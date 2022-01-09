Yes, sadly, the news is true. Bed Bath & Beyond, 1212 S. Castle Dome Ave., is closing its doors in Yuma.
A reader informed me about an email he received announcing that “this location is closing.” Soon after, I also got a similar email.
I reached out to company representatives, who confirmed the news: “After careful consideration, Bed Bath & Beyond has decided to close the Yuma location in the coming months, as part of our previously announced store closure plans. We previously shared this information with our valued associates.
“While the decision to close a store is always a difficult one, customers can always shop Bed Bath & Beyond at bedbathandbeyond.com and our mobile app, where they will receive free ship-to-home for purchases $39 or more.”
The 22,974-square-foot store first opened in the Las Palmillas Shopping Center in 2006, according to the Yuma Sun archives.
******
Some doors close and other doors open, as the saying goes. A new business, Tiramisu Cakes & Coffee, has opened its doors in Somerton.
On Dec. 21, city and elected officials helped Mary Beltran celebrate the grand opening of her new dessert shop at 115 Columbia Ave., Suite 3, in front of Dollar General.
At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Beltran said she was grateful to God for the opportunity and to her children for giving her the drive to move forward with this project. She thanked the community and city for their support and invited them to stop by for a cup of coffee.
Tiramisu serves personalized cakes of all sizes and occasions as well as all kinds of treats, such as flan, cupcakes, cakepops, chocolate-covered strawberries, cookies, muffins and, of course, tiramisu.
Beltran will also be happy to prepare delicious items as party favors and for dessert tables.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 928-388-1250.
******
While Comings & Goings was on hiatus the last two weeks, two businesses opened their doors as well. Dutch Bros. Coffee opened its third location in the Yuma area at 11350 S. Fortuna Road, in the Fortuna Palms commercial development, in the Foothills.
The 900-square-foot coffee stand has two drive aisles, a drive-thru window and a walk-up service window. It does not have indoor seating.
Dutch Bros. Coffee was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, brothers of Dutch descent. After three generations in the dairy business, the brothers “bought a double-head espresso machine, threw open the barn doors and started experimenting with just 100 pounds of beans and a rockin’ stereo,” according to the company’s website.
They set up a pushcart and started passing out samples to anyone who would brave the new brew, and, within a month, they knew they had something special.
Today, Dutch Bros. Coffee has nearly 300 locations in seven states and 7,500 employees. Loyal customers call themselves the Dutch Mafia.
******
And Planet Fitness opened a new 15,000-square-foot club in late December. The club’s second Yuma gym is located at 11274 S. Fortuna Road in the Pioneer Shopping Center in the Foothills.
“Yuma (East) is now open, and we could not be more excited to offer a second Judgement Free Zone to our members and Yuma residents heading into the New Year,” said Scott McCreery, regional director at United PF Partners, a Planet Fitness franchisee.
“We look forward to being a part of our current and new members’ fitness journeys and connecting even more with this wonderful community,” he added.
United PF currently operates one other club in the Yuma area, in the Las Palmillas Shopping Center, with 38 clubs across the state. For more information, visit www.PlanetFitness.com.
******
Here are recent Commercial Construction Project Updates:
Certificates of Occupancy Issued: Desert Fresh Cooling, 4075 S. Avenue 3½E, for a new processing cooler.
Yuma Regional Medical Center, 2460 S. Parkview Loop, for MRI and mammography renovations.
Building Permits Issued: FedEx Ground, 7685 E. 30th St., for site/building alterations for new truck docks; Kia of Yuma, 2841 S. Pacific Ave., for an addition and remodeling.
New Plans Submitted for Review: Adobe Nail Salon, 3080 S. 4th Ave., Suite B, for tenant improvements; Spinal Touch Wellness Clinic, 7929 E. 32nd St., Suite 8, for tenant improvements.
******
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please send the information to mknaub@yumasun.com.