Did you catch the long-awaited grand opening of the Children’s Museum of Yuma County? The ribbon-cutting was held on April 21 at 200 S. Main St., in downtown Yuma.
The Children’s Museum encourages kids of all ages and across Yuma to play, explore and imagine with exhibits and programs that emphasize hands-on engagement and learning through experience, employing play as a tool to spark the inherent creativity, curiosity and imagination of children.
The museum is open to the public Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and then after a lunch break, 1:30-4 p.m.
Admission fee is $8 per person for those over the age of 12 months old. Admission lasts all day, so if you want to come back in the afternoon, you do not have to pay twice.
For additional information, email Christine Bryant, operations and education manager, at christine@yumachildrensmuseum.com.
*****
Sunset Health celebrated the addition of two new buildings with a ribbon-cutting ceremony performed by the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday. The ceremony took place at the North Yuma Clinic located at 675 S. Avenue B in Yuma.
Sunset added the Conference and Fleet Buildings to the North Yuma campus. The buildings are for administrative purposes only and do not offer direct patient care services.
The Fleet Building provides storage for the mobile medical and dental vans, a shop area for furniture and equipment maintenance and storage space for building maintenance small equipment. A section of the building is dedicated for temperature-controlled records, supplies and small equipment storage.
The Conference Building provides a new home for the Sunset Board of Directors, a large conference room for provider meetings, nursing support in-service meetings, various standing committee meetings and two “medium size” meeting rooms. The building provides a home for the Patient Access Center (Patient Scheduling/Call Center) and the Care Coordination Departmental staff.
All staff and meeting room space in this building was designed to accommodate space distancing with virtual meeting capacity.
The addition of these buildings frees up much needed space in patient care clinics. Both new buildings support the patient care activities ongoing at Sunset Health clinics.
The buildings were designed by CDG Architects in Tucson and built using an owner-build relationship with Loven Contracting out of Flagstaff.
*****
Yuma residents can now experience the newly remodeled Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2675 W. 8th St., as the project is now complete.
To celebrate the store improvements, Walmart hosted a grand reopening celebration on Friday and presented grants totaling $8,000 to three community organizations: the AdvoKate Foundation, Yuma Relay for Life and the Atticus Kindness Project.
The celebration included activities with local vendors, including Pepsi, Coca-Cola and Frito Lay, featuring appearances by Chester Cheetah and the Coca-Cola Polar Bear. There were also special guest appearances from the Walmart Radio DJs, the Yuma Chamber of Commerce, representatives from the Mayor’s Office, Miss Yuma County, who sang the national anthem, and the Kofa High School Band and Gadsden Elementary Folkloric Dance Club. The popular local restaurant Mr. G’s had its food truck on-site.
The store remodel included several department transformations and the expansion of innovations that will help customers save time, according to a press release.
“We’re always striving to make our customers’ lives easier,” said Walmart store manager Stephanie Myers, as she invited the Yuma community to come see the many enhancements throughout the store.
Customers will enjoy an expanded pharmacy, including two additional drive-thru windows; upgrades to the front end of the store; and an updated online grocery department with additional parking spots for pickup.
*****
Mitchell’s Merchant Patrol Security has a new address. The security company has moved to 3813 E. 24th Place in Yuma.
Mitchell’s, which was voted as Yuma’s Best 2022, offers on-site security guard services for 24 hours or smaller specified periods of time. The company offers vehicle patrol services, allowing us to set up nightly stops according to your needs to always make sure you are getting the highest measure of security possible.
It also offers event services such as weddings, quinceañeras, birthday parties, city events, car shows and sporting events. Past events include city celebrations, the Yuma County Fair and much more.
For more information, call 928-782-2376.
*****
I apologize again to Randy and Katie Small for running the wrong photo in the Comings and Goings column published April 9. The caption misidentified the owners of Get Axed Yuma.
The correct photo as published here shows the Smalls, who announced the grand opening of Get Axed Yuma on April 15.
As a refresher: Get Axed Yuma, located at 1305 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Space L2, has 15 bays for throwing axes, knives, or both. Projection targets feature 12 digital games. All ages are welcome, however, only those 12 and older can throw axes and knives.
Get Axed is also a sports bar with 15 TVs for watching sports and other events. It offers beer, wine and seltzers. Outside food is welcome, but no outside drinks. It also has themed trivia nights.
To make reservations, go to www.getaxed.com/yuma. For more information, call 916-501-0698.
*****
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week and last:
• CERTIFICATES OF OCCUPANCY:
All Secure Self Storage, 7505 E. 32nd St., for modular storage units, Phase 3; Get Axed Yuma, 1305 S. Yuma Palms Parkway., Unit L-2, following tenant improvements; Yuma Children’s Museum, 200 S. Main St., following tenant improvements.
• BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: Chapman Chevrolet/Buick, 775 E. 32nd St., for a showroom remodel; Fry’s, 500 W. 24th St., for a store remodel; GH Dairy, 2505 S. Industrial Ave., for a new shop building; Student Choice High School, 1730 S. 4th Ave., for tenant improvements; Valley Surgical Resources, 1536 S. 9th Ave., for tenant improvements; Hardknocks LLC, 1893 E. 16th St., for new retail building; PMG Building, 350 E. 16th St., for alterations to Suites 204, 305, 405, 406 and 407; Residence Inn by Marriott, 1688 S. Sunridge Drive, for new 114-room hotel; YUHSD, Gila Ridge High School, 7150 E. 24th St., for sag lab renovations; YUHSD, Gila Ridge High School, 7150 E. 24th St., for renovations to the culinary lab and law classroom.
• NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: Angry Italian Restaurant, 2680 S. 4th Ave., for interior renovations; GF Investments, 7140 E. 30th St., for two new commercial and industrial buildings; Slim Chickens, 1617 S. 6th Ave., for a new restaurant; Surfin’ Chicken, 2501 S. Avenue B (Walmart), for tenant improvements; Yuma Liquor Store, 2411 S. 4th Ave., for an addition and alterations for a new liquor store, Yuma Regional Behavioral Health, Plaza Del Este, 32nd Street and Avenue 7E, for new behavioral health.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.