The Boteo Family recently opened Cosette Collective at 2816 S. 4th Ave., Suite A, in Yuma.
It’s primarily a women’s boutique featuring clothing and accessories for women of all shapes and sizes. The boutique offers clothing sizes XS all the way through 3XL. It also just brought in a selection of menswear.
Celeste Boteo explained why the family opened the store: “Fashion has always been a passion, hobby and creative outlet for my sister and I. After some hardships, we finally mustered up the courage to take a chance and start something new in hopes to offer something new and different to Yuma County.”
She pointed out what makes their business special. “We try our best to listen to our customers, build relationships and help eliminate the taboos of the fashion industry. We want to make fashion approachable and for our customers to feel comfortable with their clothing, no matter their taste, size or budget. Fashion should be fun so you can expect our collections to be daring and lively,” Boteo noted.
Cosette Boutique is open Monday and Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The shop is currently closed Wednesdays.
Reach the boutique on Instagram with the handle @CosetteCollective (look for the icon with two Cs), as well as Facebook and TikTok.
“We would like for everyone to know that we are very thankful for the opportunity to serve this community that we know and love. Every bit of support has been deeply appreciated. If you haven’t stopped by yet, make sure to stop by and check us out! We look forward to getting to know you,” Boteo said.
******
Curtis Moklebust went out on his own and opened Desert Automotive & Diesel at 11881 S. Fortuna Road, in the Yuma Foothills.
The local husband-and-wife team (with Bethany being the wife) strive to bring excellent diesel and automotive care and customer service to the Yuma community.
Desert Automotive & Diesel is an automotive and light duty diesel shop providing “high quality and convenient” bumper-to-bumper repairs.
Backed by a master certified automotive/diesel mechanic with 15-plus years of experience, the Moklebusts aim to provide “100% customer satisfaction with honesty, quality work and repairs being completed in a timely manner.”
“We look forward to meeting you and helping you get back on the road,” the Moklebusts posted.
Hours may vary as the small family-owned business gets started. To set up an appointment or for more information, call 928-304-2863.
******
RRP Liquidations, owned by Ricardo Martin Parra, has relocated to 1452 S. 4th Ave., in the Western Village Shopping Center, in the space that most recently housed My Kids Closet before it moved down the road.
RRP just celebrated its grand opening at 3795 W. 22nd Lane, Suite 12, in March and has already moved to a larger space. It’s not unusual to see people lined up waiting to go in.
The business sells merchandise from big box stores, such as Home Depot, at discounted prices. The inventory can change day to day, depending on the pallets and truckloads that arrive and can include tools, hardware, outdoor seasonal items, appliances, vanities and other furniture, lighting, gadgets for the kitchen and bathroom, and much more.
For more information, call 831-998-2939.
******
An alert reader noticed activity at the former Del Sol Auto Parts, which closed in 2018. Las Delicias De Mi Abuela Mexican Food Restaurant recently took out a permit for tenant improvements to the space at 344 W. 24th St.
By the way, the name translates to Grandma’s Delights.
******
I have a couple of corrections to make from last week’s column. The item on the closure of Foothills Eatery and Spirits, 12871 S. Frontage Road, should have said that Maria Stefanakos is the sole owner of the restaurant.
Also, Olive + Oak Boutique and Creative Studio, which moved to 30 W. 3rd St., is currently only open Wednesdays through Saturdays.
I apologize for the errors.
******
Here are the business licenses issued by the City of Yuma in July:
• CONTRACTOR: Meridian Engineering Co., 3855 N. Business Center Drive, Tucson, 520-878-0500; Mariscal Construction Co., 466 S. 46th Ave., 928-581-9615.
• DAYCARE: Mi Jardincito Home Childcare, 4156 W. 21st Place, 602-367-7623.
• ITINERANT VENDOR: Tacos y Mas, 1440 Desert Hills, 760-554-5594.
• PROFESSIONAL SERVICE: Gabi Marshall, 7754 E. 40th Road, 928-581-3837; Making Memories Photo Booth, 10544 E. 34th St., 808-258-1567.
• RESTAURANTS: Ronnie’s Pizza, 2059 S. Avenue A, Suite A, 928-782-6842.
• RETAIL: Kiwi’s Distinguished Pet Goods, 585 S. 7th Ave., 928-581-2083; LS Fine Goods, 7907 E. 43rd Place, 509-933-3489; The Jerky Kang, 4868 W. 19th Place, 928-580-2369; Los Algodones Magazine, 3077 S. Brand Lee Way, 928-259-4662; Forjacero TR, 1381 N. Main St., San Luis, 928-550-5228; FM Breakhouse, 2679 S. Los Amigos Drive, 928-323-3186.
• SALON/SPA/BARBER: Kyuka Hair Studio, 2850 S. Pacific Ave., Suite J; Happy Day Salon, 2540 S. 4th Ave., Suite 8, 928-785-2219; Royal Nails & Spa, 2383 W. 24th St., Suite 117, 928-317-7777.
• SERVICE PROVIDER: P&J Epoxy Flooring, 1100 S. 8th Ave., 928-750-0699; I Am Wellness Studio, 102 W. 24th St., Suite 2, 928-315-0801; Yuma Foothills Cleaners, 11793 E. 25th St., 920-327-2754; Backflow To The Future, 1167 E. Palo Verde St., 928-750-0932; Elite Vocational & Tutoring Services, 2851 S. Avenue B, Suite 101, 928-783-4069; JCD Fencing & Metal Work, 4178 W. Daisy St., 928-271-1868; Top Notch Paint Pros, 8447 S. Yavapai Lane, 928-503-5192; Desert Heroes, 12626 E. 48th Drive, 928-257-0492; Sarah Gabbert Schmerl, 2500 E. Calle Los Altos, Tucson, 520-299-2500; Bebes Tint, 980 W. Van Brunt Ave., Somerton, 928-291-8789; Custom Clean, 13353 E. 34th Place, 928-846-9136; Prime Facility Maintenance, 2797 S. Las Palmas Vista Ave., 928-581-4426; Demarin Landscaping, 3001 W. 29th St., 928-450-7280; Sculpted By Lucia, 100 E. 24th St 928-276-2680; Sharp Auto Glass, 1456 E. San Pedro St., San Luis, 928-919-8433; Dveatchmedia, 1720 S. 5th Ave., 928-848-1872; J’s Ag Equipment Repairs, 3824 E. County 16¾ St., 928-287-6308; Acevedo Flooring, 833 S. Avenue A, Suite 31, 858-336-5123; B&G Foods North America, 3701 S. Avenue 3½E, 973-401-6500.
• SPECIALTY STORES: Rudy’s Phenomenal Games (4th), 1665 S. 4th Ave., 928-615-4260.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.