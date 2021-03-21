Want to say yes to the dress (or tuxedo)? Then head to the Code Boutique, which recently moved to a newly constructed building at 1580 S. Avenue A, at the northwest corner of 16th Street.
While the new store was being built, owners Brandon and Synthya Chavez combined Code Boutique and Senny’s Bridal and Accessories at a temporary home at 2385 S. 4th Ave.
Code Boutique offers formal wear and tuxedo rentals for weddings, quinceañeras, proms, military balls, etc., and Senny’s has jewelry and accessories for brides and special occasions.
Code Boutique is now open from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Senny’s
Bridal and Accessories will open April 1.
The telephone number for the dual businesses remains the same: 928-782-3242.
*****
Nikki’s Chickies Farm Shop celebrated the grand opening of its new home on Saturday. The shop is now located at 1700 S. 1st Ave., Suite 309.
Local beekeepers and Medjool date farmers Nicole and Tyler Burns established Nikki’s Chickies in 2016 with the idea of offering fresh items to the local community. Both born and raised in Yuma, running a small farm and saving bees are their passions.
They offer farm-to-table products from their “happy” bees and chickens, including pure, raw honey, straight from the hive to the jar and even your doorstep, if you request free delivery.
The shop carries fresh eggs, gift baskets and honey tepache kombucha, made by Lucha Kombucha with Nikki’s Chickies raw honey. They grow, harvest and sell jumbo medjool dates and make delicious date bread. All products and goods are made and packaged personally by Tyler and Nicole.
“Getting to share that with our community is very rewarding for us,” the couple noted.
Got a beehive on your property? Don’t exterminate! Save the bees. Nikki’s Chickies will relocate the bees to their farm. Pease call 928-580-7454 or go to www.nikkischickies.com to find out more.
*****
Title Alliance, an employee-owned family of full-service title insurance and escrow agencies, has opened a new office in Yuma. The office is located at 2511 E. 24th St., Suite B.
Title Alliance has partnered with Keller Williams Yuma. With this addition, the company will have expanded the company’s growing footprint to more than 10 locations in Arizona and more than 50 offices nationwide.
“We recently celebrated the five-year anniversary of our first office opening in Arizona. Now, Title Alliance is expanding its reach in Arizona as we continue to see this fast-growing market has great opportunities,” said Jim Campbell, CEO of Title Alliance.
“Opening the Yuma office will help us achieve our goals to more efficiently provide the Southwest communities with the service and integrity Title Alliance is known for already in over 10 offices across the state,” he added.
The company’s business model is to form successful single and multi-state title joint ventures with lenders, realtors and builders. Title Alliance works with its partners to establish in-house title and settlement operations, dramatically enhancing customer service and increasing profits. Prospective candidates looking for a new opportunity in the Yuma area, and beyond, can visit https://titleallianceltd.easyapply.co/ for current job openings.
To reach the Yuma office, call 928-247-6195.
*****
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
Certificates of Occupancy Issued: Vega & Vega Engineering/Agua Real H2O, 2619 S. Avenue 2½ E, for a new office and warehouse.
Building Permits Issued: Kofa High School, 3100 S. Avenue A, for a rebuild of Castle Wall at the football stadium; Yuma Association of Realtors, 290 S. 1st Ave., for interior alterations; Ron Marin, 3234 and 3246 S. Florence Lane, for new office/warehouse.
New Plans Submitted for Review: Cielo Verde Apartments, Avenue 8E, for 147 Units; Massage Envy, 2377 S. 22nd Drive, for tenant improvements.
*****
