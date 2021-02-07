Did you catch the news of the electric scooter rental company coming to Yuma?
As reported this past week in the Yuma Sun, Bird, the company that rents scooters, intends to come to town at the end of the month or early March. Initially the company planned to make its Yuma debut early this month but agreed to hold off until the city updates its rules on scooter use.
Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Bird encourages clean, car-free alternatives. The company is working with cities and universities across the world to provide new transportation options, complement public transit systems, and invest in safety infrastructure that benefits everyone, according to its website.
“Bird eliminates the need to endlessly search for car parking, which causes traffic on already crowded streets and pollutes the air in the process. One traditional car parking spot can fit 10 scooters, and Bird reimagines these spaces as multi-purpose parklets where dockless bikes and scooters can easily park,” the company said.
To rent a scooter, the rider finds the closest scooter by checking the map in the Bird app. Scooters can be reserved up to 30 minutes in advance. To start a ride, the rider scans the scooter’s QR code with the app, hits the throttle on the right to go and pulls the brakes to slow. Riders must be at least 18 years old
To begin with, the rentable electric scooters will be limited to sections of northern Yuma, including downtown (Interstate 8 to Avenue B, from the Colorado River to 8th Street). The scooters are equipped with GPS devices, and Bird fleet managers will retrieve and redistribute them to the appropriate locations. The company plans to start with 50 to 100 scooters and might eventually move to 150 devices.
When the Bird scooters hit the pavement in Yuma, we’ll lay out more specific rules for using them in the city.
*****
Ally Snow, MPA, owner of Chronic Wellness, has announced that she now has a brick-and-mortar location. The Usui Holy Fire III Reiki Master, certified holistic health and wellness coach and Young Living distributor is located at 281 W. 24th St., Suite 147.
Snow explained that she used to suffer from autoimmune disorders, chronic pain, depression, and really bad anxiety and panic attacks.
“Because of my years of experience with poor health, and the truly miraculous changes I have experienced the last several years, I want to help other people become WELL ... in body, mind, and spirit,” she said.
“Energy healing is helpful for everyone; in particular, Reiki can decrease stress, relieve pain, promote better sleep, and so much more,” she added. “Holistic health coaching is a wonderful method to help people with issues such as stress management, work life balance, creating fulfilling relationships, etc.”
Young Living is a holistic health company that distributes pure grade essential oils, healthy supplements, and other products to help people become and stay well.
Energy healing, holistic health coaching, and essential oil consultations can either be done in-person or remotely. For more information, go to https://chronicwellness.info/ or call 928-750-1126.
*****
MSZS Furniture has moved from 2910 S. Avenue B in Yuma to 2850 S. Pacific Ave., Suite Z, in the former space of Melrose Family Fashions, next to Walmart.
The showroom is packed with “great furniture and great prices,” including tables, mirrors, sectionals, sofa and loveseats, accent tables and chairs, bed sets, mattresses and more.
To reach MSZS Furniture, call 928-294-1000.
*****
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
• Certificates of Occupancy Issued: Raising Canes Restaurant, 1837 E. 16th St.
• Building Permits Issued: Family Dollar, 505 W. Catalina Drive, Suite B, for tenant improvements.
• New Plans Submitted for Review: Dr. Lalani, 2820 S. 4th Ave., for tenant improvements for new retail suite spaces.
*****
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears.
I welcome your questions, and if I find the answer, I will include it in the column.
My thoughts are with our readers and all the businesses struggling to survive this pandemic. Stay strong and healthy!