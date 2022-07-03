I heard a couple of rumors ... that Chretin’s Mexican Restaurant and Cantina is moving into the Foothills and also opening a small restaurant in the new Cocopah convenience store.
Any truth to these? I asked owner Robby Rodriguez, and he said, “All true! Currently working on those locations.”
He confirmed that he’s looking into taking over the former space of Zydeco Grill, originally called Icons, at 11411 S. Fortuna Road in the Yuma East Shopping Center.
The Cocopah Korner Store, which opened in the fall of 2020, is located across the street from the Cocopah Casino in Somerton. It’s a gas station, convenience store and truck stop, and hopefully soon, a restaurant.
We’ll share more details as the projects come to fruition.
In case you’re not familiar with Chretin’s, it has a long history in Yuma. The restaurant, now located at the corner of 16th Street and Arizona Avenue, has its roots in a dance hall started by Rodriguez’s great-grandparents, Jose and Engracia Chretin.
Jose “Joe Jr.” Chretin officially established the restaurant in 1946. Joe’s siblings and their children, including Raymond, Robby’s grandfather, all had a hand in running it.
After many years, the restaurant was sold, but Rodriguez decided to bring it back into the family in 2018. He bought it and now it’s in his hands with help from his sons, a sister, his father, an uncle, an aunt, a cousin and some longtime employees.
*****
Vida Holistic Healing, located at 502 S. Orange Ave., recently opened right behind Mr. G’s on 4th Avenue. Allyse Rust, the owner, is in her 12th year of working as a licensed massage therapist. She is also a Reiki practitioner and tarot card reader at the center.
Rust graduated in 2010 from the massage therapy program at Arizona Western College and specializes in deep tissue massage as well as prenatal massage, cupping and scraping.
She pointed out that Vida Holistic Healing is “Yuma’s first and only full-service holistic healing center offering different types of all-natural healing modalities for the relief of physical pain as well as emotional and spiritual trauma.”
It offers massage therapy, Reiki levels one and two, yoga, sound therapy, tarot and oracle card readings, natal chart readings, holistic chiropractic care and more. It also offers a variety of workshops and classes that change monthly.
“I opened the business with the dream of opening a safe space to offer healing for the people in my community, to offer comfortable and alternative ways for people to relieve stress, worry, anxiety and to rediscover who they are, to love and accept their true self,” Rust said.
“As a firm believer in eastern medicine and holistic ways of keeping the mind, body and spirit healthy and aligned, I wanted to create an all-in-one center where people can come enjoy multiple modalities under one roof.”
Business hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only. Customers can contact Vida Holistic Healing by calling 928-256-3051 or messaging on Instagram at @vidaholistichealing or through Facebook.
*****
Local Roots is now sharing space with Rolls and Bowls at 1627 Cesar Chavez St. in San Luis, Arizona. Abraham Andrade, owner of both eateries, serves sandwiches, melts, salads and soups in the new space.
The Local Roots menu includes items such as Southwest and seafood salads, shrimp melt, chipotle tuna and bacon grill sandwiches, cream of broccoli and Southwest corn soups and more.
To reach Local Roots, call 928-550-5342.
*****
A slew of businesses have moved. The Lupita Ortiz American Family Insurance Agency moved from 1325 W. 16th St. into a newly constructed, and may I add, striking building at 1606 S. 6th Ave.
Ortiz and her team, along with the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, celebrated the grand opening of their new office with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.
Ortiz. has been an agent since 2005. Her agency is committed to “protecting dreams” in Yuma, whether it’s purchasing a car, buying property, managing an investment property, starting a small business or leaving behind a legacy. For more information, call 928-373-2525.
*****
Martin’s Motorcycle Specialties has moved from the corner of Fortuna Road and East 40th Street to 11838 S. Foothills Blvd., Suite D, and will be fully operational starting Tuesday. The shop shares the building with Foothills Blvd Laundromat, All Seasons Beauty Bar and Love Me 2 Times Second-Hand Shoppe.
Martin’s offers engine and fuel system service and repair on all makes and models, including street and dirt bikes, ATVs and side-by-sides. It also has parts and accessories and new tires, which can be mounted and balanced.
Jim Martin, with more than 30 years experience and an extensive background in both motocross and road racing, opened Martin’s Motorcycle Specialties in the Foothills in 2018 with the promise of “premium service at affordable prices.”
He owned a shop in San Diego for 10 years before friends persuaded him to move to Yuma since he had already spent a lifetime boating on the Colorado River. To reach the shop, call 928-342-8372.
*****
Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. has moved a very short distance over, from 899 E. Plaza Circle, Suite 2, to the Arizona Western College Downtown Center at 3151 S. Redondo Center Drive.
“We are moving in order to partner with the AWC and Small Business Development Center on several workforce and entrepreneurial projects, including the new Yuma Commercial Kitchen,” said Julie Engel, president and CEO of GYEDC.
“We have been in the Plaza Circle location for over 10 years and want to express our gratitude to the Shadle family, Pete and Amy Gill, and their commercial partners. We have loved every minute of our time in this space,” she noted.
