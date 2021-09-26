When Mario Ghedin moved to Yuma, the Italian native noticed that he couldn’t find authentic Italian food. For a moment he considered opening a full-fledged restaurant, but “I want to sleep at night,” he quipped.
Instead, he decided to try a smaller venture that didn’t require a full kitchen staff. Ghedin and business partner Kathy Cronwell are opening Autentico Sapore Italiano, which translates to “authentic flavor of Italian food.”
The new deli and coffee shop will open in October at the Colorado River State Historic Park, 201 N. 4th Ave., in the former home of the Back in Time Pie Shoppe.
Autentico Sapore Italiano has already started offering catering services, with cold cuts and cheese trays, paninis and other items imported from Italy. The shop will also offer Italian imported goods, such as balsamic vinegar, olive oil, olives, capers and dry pasta; coffee drinks, including espresso and cappuccinos; and authentic desserts like tiramisu, which he pointed out originated in his hometown of Treviso, which is about 20 miles from Venice. Eventually Ghedin wants to offer wine and beer.
Ghedin also hopes to cater events held at the park, which hosts weddings, parties and other events. “We have a beautiful space here,” he noted. “Together we can make something.”
Ghedin has 20 years experience in the food industry, with stints in Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and the Canary Islands. For many years he worked in the food industry and sold wine in the San Diego area, but he and his wife, Maria Teresa, decided to move to Yuma, where she works with the Gowan Co. Coincidentally, they met in San Diego’s Little Italy.
Cronwell will be assisting in the operations of the new business. She recently returned to Yuma after raising her two boys in California. She loves to travel the world, read, sip a good tequila, eat great food and previously held the “dream job” of food taste tester.
With a background in marketing and a penchant for museums, Autentico Sapore Italiano, located inside one of Yuma’s largest museums, is the perfect opening for her next adventure.
For more information on catering services, email AutenticoSaporeItaliano@gmail.com or call 928-259-9333.
******
The Beauty Bar Skin Care and Make-Up Studio has a new home. The team debuted their new studio at 1200 S. Castle Dome Ave., Suite B, in Las Palmillas Shopping Center on Friday and plans a grand opening celebration in late October.
The Beauty Bar promises to treat customers “like royalty.” It offers facials, makeovers, one-on-one makeup tutorials and specializes in looks ranging from professional to bridal.
The studio also provides exclusive access to luxury skin care, customized makeup services, and makeup artistry training. Jackie Alves and Denice Miller have more than 30 years combined experience in the beauty business.
The Beauty Bar is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 12-5 p.m. Other times are available by appointment.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 928-813-8269.
******
More new vendors have signed up to join the Simply Shabby Mini Mall, 11411 S. Fortuna Road, Suite 200, by Oct 1. The new vendors are Sahlie’s Crafts; Bikers, Hippies,Outlaws & Others; Creative Design by Jessica; KFE Limited; PNDS Services; and Papa’s Farm Stand.
The new mini mall is the brainchild of Bebe Shockey, owner of Simply Shabby by Bebe, who wanted to offer a year-round, air-conditioned space for vendors. It is located in the former space of Arizona Mini Mall, in the Yuma East Shopping Center, in the Foothills.
The Simply Shabby Mini Mall is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Wednesday through Saturday. For more information, call Shockey at 602-617-9691.
******
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
Certificates of Occupancy Issued: Beauty Bar Skin Care and Make-Up Studio, 1200 S. Castle Dome Ave., Suite B, after tenant improvements; T-Mobile, 1463 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Suite I-2, after interior alterations.
New Plans Submitted for Review: Storwise Self-Storage, 3090 S. Avenue 3E, for five new buildings; Titan Solar PV, 4450 E. 40th St., for a new rooftop PV system.
******
I appreciate readers who act as my eyes and ears. If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.