Yuma has a new option when it comes to new and used recreational vehicles. Bobby Combs RV Center has opened its newest location at 4710 E. 32nd St. The store also offers rentals as well as service and parts.
Combs explained that he keeps overhead low so he can offer the best brands at low prices. “You won’t see 400 units at a Bobby Combs location, but you will see a great selection of the best floor plans from the best manufacturers,” he said.
Bobby Combs RV Center has locations in Mesa, San Diego and several in Idaho. According to the company’s website, Combs spent 17 years in the manufacturing side of the RV business before deciding to open full-service RV dealerships.
The Yuma location is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call 928-237-4447.
*****
Somerton welcomed a new food truck business on Thursday. Chicali Fish and Shrimp is located at 802 US Highway 95, on the main street in front of the Little Caesar’s Pizza.
Owners Alex Esquivel and Sara Martinez are serving up fresh seafood dishes, such as fish and shrimp tacos, ceviche, cocktails and more.
They are open Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 928-605-2310.
*****
A reader asked what is going on at the former Mine Shaft location. As he took a walk, he noticed that work was being done to the building and that the west facing brick wall of the patio was being removed.
As reflected in today’s commercial construction project updates, Enterprise, a vehicle rental company, is preparing the property for a new location at 3905 S. 4th Ave., which previously housed the bar and later CrossFit Hidden Valley Strength & Co., which later moved to 3117 S. 4th Ave., in the Big Curve Shopping Center.
Enterprise plans to add an enclosed car wash tunnel and a vacuum canopy for the cleaning of returned vehicles.
General hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, with hours subject to change based on vehicle rental needs.
*****
Another reader let me know that Adobe Eyecare Center, 2340 W. 24th St., Suite 2, has closed its doors. Callers will hear a message that notifies patients that the business is in the process of transferring patient records to the Yuma Vision Center, 2750 S. Pacific Ave., Suite D. To reach Yuma Vision Center, call 928-782-7557.
Patients can still leave a message for Adobe by calling 928-329-9685.
And while researching the closing of Adobe, I found out that Dr. Stephen H. Spencer, who was part-owner of Yuma Vision Center for more than 30 years before retiring in 2019, passed away Jan. 30 after battling Parkinson’s for the past four years.
If you would like to send a note to the Spencer family, please mail it to Yuma Vision Center and they will make sure the family receives them. Send condolences and personal stories to Yuma Vision Center, Attn: Spencer Family, 2750 S. Pacific Ave. Suite D, Yuma, AZ 85365.
*****
And here is the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
• CERTIFICATES OF OCCUPANCY ISSUED: Premier Self Storage, 3265 S. Avenue 3¾ E, for a new self storage building; ROSS Store, 600 W. Catalina Drive, for tenant improvements.
•BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: Enterprise Car Rental, 3905 S. 4th Ave., for tenant improvements; Jaramillo LLC, 1874 S. Avenue B, for a new office building.
• NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: Exceptional Healthcare, 2648 S. Araby Road, for build out of outpatient exam rooms; Fry’s, 500 W. 24th St., for a store remodel; Papa Murphy’s Pizza, 2383 W. 24th St., for tenant improvements; Target Store, 1450 E. Yuma Palms Parkway, for renovations.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please send the information to mknaub@yumasun.com.