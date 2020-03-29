Restaurants in Yuma have temporarily closed their dine-in areas, only offering takeout and delivery, but one popular restaurant closed permanently on Tuesday. But it has nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic. Apparently it’s due to a lease dispute with the landlord.
The Yuma Sun reported this past week on the closure of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, located at 3101 S. 4th Ave., in the Big Curve Shopping Center. Here’s a recap:
Mandi LaRue, general manager, said that the Applebee’s was in the middle of renegotiating the lease but that the landlord was not willing to continue with negotiations with N&V Corporation, owners of the shopping center.
But Jerry LoCoco, owner of SVN Velocity Commercial Real Estate, the leasing broker for the shopping center, said that “the owners made every effort to work with Applebee’s to help them through COVID-19 and leave the negotiations for a later date, but Applebee’s declined the offer.”
Either way, LaRue expressed “appreciation for the community’s patronage the last 26 years and for sharing the perfect margarita with us.”
If you love Applebee’s, the restaurant chain still has locations on 16th Street and in the Foothills and they’re offering to-go and delivery options during the pandemic.
***
And through the recent difficulties, entrepreneurs are trying to stay open. Let’s give them the support they need so they can remain open.
One such entrepreneur, Olga Padilla, has opened a new barbershop in the Foothills. Dapper Men’s Barber Parlor is located at 11375 Fortuna Road, Suite C, in the Fortuna Palms Plaza.
However, to ensure proper sanitation and social distancing due to the pandemic, she’s only working by appointment. For an appointment, call her a day in advance: 928-920-2121.
Once back to normal, Dapper Men’s Barber Parlor will open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
***
Another entrepreneur striking out on her own is microblading artist Stephanie Martinez. She’s the owner of iBrowsBabe, 3893 S 4th Ave., located inside Hush by Blush.
She promised that “perfect brows (are) an appointment away.” She explained that microblading is a manual technique of semi-permanent eyebrow drawing. The pigment is inserted into the skin using a sterilized tool.
“I create hair strokes in the eyebrows that mimic natural hair, for the most natural brow transformation,” she said, noting that she specializes in microblading and microshading.
Martinez is certified through the Beauty Angels Academy and got trained by brow guru Leslie Ritchie, founder of Browboss Brow & Beauty in San Diego, Calif.
Martinez invites those who want “perfect brows” to message her with questions or to set an appointment: 928-581-4013.
***
In case you missed it: This past week, I reported on the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission meeting in which one of the items was a request for a conditional use permit for an Enterprise Rent-A-Car at 2811 S. Avenue 2½E.
The commissioners approved the permit request made by Enterprise Leasing Co. of Phoenix, on behalf of Jim D. Smith. From 1989 to 2009, the property was the site of Budget Car Rental.
Enterprise will have three full-time employees offering rental assistance and delivery and pickup of vehicles between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. The company will also keep 20-30 rental trucks on site.
***
Here is the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
Building Permits Issued: Calle Ocho for new company housing, grading and utilities on the northwest corner of 8th Street and 21st Avenue; Palm Shadows Apartments for fire damage repairs at 125 S. 10th Ave.; and Vertical Church for grading for a new worship center, 3142 S. Arizona Ave.
New Plans Submitted for Review: 24/7 Get Fit Gym for a new rooftop solar PV at 2376 S. 34th Drive; Arizona Department of Economic Security for tenant improvements at 1800 E. Palo Verde St.; Walmart for tenant improvements for Claire’s at 8151 E. 32nd St.; and Yuma RV and Boat Storage for a new storage facility at 2680 E. Gila Ridge Road.
***
And that’s it for now! If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears.
My thoughts are with our readers and all the businesses struggling to survive this pandemic. Stay strong and healthy!