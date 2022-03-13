Clean Freak Car Wash recently broke ground in San Luis, Arizona, to mark the start of construction for the company’s second state-of-the-art express car wash in Yuma County.
The San Luis location will be located at 1615 Main St., in front of Walmart, and is expected to begin operating in the summer of 2022.
In keeping with the Clean Freak commitment to protect resources in Arizona, they will be using a sophisticated water reclaim system to reduce water waste. They have been providing “freaky clean” washes in Arizona for more than 13 years and three years in Yuma at their 328 W. 16th St. location.
The company plans to open its new location this summer.
“We are thrilled to join the San Luis community and expand our footprint in Yuma County with the opening of our 2nd location,” CEO Stu Crum said. “Being adjacent to Walmart, right on Main Street, is ideal to serve our future customers. We are honored to have the opportunity to provide a superior wash experience, in an ultra-convenient, eco-friendly environment in San Luis. This opportunity truly excites the Clean Freak team,” he concluded.
“It is great to see new businesses and companies coming to San Luis,” Mayor Gerardo Sanchez noted. “Our community’s growth now demands certain business and services to be provided locally. We are excited to welcome Clean Freak to San Luis, Arizona.”
*****
The former Yuma Mesa RV Park is now the Rocking K Grande RV Park, 5590 E. 32nd St. The park has new owners and management.
Looking for an annual home for your RV? This new park has 180 spaces for less than $300 per month as well as a 24/7 heated pool and jacuzzi, billiard room, clubhouse, and many more amenities.
Residents must be 21 or older and pass a background check. No children.
For more information, contact Rachelle Yoder-Cowan at Rockingkgrande@gmail.com or 928-726-5957.
*****
It’s official! Dr. Todd Runyan is now with Bio Family Clinic, 11274 S. Fortuna Road, Suites 1-4.
Last week a reader asked what had happened to the orthopedic specialist after learning that he was no longer with Yuma Regional Medical Center. Although Runyan is no longer with YRMC, he retains his medical privileges as a member of the YRMC medical staff.
The orthopedic specialist is now accepting new patients at Bio Family Clinics. He has more than 21 years experience in orthopedics and more than a decade practicing in Yuma. He specializes in rotator cuff tears, elbows, hands, carpal tunnel syndrome, sports injuries, fracture care, hips and knees.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 928-345-2150.
*****
Camarena Law recently celebrated the relocation grand opening of its new office and 33 years of doing business with carne asada, music and guest speakers.
Candy Camarena is now practicing law at 2450 S. 4th Ave., Suite 102, in Yuma.
Camarena sold the property that formerly housed his office at 217 S. 2nd Ave., which was located across from the Yuma County Justice Center and Historic Courthouse. Camarena offered it to Yuma County first, the county made an offer, and the personal injury attorney accepted.
Camarena was born in Yuma and raised in Somerton as the son of a migrant farmworker, according to his website. He attended Kofa High School, Arizona Western College and Arizona State University.
To reach Camarena Law, call 928-782-0550.
*****
Here are the Yuma Commercial Project updates for this week:
Certificates of Occupancy Issued: Sharkey’s Backpacks, 2820 S. 4th Ave., Suite C, for tenant improvements.
Building Permits Issued: StorWise Self Storage, 3090 S. Avenue 3E, for an addition to the self storage buildings; Tacos Marlyn, 2820 S. 4th Ave., Suite A, for tenant improvements.
New Plans Submitted for Review: Spencrazi, 2994 S. Kyla Ave., for interior alterations for two tenant suites.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears. I welcome your questions, and if I find the answer, I will include it in the column.