Burnout Garage, an auto diagnostic and tuning shop, is now in business at 10297 S. Winter Ave. in the Foothills. Ken Whiddon Jr., who owns the shop with wife Angie, joked that they started the business after “watching too much Gas Monkey Garage,” a shop featured in the reality television show Fast N’ Loud.
Burnout Garage specializes in auto electrical systems and high performance parts and fluids. Due to Ken’s dialysis needs, the shop hours are also “specialized.” It’s open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 4-8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. It’s closed Tuesday and Thursday.
Service is by appointment only, but they offer a mobile service for no-start autos.
Ken is also working on a burnout competition in April and just finalizing the location. For more information on the competition or Burnout Garage, call 928-318-2201, visit burnoutgarage.us or follow them on Facebook.
*****
The Somerton community on March 11 celebrated the groundbreaking of La Michoacana Plus, which will be built at 125 W. Main St., by Del Sol Market. The Mexican-style ice cream parlor has a multitude of ice cream flavors, ice pops and other snacks and beverages. The California-based chain opened a shop on Yuma’s 8th Street in 2019.
Business owners Manny Valenzuela and Andres Salcido, building contractor Wes Splawn, Vice Mayor Juan Castillo, council members Martha Garcia and Carlos Gonzalez, City Manager Jerry Cabrera and Economic Development Director Hector Tapia participated in the groundbreaking of the new upcoming business.
*****
After traveling seasonally and offering their food at the Arizona Market Place when in Yuma, Rick and Sherli Scearce have decided to settle down in Yuma full time and open a permanent location.
Rick’s Kitchen is set to open Friday at 12471 S. Frontage Road, the site of the old, old Chicken on the Run (before it became The Chicken and moved down the road).
They will serve all-day breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday, with indoor and patio seating. Dogs are welcome on the outside patio.
Rick’s Kitchen will offer the same style of food available at the seasonal location at the Arizona Market Place, 3351 S. Avenue 4E, where customers can find them at the end of Row B. They cook up a wide selection of breakfast, from a basic all-American-styled breakfast to burritos and specialities. The lunch menu options include burgers, sandwiches and baskets. They are famously known for their cheeseburger that comes with two slices of cheese on it and are “Home of the Hand Dipped Corndog.”
Rick has been cooking in his kitchen for eight years. Both traveled with their families their entire lives with the outdoor amusement industry. Rick believes that “pride isn’t just an ingredient, but has everything to do with taste.” He is a self-taught cook who puts his heart into every meal served. When conversing with his customers, he will always respond with “always 100%.”
Find Rick’s Kitchen on Facebook and locals can find them online on Doordash and Grubhub for food delivery. For more information, call 928-342-8143.
*****
The Joint Chiropractic will open its doors on Thursday at 1418 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Suite H3, in the Yuma Palms Regional Shopping Center, next to GameStop, Subway and GNC.
It offers “affordable, convenient and accessible” chiropractic care and spine care provided by licensed chiropractors for individuals and families looking for relief from lower back pain, sciatica pain and migraines, as well as “a pathway to wellness with chiropractic’s natural, drug-free approach to healthcare.”
The Joint will be open nights and weekends with no appointments required. It promises affordable personalized care plans with no insurance hassles, requirements or copays.
For more information, call 928-365-3159.
*****
TLC Management is moving on Thursday from 670 E. 32nd St. Suite 9, to 250 W. 24th St., Suite O. TLC is a full service property management company that specializes in the rental of single-family homes in Yuma and the Foothills.
In addition, the company has announced that broker/owner Paul Cavanagh is retiring and Themis Cavanagh will now be the designated broker for this business.
For more information, call 928-726-5557.
Have you noticed a project on the corner of South Avenue 3E and East 32nd Street in the Ramster Industrial Park? Crews for Evans Custom Concrete are preparing the site for the construction of 12,000-square-foot and 10,000-square-foot metal buildings that will be constructed by Pat Walker Construction. Ron Martin is building new offices and warehouses at 3234 and 3246 S. Florence Lane with plans to lease and/or sell the buildings. For more information, call 928-726-3342.
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
Certificates of Occupancy Issued: Chavez Plaza/Code Boutique, 1580 S. Avenue A, new retail building;
Building Permits Issued: Alside Windows, 7550 E. 30th St.,for a new truck dock; Circle K, 6544 E. 32nd St., for a demo/rebuild of a new store and fuel canopies; Exceptional Healthcare, 2648 S. Araby Road, for a new community hospital; RV World, 5875 E. Gila Ridge Road, for a new shade structure.
New Plans Submitted for Review: La Quinta Hotel and Suites, grading/utilities plans for The Fields at Castle Dome Subdivision.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears.
I welcome your questions, and if I find the answer, I will include it in the column.