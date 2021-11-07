Yuma has a new option for those wanting help in designing their dream homes, redoing a tired bathroom or kitchen, or sprucing up the decor for special occasions.
Audra Interiors is located at 202 S. 1st Ave., Suite 207, within the historic Gandolfo Building in downtown Yuma.
Owner and designer Audra Wrightson had been running her business in San Diego, but she decided to move to Yuma during the pandemic to be close to family and friends.
“I used to visit every year during Christmas time, and I loved the friendly people and the small-town community it offered. So I decided to open my own design studio in downtown Yuma in October,” Wrightson explained in her blog.
The design studio is “where all the magic happens … All of the dreaming, researching, compiling, gathering and brainstorming to create a unique space that functions and brings you joy.”
The services Wrightson offers include paint color consultation, complete home furnishings and space planning, art and accessories, material selections such as flooring and wall tile, light fixtures, plumbing fixtures, cabinet and door hardware, and window treatments.
During the holidays, she offers Christmas tree decorating, wreaths, garlands, tabletop design and ornament shopping and design.
Wrightson also keeps up with all the latest products, materials, hottest trends, fixtures and “every detail necessary to create a home that’s uniquely you.”
She was born and raised in San Diego and started her own business 20 years ago in Orange County, California. She continues to serve clients in southern California as well as in Arizona, but she also provides services to clients across the U.S.
“I hope to be of service to you when you’re in need of a room update or a complete home remodel or custom build,” Wrightson said.
For more information or to reach Audra Interiors, email audra@audrainteriors.com or call 714-904-7431.
*****
Dinnie’s Beauty Supplies and Braiding Salon celebrated its grand opening on Oct. 30 at 2241 S. Avenue A, Suite 4, in Yuma.
Amerita “Amie” Hamlet first debuted her hair salon in 2019, but she’s been wanting to also open a beauty supply store that provides hair products and accessories, hair extensions, wigs, jewelry, hats, nail and makeup products, ponytails, human bundle hair and more.
“We have a nice augmented of vibrant user-friendly ethnic products for all cultures for women and men to use for their hair,” Hamlet said.
She explained that she wanted to continue to grow and become a one-stop beauty supply store and braiding salon, in keeping with Dinnie’s mission statement of ‘From the Neck Up.’”
With the business named after her mother, Dinnie’s also provides special care for people with Alzheimer’s, dementia, cancer and alopecia.
For more information, email DinniesBeautySupply@gmail.com or call 928-259-7314.
*****
There’s a new liquor store coming to the Yuma Foothills. I first got a whiff of it when I spotted an application for the transfer of a liquor license on the Yuma County Board of Supervisors agenda for the Nov. 1 meeting. The application was submitted by Rivan Saad Nona, doing business as Fortuna Hills Liquor LLC.
I then went in search of more information and sure enough found a newly opened page on Facebook for Fortuna Hills Liquor. The store will be opening at 11525 S. Fortuna Road, the site of the old Milo’s Plumbing.
The social media account promises more information to come soon!
*****
The City of Yuma issued the following business licenses in September:
AUTOS: Top Notch Cars, 165 W. Canal St., Somerton, 928-446-2433; Chapman Chevrolet Buick GMC, 775 E. 32nd St., 928-726-5500; Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, 349 E. 32nd St., 928-344-2650.
CONTRACTOR: Savage Development, 2111 Gulfstream, Suite 102, Prescott, 928-717-0024.
DOOR TO DOOR SOLICITOR: Adrian Smith, 2925 W. Michelle Drive, Phoenix, 623-896-0082.
REAL ESTATE BROKER: Remax Territory, 1706 S. 4th Ave., 928-344-4848.
RETAIL: Stay Green Solar, 2925 W. Michelle Drive, Phoenix, 623-696-0082; Elements Within Elements By Teezy, 1700 S. 1st Ave., Suite 307, 928-581-9042; Ithalia’s Shop & Beauty, 3737 S. Desert Air Drive, 928-615-2872; CX3 Productions, 1453 S. Gateway Drive, 308-339-9919; Ice Cream Shack, Gateway Park, 559-756-1595; Illusions Sports Cards & Memorabilia, 2607 S. 4th Ave., Suite B8, 928-919-7160; R Lugo Glass, 3545 E. Udall Lane, San Luis, 928-259-3810; Bordertown Holsters, 2069 S. 10th Ave., 928-246-9679; Gemini Clothing Boutique, 4313 W. 24th Place, 928-388-8309.
SALON/SPA/BARBER: Rinata Med Spa & Wellness, 2450 S. 4th Ave., Suite 110, 928-314-1600.
SERVICE PROVIDER: Shasta Administrative Services, 525 SW Umatilla Ave., Suite 201, Redmond, Oregon, 541-504-2724; Robert’s RV Body & Paint, 17211 S. Avenue B, Somerton, 928-919-4881; Francisca Sutton, 1983 S. 22nd Ave., 928-919-4142; Delsa Enterprise LLC, 2065 W. 20th Lane, 858-776-6561; El Contador, 850 S. Avenue A, Suite 4, 928-236-4492; Peaceful Massage No. 1, 1150 W. 24th St., Suite F2, 928-955-0057.
SPECIALTY STORES: Sema Collective, 96 W. 2nd St., 928-388-8367.
TRUCKING: AZ Trukerz, 3398 W. 18th Lane, 928-580-2087.
*****
Here is the Yuma Commercial Construction Updates for this week and last:
Certificates of Occupancy Issued: Ron Martin for new office and warehouse at 3234 and 3246 S. Florence Lane.
New Plans Submitted for Review: MAHA LLC for new office buildings at 1030 W. 24th St. and Rivera Mexican Restaurant for tenant improvements at 344 W. 24th St.
*****
I appreciate readers who act as my eyes and ears. If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.