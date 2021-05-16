With dirt moving again on the Fortuna Palms area, readers are eager to know what’s going on there. Developer Ross Wait shared some information off the record, which means I can’t tell you yet, but he’s excited to announce the news involving several projects planned for the area between Walgreens and the new Dairy Queen on Fortuna Road.
However, Ross and his development partners are still working on contract details, and he’s waiting to receive the thumbs up from them, allowing him to go public with the information.
So please be patient and know that we’re just as eager and excited to share the news with you.
*****
Boston’s Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar, a casual dining concept that combines a family friendly restaurant and a sports bar, will be debuting in Yuma on Monday. Located at 2030 S. Avenue 3E, inside the new Four Points By Sheraton hotel, Boston’s is locally owned and operated by Jeff Krivoshen.
Boston’s in Yuma will offer more than 80 different menu choices including scratch-made pizzas, pastas, ribs, health-conscious items, and a variety of specialty dishes such as the Pizzaburger, launching in July.
As part of the brand’s recent restructure and revamping of its menu and location designs, the Yuma location will now offer an enlarged sports bar, a premium TV package, and a sleek yet comfortable design.
The restaurant will have TVs from wall to wall for local sports games and other events, making it the spot for fans to cheer on their teams during a time when they can’t be on the sidelines or for families to enjoy time together.
Boston’s Pizza will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as take-away meals for in-room dining and a poolside menu featuring fan favorites and frozen cocktails.
Krivoshen signed on to bring Yuma a “much-needed” and locally owned and operated establishment. Leveraging his robust experience as a hotelier, developed throughout the United States and Canada, Krivoshen has always been a fan of the brand and thought it the perfect fit to serve both the community and his hotel guests. With many snowbirds from the North, Krivoshen is excited to bring the popular Canadian brand to Yuma, which will be Boston’s’ third restaurant in the state.
“We are thrilled to introduce the Yuma community to the Boston’s brand, offering them a fun, family friendly space to simply relax,” Krivoshen said. “We look forward to becoming a staple in the community with a strong commitment to serving our guests delicious, quality food and a great atmosphere for neighbors to come together and create memories.”
Boston’s Pizza Restaurant will be open every day. To contact the restaurant, call 928-248-4911, download the mobile app or visit www.bostons.com/locations/yuma.html.
Boston’s Pizza U.S. operations are based in Dallas and currently has 22 locations open with four more under construction across the country. The company’s sister brand, Boston Pizza, has over 400 locations throughout Canada and is widely recognized as the No. 1 casual dining brand in the country.
*****
Yuma Machinery signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Yuma community. Yuma Machinery, located at 4274 E. 30th Place, offers services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.
U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. The company noted that the COVID-19 outbreak created challenging times for small businesses and more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership.
“When a customer rents from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community,” U-Haul said in a press release.
*****
Following in the footsteps of her daughter’s store, Code Boutique, Senny Banuelos has now opened her store, Senny’s Bridal Etc., right next door at 1580 S. Avenue A, at the intersection with 16th Street.
Her daughter, Synthya Chavez, opened Code Boutique a couple of months ago in a brand new building, which is now also home to Senny’s Bridal Etc. The store was previously at 2385 S. 4th Ave.
Senny’s Bridal has “everything,” including accessories, shoes, jewelry and more, for special events, weddings and quinceañeras. It also carries dresses for first communions and baptisms.
For more information, call 928-783-3191.
*****
With 25 years in the Crescent Center and 15 years on the second floor, longtime insurance businessman Marci Rios has moved to the first floor of the same building.
He moved his office from Suite 200 to Suite 100-B. The rest of the address remains the same: 2450 S. 4th Ave. The telephone number is also the same: 928-317-1797.
Rios offers life insurance through New York Life Insurance Company and Medicare supplement plans through BlueCross BlueShield of Arizona.
*****
The Yuma County Republican Party has moved its headquarters to 255 W. 24th St., Suite 1. Party officials, Yuma County Chamber of Commerce representatives and community members gathered on Wednesday to celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and host an open house.
The office is open 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and Fridays by appointment. It’s closed Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, call 928-317-9120.
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project updates for this week:
• Building Permits Issued: CPA Financial, 798 W. 8th St., for an addition and alterations; Desert Fresh Cooling, 4075 S. Avenue 3½E, for a new processing building.
• New Plans Submitted for Review: 4th Avenue Gym, 7929 E. 32nd St., for an expansion; Pinnacle Healthcare, 4343 E. 30th Place, for interior remodeling.
I appreciate readers who act as my eyes and ears. If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.