There’s a new record store in Yuma! We don’t often hear these words nowadays.
If you’re nostalgic for the good old days or you simply want to explore analog music, check out Blue Bug Records, located at 2607 S. 4th Ave., Suite D10.
The store offers vinyl records, tapes, CDs, VHS and more. They have pop rock, Latin, hip hop, indie, punk, metal and, again, more.
Just this past week, more than 150 new and used LPs hit the Blue Bug shelves. For those who don’t know what an LP is (I didn’t), I looked it up. It stands for long-play, in other words, a full-length record. These are making a comeback!
Blue Bug Records buys, sells and trades from noon-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and noon-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, call 928-955-0240.
******
Take 5 Oil Change will open its doors on Tuesday at a newly built facility at 3010 S. 4th Ave., right next to Dutch Bros. Coffee, in the Southgate Mall Shopping Center.
I spotted cars lined up on Thursday so I dropped by to see if the newly built business had opened. Team members were doing practice runs with their own cars in preparation for the grand opening.
Take 5 bills itself as the “Stay In Your Car, 10 Minute Oil Change” spot. The franchise has been doing “drive-thru style” oil changes for 35 years, now serving about half the country, according to its website.
This is how it works: You drive in, technicians show you the oil options, you pick one and then sit back and relax in your car while they change the oil. Once done, a technician will review the service, you pay and off you go! At least that’s how they describe it.
No appointment is needed. The Yuma location will open 7 a.m., to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, go to www.take5oilchange.com.
******
Somerton welcomed three new businesses to the community with ribbon-cutting ceremonies. City officials first welcomed Icon Barbershop to the Synergy Plaza, 115 N Columbia Ave.
The shop’s services include haircuts as well as grooming for eyebrows and beards and even face masks. It also offers braiding services.
Icon Barbershop is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To schedule an appointment, call 928-285-3547.
The second business is Al Chile Sushi, Boneless & More, also located in the Synergy Plaza, 115 N. Columbia Ave. City officials helped Frank Ruiz and wife Marylee Silva celebrate their new restaurant. They serve sushi rolls, boneless chicken wings, salads and other favorites such as fries, all with the Al Chile twist.
Hours are 12-9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 12-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
And the most recent is Azul Cafe, located at 611 W. Main St., Suite B. The coffee shop serves hot and cold drinks and pastries. The beverage menu includes ice coffee, espressos, lattes, cappuccinos, frappuccinos, teas, lemonades, slushes, hot chocolate and more.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Check out the drink menu and/or order online at https://azulcafe.square.site/.
Somerton is the coffee shop’s second location. Azul Cafe can also be found at 689 S. Main St., Suite A, in San Luis, Arizona.
*****
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
• Building Permits Issued: Salvation Army, 445 S. 4th Ave., for new offices, assembly space and storage; Sam’s Club, 1462 S. Pacific Ave., for an interior remodel.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.