This past year GYEDC began sharing space with the University of Arizona Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture. YCEDA will now be using the entire office at Plaza Circle while GYEDC will be downsizing its space in the SBDC.
GYEDC is the economic development entity for Yuma County and the municipalities of Yuma, San Luis, Somerton and Wellton.
“I would like to thank Dr. (Daniel) Corr, Reetika Dhawan and Ross Poppenberger for allowing us to share this space and helping make the transition as seamless as possible. We are very excited to be starting this new chapter in tandem with a new fiscal year,” Engel said.
Corr is president of AWC, Dhawan is vice president of workforce development and career and technical education at AWC and a GYEDC board member, and Poppenberger is vice president of finance and administration services at AWC.
To reach GYEDC, call 928-782-7774.
*****
And for those wanting to register to vote or check the status of their voter registration, keep in mind that the office of the Yuma County Recorder and Election Services has moved.
The voter registration entrance is now at 102 S. Main St., on the southwest corner of 1st Street and Main Street, in the former location of Hoppstetter’s Office Products.
The registration deadline is Tuesday. For more information, call 928-373-6034.
*****
Here are the business licenses issued by the City of Yuma in April:
• CONTRACTORS: Rebath and Kitchens, 4102 W. Adams St., Suites 4-6, Phoenix, 480-998-8900; Cal-West Fire Protection of Arizona, 2375 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix; HP Communications, 13341 Temescal Canyon Road, Corona, California, 951-572-1200; Cube’s Pools and Spas, 2791 W. County 17¼ St., Somerton, 928-955-6095.
• DEPARTMENT STORE: Cosette Collective, 2816 S. 4th Ave., Suite A, 928-446-7618.
• DOOR TO DOOR SOLICITOR: Eduardo Gonzalez Gallardo, 984 S. 47th Ave., 509-362-1179.
• ENTERTAINMENT: St. Paul’s Event Center, 643 S. 2nd Ave., 928-210-4878.
• ITINERANT VENDOR: Granny’s Bubble Waffles, 2575 S. Virginia Drive; Golden Sun, 100-300 block of Main Street, 218-407-3884.
• RESTAURANT: Original Yuma’s Red Tacos, 2601 S. 4th Ave., 928-919-4175.
• RETAIL: Wicked Little Treats, 7288 E. 36th Place, 253-625-3852; Bard of the Sand Publishing, 1149 E. Hacienda Drive, 928-271-0510; Red Scorpion Books & LCJ Inspired, 233 W. 26th St., 928-430-0456; Styx N Stonz, 304 S. Main St., 442-354-0667.
• SALON/SPA/BARBER: Shelby House, 1195 S. 5th Ave., 928-304-5010; Aloha New Skin, 2115 S. Arizona Ave., Suite 8.
• SERVICE PROVIDER: Tolbert and Sons, 11315 E. 27th Place, 928-955-3184; 1 Up CPR, 1840 S. 4th Ave., Suite 21, 928-919-1215; Ciia Cleaning Services, 13255 S. Renee Ave., 928-446-4388; A&L Recruiting, 712 S. Vaughn Ave., Suite 3R, 928-366-7408; Centaur Yard Services, 7784 S. Pritchard Ave., 928-446-7818; Economy Muffler Service, 2337 S. 1st Ave., 928-329-9102; Alex Leal, 1414 S. 5th Ave., 928-294-8798; Vega Express Mobile Mechanic, 3242 W. Lucky Lou St., Somerton, 408-337-7697; Express BBQ Cleaning, 7837 E. County 2nd St., 547-802-6253; RGG Landscape, 3820 E. Meredith Place, 928-246-7401; Hood Max, 215 Huntington St., Suite B, Huntington Beach, California, 714-585-1495; S&J Mobile Wash, 5201 E. Highway 95, Suite 225, 928-430-6753; Fit In 4 Life, 3739 S. Joshua Way, 928-723-6851; DC Welding Fabrication, 2710 E. 16th St., Rear B, 928-248-7778; Valenzuela’s Car Wash Mobile, 2931 S. 27th Drive, 928-459-0802; Undented, 3330 E. Amanda Aguirre Court, San Luis, 928-977-6125; Nextlevel Landscape & Tree Care, 10393 E. 38th Place, 928-785-7216; 287 Tire Shop, 1895 W. County 17th St., Somerton, 928-627-4145.
• SWAP MEET: 928 Night Market, Yuma Palms Shopping Center, 928-398-1654.
• TELECOMMUNICATIONS: Phantom Technologies, 8093 E. 26th St., 928-257-8451.
• TRANSPORTATION: Uber X, 10339 E. 39th Way, 928-366-0134; Shuttles Diaz Transportacion,1563 E. San Francisco St., San Luis, 928-276-5261; Colorado Reds Transportation, 150 W. 20th Place, 928-236-4979.
• WHOLESALE: Medline Industries, 3173 E. 43rd St.; RRP Liquidations, 3795 W. 22nd Lane, Suite 12, 831-998-2939.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.