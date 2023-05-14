Audra Interiors Studio + Shop is now open and offering some of designer Audra Wrightson’s favorite home décor pieces. Yuma Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and supporters helped her celebrate the opening of the new shop with a ribbon cutting on May 4.

The combined studio and shop is located at 202 S. 1st Ave., Suite 207, inside the historical Gandolfo Building, in the heart of downtown Yuma.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you