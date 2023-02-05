Chretin’s Mexican Restaurant and Cantina is now open inside the Cocopah Korner Store, located at 3446 US Highway 95, right across from Cocopah Casino in Somerton.

Now you can get many of your Chretin’s favorites at the drive-thru, without having to leave your car. You can also order inside the convenience store. It’s open everyday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

