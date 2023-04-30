Did you catch the long-awaited grand opening of the Children’s Museum of Yuma County? The ribbon-cutting was held on April 21 at 200 S. Main St., in downtown Yuma.

The Children’s Museum encourages kids of all ages and across Yuma to play, explore and imagine with exhibits and programs that emphasize hands-on engagement and learning through experience, employing play as a tool to spark the inherent creativity, curiosity and imagination of children.

