Audra Interiors Studio + Shop is now open and offering some of designer Audra Wrightson’s favorite home décor pieces. Yuma Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and supporters helped her celebrate the opening of the new shop with a ribbon cutting on May 4.
The combined studio and shop is located at 202 S. 1st Ave., Suite 207, inside the historical Gandolfo Building, in the heart of downtown Yuma.
After running her business in San Diego, Wrightson opened a design studio in Yuma in 2021 to be closer to family and friends.
“I used to visit every year during Christmas time, and I loved the friendly people and the small-town community it offered. So I decided to open my own design studio in downtown Yuma in October,” Wrightson said at the time.
She continues to create unique and beautiful spaces that bring joy to her customers. Her services include paint color consultation, home furnishings and space planning, art and accessories, material selections such as flooring and wall tile, light and plumbing fixtures, cabinet and door hardware, window treatments and holiday decorating.
Wrightson also keeps up with all the latest products, materials, hottest trends, fixtures and “every detail necessary to create a home that’s uniquely you.”
She was born and raised in San Diego and started her own business 20 years ago in Orange County, California. She continues to serve clients in southern California as well as clients across the U.S.
For more information or to reach Audra Interiors, email audra@audrainteriors.com or call 714-904-7431.
*****
The chamber also recently helped Cielo Verde Apartments celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting. The 148-unit complex is located at 3370 S. Avenue 8E, two blocks south of 32nd Street, across from the Foothills Walmart.
The pet-friendly complex has 1 bedroom/1 bath, 2 bedroom/2 bath and 3 bedroom/2 bath units that range from 844 to 984 square feet. Each apartment is equipped with an in-unit washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
The community has 15 two-story buildings that are close to Interstate 8 and has restaurants, gyms, health providers, shopping, groceries, pet clinic, banks, hair salons and pet grooming, all within walking distance.
Amenities include a swimming pool and hot tub, assigned parking spaces, onsite property manager, playground area, clubhouse and ramada and dog park.
To view the floor plans, go to www.cieloverdeapartments.com. For more information, go to email info@cvaptsyuma.com or call 928-726-9248.
*****
Artisan Steakhouse & Grille, which recently reopened at Cocopah Casino & Resort, is now serving Southwestern American cuisine from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
For those who love late-night dining, 777 Café is open from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. with a new menu. 777 Café is in the breezeway between the casino floor and resort.
Cocopah Casino is located at 15318 S. Avenue B in Somerton.
*****
Did you read the Yuma Sun story on the new Starbucks, gas station, convenience store and car wash coming to a future Foothills development called Mid Pointe Plaza?
The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission approved conditional use permits for a new Starbucks drive-thru near the corner of Avenue 8E and 32nd Street. Property owners Troy and Claire Eckard requested the permit to allow a drive-thru on the currently undeveloped property.
The coffee shop will be across the road from 4th Avenue Gym, near Walmart. It will be about 2,160 square feet with a 180-square-foot patio. The drive-thru will have space for a minimum of 12 queued vehicles, and an additional 23 parking spaces will accommodate walk-in customers.
Starbucks will be on Lot B of the Mid Pointe Plaza. The site plan shows five lots. At the next meeting, the commission will consider a conditional use permit for a gas station, convenience store and a drive-thru car wash on Lot D.
*****
In another case, the commission also approved a request by the Leonard Sanchez and Glenda Curtis Living Trust for a conditional use permit to allow a real estate office and nursery at 2730 E. 24th St. The property is zoned heavy industrial with an airport overlay.
Plans call for Shadle & Sanchez Realty Investments to develop the site with a 5,600-square-foot building for the real estate office and the nursery. The building will be equally split between the two businesses and feature two 880-square-foot offices, two attached 1,927-square-foot storage areas, and a 1,600-square-foot shade structure in the rear.
The nursery will be a full service plant and landscape company and will sell stock and supplies to walk-in customers and wholesale to landscapers and developers.
Sadly, the Mid Pointe Plaza project has put a stop to a planned expansion. The owners of Tropic Car Wash, a drive-thru car wash located at 3208 S. Avenue 8E, are holding off on upgrades they had previously announced.
“It pains us to have to share this news with you, but unfortunately we will be postponing the upgrades and expansion plans for our car wash,” co- owner Joey Allisonsaid.
He explained that two weeks before they were set to renovate and upgrade the facility, which is across the Foothills Walmart, next to the 4th Avenue Gym, they learned two different car washes will be built near Tropic.
“This news was a gut punch as we were very excited and ready to deliver on the promise of improving our site with state-of-the-art equipment for our loyal customers who have supported us over the last few years,” Allison said.
“Unfortunately, this development puts Tropic Car Wash in a period of uncertainty. Without going into too much detail, the level of investment required to deliver what is necessary for our customers would be very difficult to cover after learning 2 major car washes will soon be located on the very same corner as us,” he added. “Unfortunately, this means we will need to pause our plans of expanding and wait and see if we can stay afloat with new competition arriving next to us.
With this news, Allison wants customers to know that as long as Tropic Car Wash is around, the business is “committed to providing a clean site and a clean car 24 hours per day, seven days a week, regardless of who comes to town. We will give everything we have to survive and thrive and provide a little small business charm.”
We wish Tropic Car Wash continued success, and hopefully they are able to find ways to “continue to reinvest and improve as it makes sense to do so,” as Allison expressed to me.
