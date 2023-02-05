Chretin’s Mexican Restaurant and Cantina is now open inside the Cocopah Korner Store, located at 3446 US Highway 95, right across from Cocopah Casino in Somerton.
Now you can get many of your Chretin’s favorites at the drive-thru, without having to leave your car. You can also order inside the convenience store. It’s open everyday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
As for opening a Chretin’s in the Foothills, those plans are still on. “We are still building in the old Icons building for the Foothills location,” owner Robby Rodriguez told me.
He plans to take over the former space of Zydeco Grill, originally called Icons, at 11411 S. Fortuna Road, in the Yuma East Shopping Center.
Here’s a refresher on Chretin’s long history in Yuma. The main restaurant, now located at the corner of 16th Street and Arizona Avenue, has its roots in a dance hall started by Rodriguez’s great-grandparents, Jose and Engracia Chretin.
Jose “Joe Jr.” Chretin officially established the restaurant in 1946. Joe’s siblings and their children, including Raymond, Robby’s grandfather, all had a hand in running it.
After many years, the restaurant was sold outside the family, but Rodriguez decided to buy it back in 2018. He now runs it with help from his family and longtime employees.
*****
Vloggers, podcasters, influencers and media people now have a new place where they can work. The Yuma Main Library and Yuma Library Foundation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday to mark the grand opening of a new Media Studio Room.
Located inside the Main Library, the Media Studio Room and Arizona Room offer dedicated equipment, computers, software and space for production and editing.
The room has all the equipment needed to produce a demo or launch a podcast. For vlogging and YouTube needs, a green screen is set up with two softboxes and stands.
The Arizona Room is equipped with a ThinkStation P348 Tower Workstation with editing software including Cakewalk, Audacity, Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and Audition.
The Yuma Library Foundation provided the funding for the media studio. In celebration of its 25th anniversary, the Yuma Library Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, presented a check for $25,000 to the Yuma County Library District in December for the creation of a media studio for Yuma County library cardholders.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
*****
Yuma County will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the long-awaited Foothills Multipurpose Complex, and the public is invited to attend.
The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the east parking lot of the Yuma County Foothills Library Branch, 13226 E. South Frontage Road.
The Board of Supervisors recently awarded the construction contract to Merrill Development. Construction will take place through May 31.
The Foothills Multipurpose Complex will be developed on the land adjacent to the Foothills Library. The park will include a family friendly space with a grassy area, a walking pathway, a ramada with picnic tables, a children’s playground and an asphalt parking lot.
Arizona State Parks and Trails, in collaboration with Yuma County, is funding the project.
*****
Did you catch this story in last week’s Yuma Sun? Yuma Regional Medical Center, in partnership with Horizon Health, will open a new inpatient behavioral health center in Yuma on Monday.
The YRMC Behavioral Health Center is located at 7201 E. 31st Place, off 32nd Street.
The 24-bed facility will provide psychiatric inpatient care for adults ages 18 to 64, although initially the center will only admit patients ages 18 to 55. The large rooms are semi-private, with two beds each.
The center will initially begin with 12 patients and expand to full capacity within the year. At this time, the facility will only accept direct admissions from YRMC Emergency Department or YRMC’s medical floors.
The facility is designed to provide a “warm, welcoming environment” and includes a sensory room to help patients “soothe, calm and focus” through both audio and visual equipment and programming. The specialized sensory room was made possible by “generous” donations to the Foundation of YRMC.
The facility is designed for short-term stays, from five to seven days. Most patients just need two to four days of intervention, crisis management and medication adjustment.
Patients will have 30 hours of program therapy per week. Their days will be filled with group and music therapy, physician time, mealtimes and other activities, such as learning how to manage their medications.
Hospital officials noted that this facility is much needed. Patients currently might be up to 10 days in the ED waiting for a bed in an out-of-town facility.
*****
The Hills GastroPub, 1245 W. Desert Hills Drive, will officially open with a full menu, including dinner, on Thursday. To mark the occasion, the restaurant will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony that same day.
The restaurant, at the city-owned Desert Hills Golf Course, currently serves breakfast and lunch from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
The Yuma-based Guzman Hospitality Group, under the leadership of chef Eddie Guzman, has taken over the restaurant for the next five years, with the option to renew.
The Hills GastroPub serves the dining needs of golfers and the public as well as caters onsite special events such as golf outings and tournaments, weddings, birthdays and other occasions.
Owners Eddie and Yessie Guzman also operate Julieanna’s Seafood & Steakhouse, 1951 W. 25th St., and Takos & Beer in 2017, 2071 S. 4th Ave.
Chef Eddie is a former executive sous chef at the Bouchon Bistro and banquet chef at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.
To reach The Hills GastroPub, call 928-318-2008.
*****
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
• CERTIFICATES OF OCCUPANCY ISSUED: Yuma Regional Medical Center, 2400 S. Avenue A, for MRI Suite renovations; YRMC, 2261 S. Avenue B, for Endoscopy/Outpatient Surgery Center Renovations.
• BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: 4th Avenue Gym, 300 W. 22nd St., for an addition; Community Medical Associates, 201 S. 1st Ave., for tenant improvements;
• NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: Get Axed Yuma Axe Throwing, 1305 S. Yuma Palms Pkwy., Suite L2, for tenant improvements.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.