “respectful, well-trained, and attentive.”
Each resident room contains a television with free cable programming and a bedside telephone for free local and in-state calls. Residents may enjoy internet access on their own personal electronic devices throughout the building using facility-provided Wi-Fi.
A veterans benefits counselor is available onsite to help residents obtain their veteran benefits and pension. Social services are available to provide psychosocial support and discharge planning for residents and their families.
The facility is also open to volunteers who wish to support veterans in Yuma. For more information about volunteer opportunities, call the local main telephone number: 928-247-8300. For more information about residency, call the admissions hotline at 602-234-5678, then press 3.
*****
The Hospice of Yuma on Sept. 27 celebrated the grand opening of its new Grief Support Center at 1824 S. 8th Ave.
Hospice of Yuma, Yuma County’s only nonprofit hospice, has been supporting terminally ill patients and their families for 41 years. The new Grief Support Center offers services to those in the community who need help coping with grief and loss, recognizing that the time of grieving is often the “most painful and overwhelming period that a person will experience.”
The organization has a bereavement program for family members left behind after the loss of their loved ones who received hospice services and lost someone to a sudden death, which can be traumatic.
Hospice of Yuma offers the same support, counseling and bereavement services, which include telephone calls and cards following the death; home or office visits to offer compassionate listening, caring and direction; self-help through materials and referrals; an annual memorial service, which gives family members and staff an opportunity to celebrate the lives and honor the memories of loved ones; and support groups.
The Grief Support Center is open Mondays through Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If you, a family member or a friend would like more information about the bereavement services offered through Hospice of Yuma, contact Lorenia Villaescusa at lvillaescusa@hospiceofyuma.com or 928-343-2222.
*****
Far West Water & Sewer officially became Foothills Utilities on Oct. 5. The announcement noted that “this milestone comes after 25 years of serving our community and brings with it the promise of new investment and a commitment to serve you for many more years to come.”
Foothills Utilities is a part of NW Natural Water, which provides water distribution and wastewater services to about 150,000 people through 62,000 connections in the Pacific Northwest, Texas and Arizona.
Far West is NW Natural Water’s 19th acquisition since launching its water and wastewater utility strategy. Parent company Northwest Natural Holdings has a 163-year history of providing “safe and reliable infrastructure to support the communities we serve.”
NW Natural Water first announced the acquisition of Far West in December, noting that the water utility has 25,000 connections in the Foothills area and employs 48 people.
“Far West serves a community with many growth and development opportunities,” Justin Palfreyman, NW Natural Water’s president, said at the time. “This marks an exciting milestone, as we establish operations in our fifth state and continue to build a leading water and wastewater utility.”
“We’re very pleased to partner with NW Natural Water. It is a strong utility with a proven track record and an outstanding commitment to its customers,” said Andrew Capestro, Far West general manager. “NW Natural Water’s industry expertise, reputation and financial capacity will be critical to meeting the needs of our growing community.”
“For more than 160 years, we’ve been providing safe, reliable and affordable utility services, and we look forward to providing that same exceptional service to the Foothills community,” said David H. Anderson, NW Natural Holdings’ president and CEO.
To contact Foothills Utilities, call 928-342-1238 during normal business hours or email anytime to info@foothillsutilities.com. Office hours are Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
*****
Clean Freak Car Wash celebrated its grand opening in San Luis, the second location in Yuma County. On Oct. 5, city officials and staff cut the ceremonial ribbon to mark the grand opening of the state-of-the-art express car wash at 1615 Main St., in front of Walmart.
The car wash features an “express drive-thru” tunnel. Customers do not get out of their cars. They drive up to one of the pay stations and an employee helps them load the vehicle onto the conveyor. After the wash and dry, the customer can either drive away or go to a vacuum station.
Clean Freak has been providing “freaky clean” washes in Arizona for more than 13 years and three years in Yuma at 328 W. 16th St.
“We are thrilled to join the San Luis community and expand our footprint in Yuma County with the opening of our 2nd location,” Clean Freak CEO Stu Crum said.
“We are honored to have the opportunity to provide a superior wash experience, in an ultra-convenient, eco-friendly environment in San Luis. This opportunity truly excites the Clean Freak team,” he added.
For more information on the San Luis location, call 928-236-3435.
*****
GIG Tacos de Guisado has moved from a food trailer into a dine-in restaurant. Formerly parked at 3075 Gila Ridge, GIG is now located at 3939 S. Avenue 3E, Suite 126, in Plaza Alarcón, which is located across from the Marine Corps Air Station.
GIG serves a variety of street tacos, breakfast and lunch burritos as well as other Mexican food favorites such as chilaquiles, menudo, tortas, asada fries, stuffed chile peppers, stews and more. By the way, “guisado” means “stew.”
It’s open Mondays to Fridays, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
And if you’re wondering what GIG stands for, it’s an acronym for God Is Good. For more information, call 928-798-1787.
*****
Here is the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week and last:
• BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: Circle K, 2600 S. Araby Road, for a remodel; University of Arizona Dietary Program, 7875 E. 24th St., Suite 4, for tenant improvements.
• NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: Aroi Thai Cuisine, 1325 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Suite B-4, for tenant improvements.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.