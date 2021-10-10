Somerton recently celebrated the opening of two new businesses. One of them is Asadero Campas opened a taco shop in the Somerton Valley Center, 725 E. Main St., Suite 13A.
With a longtime location in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, the new restaurant celebrated its opening on Oct. 4, which fittingly was National Taco Day.
“Master taquero Jesus Javier Campas Melesio followed in his father’s footsteps and with years of experience of his own, Javier Campas is proud to bring to Arizona the same great tasting Asaderos Campas tacos we all love,” the restaurant announced on social media.
Campas was 8 years old when he started going with his dad to work and learning the art of making tacos. After running his own business in San Luis Rio Colorado for 13 years, he’s trying his hand on the U.S. side of the border, where a lot of his customers live.
In a Facebook interview with Brissa Garcia, Somerton’s special events coordinator, Campas thanked the community for supporting their efforts to open the new restaurant.
Asadero Campas Somerton is open from Monday to Saturday, 12-10 p.m., and can be reached at 928-550-5018.
*****
Garcia, on behalf of the City of Somerton, also introduced residents to La Michoacana Plus, which opened its doors at 125B W. Main St., on Oct. 6.
Just like the Yuma shop, which is located at 419 W. 8th St., the Somerton store has a colorful interior with a rainbow of bright colors, including hot pink, lime green and lemon yellow.
The Mexican-style ice cream parlor has more than 100 flavors of water- and milk-based “paletas” (popsicles), more than 40 ice cream flavors, and other snacks and beverages.
Owner Manny Valenzuela said that the top selling ice cream flavor is mango, because it’s used in the popular “mangonada,” a sweet and spicy frozen treat.
The shop also serves “aguas” (cold fruity drinks) in a variety of flavors. Another popular treat is the “agua flotante,” which is similar to a root beer float, but with the customer’s choice of agua and ice cream flavor.
Valenzuela said his favorite agua is a strawberry and mango mix. “Oh my God. To die for,” he quipped.
Garcia noted that her favorite is corn in a cup, which can be served with or without hot Cheetos. However, she also enjoys the “guilt-free,” sugar-free and keto-friendly cucumber and lemonade agua.
Everything is fresh, with fruits and vegetables selected and prepared daily, Valenzuela added.
La Michoacana Plus in Somerton is open Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Outside seating is available.
*****
U-Haul Company of Arizona announced that Las Palmas Market signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Yuma community. Las Palmas Market, 3745 W. 8th St., now offers U-Haul trucks and moving supplies.
Las Palmas owner Khaled Almuliki is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Yuma County, according to a company press release.
U-Haul explained that the company has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. But, with the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership.
When a customer rents from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community, the company said.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 928-257-4178 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Yuma-AZ-85364/053711/.
*****
Autentico Sapore Italiano is now open at the Colorado River State Historic Park, 201 N. 4th Ave., in the former home of the Back in Time Pie Shoppe. The deli is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, with a limited menu for the time being.
Autentico Sapore Italiano, which translates to “authentic flavor of Italian food,” and co-owner Mario Ghedin, an Italian native, and business partner Kathy Cronwell were featured in a recent column.
The deli serves cold cuts and cheese trays, paninis and other items made from items imported from Italy. It also caters events and offers Italian imported goods, such as balsamic vinegar, olive oil, olives, capers and dry pasta; coffee drinks, including espresso and cappuccinos; and authentic desserts like tiramisu, which Ghedin pointed out originated in his hometown of Treviso. Eventually Ghedin wants to offer wine and beer.
For more information, email AutenticoSaporeItaliano@gmail.com or call 928-259-9333.
*****
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
• Certificates of Occupancy Issued: CIC Yuma, 2145 W. 28th St., for a new ambulatory surgery center/clinic.
• New Plans Submitted for plan Review: Sunset Health, 703 S Avenue B, for a new administrative office building.
I appreciate readers who act as my eyes and ears. If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.