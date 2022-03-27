Carnitas El Taste is opening a second restaurant in Yuma, this one closer to the Foothills. The new restaurant will open in late April or early May at 5836 E. 32nd St., in the former space of El Señor Taco de Tijuana.
The second place is due to the success of the first restaurant at 3250 S. 4th Ave., Suite D, next to Cal Ranch.
“We had people that would leave because we didn’t have enough room. People would show up, it’d be packed, and they would leave,” owner Juan Barajas explained.
The restaurant specializes in a Mexican pork dish called “carnitas,” which means “little meats” in Spanish. “The food is homemade. It reminds you of home cooking, reminds of grandma’s cooking from Mexico. It brings you back home,” Barajas said.
“These are my grandma’s recipes from my mom’s side and grandma’s recipes on my dad’s side. It’s really good food.”
The new restaurant is being remodeled and will have an automatic tortilla maker, a bar and back patio. Barajas decided to buy the tortilla maker since they buy so many corn tortillas anyway, and this way, they can also offer them for sale to customers who want to have a barbecue or cook for themselves “but they want fresh-made tortillas.”
The new location will have an al pastor trompo, the vertical rotating spit where meat is shaved off into tacos. Both the tortilla maker and the trompo, which literally means “spinning top” due to the shape, will be in view of the public.
Barajas wants to give customers not just good food but an experience. They will be able to see the tortillas being made and the meat being cooked and cut. “Just something different in Yuma,” he added.
Barajas is also working on opening a food truck, which will probably be set up downtown. “There’s not really that much Mexican food down there. I just want to bring good food to Yuma. Our food is delicious and I want more people to experience it,” he said.
The first restaurant was to make his mom, Marina Barajas, happy. “My mom’s dream was to own a restaurant. I also wanted to make her dream a reality, and I did.”
However, his ultimate dream would be to franchise Carnitas El Taste. “I’m trying to bring more jobs. I want to open more restaurants,” Barajas said. “My dream is to one day franchise Carnitas El Taste. I want it to be all over the United States so everyone can experience my grandma’s cooking because it’s amazing.”
And if you’re wondering about the name, Barajas explained that Carnitas El Taste conveys the idea of something that tastes good, but it was also the name of a restaurant in La Paz, Baja California, owned by a friend of his dad Francisco.
“It was called El Taste, and I added carnitas to the name,” Barajas said.
To reach Carnitas El Taste, call 928-259-7018.
*****
Coach Berta’s Swim School officially launched March 17.
The coaching expert has been working with all ages and levels of swimmers since 1979, with classes in water safety for beginners up to competition level athletes offering stroke analysis and improvement techniques.
Although based in Yuma, Coach Berta is willing to travel and do video stroke analysis for athletes.
For more information, email to CoachBertasSwimSchool@yahoo.com.
*****
Durón’s El Zarape Restaurant and Cantina permanently closes the location at 1905 W. 8th St., today at 4 p.m.
The Durón family is now looking for a new place and asking customers for help in finding the “great new location.” They promise that the new place will continue to use the original Durón family recipes.
They also shared this message for customers: “We want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the love and support you’ve given us since 1988. Gracias por todo FAMILIA.”
Stay tuned for more information.
*****
We ran the wrong address for Yuma RV & Boat Storage last week. The correct address is 2145 S. Harley Drive in Yuma, with easy access right off Interstate 8. I used the address listed in the weekly permit reports, but it was apparently incorrect.
The newly opened storage facility offers multiple sizes completely indoor, gated and secured. The facility also offers propane, a dump station, 24-hour access, U-Haul rentals and the ability to pay online, set up automatic payments and access your account at any time.
For more information, call 928-366-1311.
*****
The City of Yuma issued the following business licenses in December:
•AUTOS: Bobby Combs Rv Centers, 4710 E. 32nd St., 928-237-4447.
• CONTRACTOR: Progressive Roofing, 23 N. 35th Ave., Phoenix, 602-278-4900.
• DEPARTMENT STORE: JCPenney, 1375 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, 928-782-5782.
• DOOR TO DOOR SOLICITOR: Michael B Dean, 4931 N. 300 West, Provo, Utah, 801-506-6182.
• FARMER’S MARKET PROPRIETOR OR VENDOR: Yorshia Creates, Yuma Palms Shopping Center, 928-225-0450.
• GROCERY: Food City 124, 2600 W. 16th St., 480-895-9350; Food City 114, 1240 W 8th St., 480-895-9350.
• ITINERANT VENDOR: Desert Rose Animal Rescue and Rehab Inc., 2378 W. 24th St., 928-294-5683.
• RESTAURANTS: Peter Piper Pizza, 2850 S. Pacific Ave., 928-726-9630; Chuck E Cheese’s, 620, 1348 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, 928-343-1022.
• SALON/SPA/BARBER: Empure, 1455 W. 16th St., Suite D5, 928-919-0891; Kaylee Family Hair Salon, 2540 S. 4th Ave., Suite 3, 928-817-7397.
• SERVICE PROVIDER: Mobile Rv Repair, 13290 E. 55th Lane, 928-750-2928; Elevate By Mia, 780 E. 39th Place, 928-247-5083; Nacho’s Pool Service, 4374 W. 14th St, 928-581-2961; Trinity Care Service, 1841 W. 25th St.; Corporal Building Services, 8250 Camino Santa Fe, Suite K, San Diego, California, 858-586-0060; Draper Maintenance Company, 3253 W. 1st St., 928-276-3667; Effort Cleaning Service, 11473 S. Joshua Lane, 928-323-2805; Edec Services, 3660 W. 25th Place, 831-800-4366; Ruth’s Cleaning Service, 1542 N. 4th Ave., Space 71 San Luis, 760-208-7569; Clean Slate Surface Preparation, 12579 E. 37th St., 480-390-7261; Castillos Handyman and Construction, 2050 S. Magnolia Ave., 928-955-3231; Bodyology Massage Center, 1292 S. 5th Ave., 928-581-1242; Julian’s Auto Repair, 1930 W. 1st St., 928-271-2531; Aja Janitorial Services, 774 W. Jacobs St., Somerton, 928-285-4102; Grind & Shine, 3532 W. 16th Place, 928-941-6743.
• SPECIALTY STORES: Genoa Healthcare, 1185 S. Redondo Center Drive, Suite 1, 928-318-6176; Suspiros Cakes, 2241 S. Avenue A, Suite 29, 602-578-2370.
*****
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction updates for this week:
• Building Permits Issued: Blue Fox Restaurant, 2355 S. 4th Ave., for interior/exterior renovations; Fairway Mortgage, 6255 E. 26th St., Suites E-G, for tenant improvements.
• New Plans Submitted for Review: Goodwill, for a new retail thrift store at the northeast corner of South Jesse Way and East 17th Street in the Gomez Plaza; Mohave Spas, 1150 S. Castle Dome Ave., Suite. B, for tenant improvements; Royal Nails and Spa, 2383 W. 24th St., Suite 117, for tenant improvements.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears. I welcome your questions, and if I find the answer, I will run it in the column.